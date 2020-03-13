You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / What’s the difference between carbon negative and carbon neutral?

What’s the difference between carbon negative and carbon neutral?

March 13, 2020 by Leave a Comment
carbon CO2

(Marcin Jozwiak, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Emma Charlton, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Companies are racing to prove their green credentials.
  • Many plan to go carbon neutral or to reach net zero.
  • Microsoft calls its carbon negative pledge a “moonshot.”
  • Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is setting up a $10 billion fund to fight climate change.

It’s getting hard to read the news without coming across a company promising to “reach net zero” or go “carbon neutral” or even become “carbon negative.”

Mining company Rio Tinto and airline Delta are among the latest companies announcing plans to go carbon neutral, while Amazon, Apple, Tesla and other tech giants are all committed to dramatically reducing their carbon footprints.

So what do all the different pledges mean and how can you compare them?

Net zero, carbon neutral or carbon negative?

Net zero: Net zero means that any carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere from the company’s activities is balanced by an equivalent amount being removed.

Carbon neutral: Carbon neutral is slightly different, allowing companies to measure the amount of carbon they release and offset that with a reduction in emissions or a removal of carbon. This can include buying carbon credits to make up the difference, making it appealing to companies that produce a lot of emissions.

Carbon negative: The next step – becoming carbon negative – requires a company to remove more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it emits.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about climate change?

Climate change poses an urgent threat demanding decisive action. Communities around the world are already experiencing increased climate impacts, from droughts to floods to rising seas. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report continues to rank these environmental threats at the top of the list.

To limit global temperature rise to well below 2°C and as close as possible to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, it is essential that businesses, policy-makers, and civil society advance comprehensive near- and long-term climate actions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The World Economic Forum’s Climate Initiative supports the scaling and acceleration of global climate action through public and private-sector collaboration. The Initiative works across several workstreams to develop and implement inclusive and ambitious solutions.

This includes the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, a global network of business leaders from various industries developing cost-effective solutions to transitioning to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy. CEOs use their position and influence with policy-makers and corporate partners to accelerate the transition and realize the economic benefits of delivering a safer climate.

Contact us to get involved.

In Microsoft’s case, the company has promised to become carbon negative by 2030 and, by 2050, remove all of the carbon the company has emitted since it was founded in 1975.

Microsofts pathway to carbon negative by 2030
How Microsoft plan to be carbon negative by 2030.
Image: Microsoft

This includes using electric vehicles, planting new trees, carbon capture and storage, as well as direct air capture – in which air is sucked out of the atmosphere and the carbon dioxide is removed before returning the cleaner air to the environment. Microsoft will also set up a $1 billion Innovation Fund, to develop carbon removal technology.

Other companies are also making strides toward a greener future. Apple’s global facilities – retail stores, offices, data centres – are powered with 100% clean energy.

Amazon has pledged to use all renewable electricity by 2030. Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s chief executive and one of the world’s richest people, pledged $10 billion to the Bezos Earth Fund that will fight climate change.

New pledges, new responsibilities

Global warming and other environmental concerns are rising up in business’ agendas, bolstered in part by campaigners like Greta Thunberg. The United Nations says climate change is the defining issue of our time and without drastic action, adapting to the changes it will bring will be difficult and costly.

Companies are in the spotlight since studies show they’re responsible for the lion’s share of greenhouse gas emissions, creating a blanket of gas that traps heat and raises Earth’s temperature.

Amazon’s corporate carbon footprint alone – measured as the total greenhouse gas emissions attributed to its direct and indirect operational activities – rivals that of some small nations.

In the past, some companies have been accused of “greenwashing” – or overstating their eco credentials to garner favourable publicity. Companies have also been accused of setting headline-grabbing goals that look too far in the future and aren’t measurable.

But for many companies, the narratives have changed, acknowledging the need to find long-term solutions that create real impact.

Microsoft announced a detailed plan that it says is grounded in science and maths, alongside interim goals spelling out how it plans to get there.

“Those of us who can afford to move faster and go further should do so,” Microsoft said in a video. “The stakes are too high for us to not make bold changes now.”

“It won’t be easy for Microsoft to become carbon negative by 2030,” said Brad Smith, Microsoft’s President. “This is a bold bet – a moonshot – for Microsoft. And it will need to become a moonshot for the world.”

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Dutch voters reject EU-Ukraine partnership and open a new pandora’s box for the EU

Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown

ECB should offer more and cheaper liquidity if Eurozone is to avoid recession

5 ways blockchain can transform the world of impact investing

This massive project in Spain is the latest milestone in Europe’s solar power boom

Erasmus+: a turning point in the lives of 5 million European students

Ten years on, crisis in Nigeria ‘far from over’; UN and humanitarian partners urge support for millions still affected

UN highlights need to solve growing burden of forcibly displaced Africans

Nearly a third of the globe is now on Facebook – chart of the day

More funding needed to tackle child labour in agriculture says UN, marking World Day

EU car manufacturers worry about an FTA with Japan

Four revolutionary technologies that are now obsolete

India’s future as a world power depends on 4 key relationships

MEPs adopted measures to reconcile work and family life

Five years on from ISIL ‘caliphate’ proclamation in Iraq, Security Council makes first-ever visit

7 ways for businesses to capture the youth dividend

Strict alcohol laws which cut intake more than 40 per cent in Russia, linked to historically high life expectancy

IMF: Sorry Greece it was a mistake of 11% of your GDP

IMF’s Lagarde: Estimating Cyber Risk for the Financial Sector

Cambodia’s schools are the new frontline in the battle against climate change

We can decide to live within the limits of our planet

Turkey to let EU alone struggle with the migrant crisis while enhancing its economic ties with Russia instead?

Antitrust: Commission consults stakeholders on guidance for national courts when handling disclosure information

Invisibility outside the closet: health as a right for all

This man is installing 100 trash barriers in Bali’s rivers to stop plastic pollution

Pharmaceuticals conceal drug side effects with the EU’s Court blessing

The EU’s Response to COVID-19

We know ethics should inform AI. But which ethics?

More state aid to big firms, no special provisions for the SMEs

Talent is worldwide. Opportunity is not. How can we redistribute it?

Marco Polo’s Dream

Deutsche Bank: the next financial crisis is here and the lenders need €150 billion from taxpayers

EU Commission retracts on the Chinese solar panel case

Visiting North Korea, UN relief chief spotlights funding shortfall to meet humanitarian needs

MWC 2016 LIVE: BlackBerry acquires Encription, talks Microsoft and health

Direction Wakanda: finance methods to make Africa a superhero continent

How wealthy people transmit this advantage to their children and grand children

EU Summit/Migration: Parliament calls for joint solutions based on solidarity

Energy: new ambitious targets on renewables and energy efficiency

The UN supports Europe’s military action in Libya and the Mediterranean; Russia and China agree

Africa is ‘on the rise’, says UN chief Guterres, urging collaboration for better future

Why and how did ISIS and Muslim fundamentalism gain momentum this year?

How to create a world where healthcare is a right, not a luxury

South Africa still hasn’t won LGBTQ+ equality. Here are 5 reasons why

Cyprus tragedy reveals Eurozone’s arbitrary functioning

As north-west Syria violence reaches ‘horrifying’ new level, UN relief chief says ceasefire is only option

The success story of a Chinese investment in the Greek port of Piraeus

OECD Donor countries need to reform development finance to meet 2030 pledge

A day in the life of a Venezuelan migrant in Boa Vista, Brazil

G7: A serious setback hardly avoided in iconic Biarritz

How the tech world could make nonprofits a more powerful force

Europe’s richest regions actively seek investment from China’s biggest banks

How young people can help respond to the coronavirus outbreak

Women in Iceland have walked out of work to dispute the gender pay gap

Eurozone close to agreeing on a Banking Union

Access to ‘affordable’ medicines in India: challenges & solutions

‘Let the children live’: UN prepares to ramp up food aid to Yemen as famine risk grows

Why CFOs need to rethink what it means to create value

Deutsche Bank slammed by the US-based trio of IMF, Fed and Moody’s

4 reasons why women should lead the G7 agenda in 2018

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s