You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Advice on fighting COVID-19 from the Red Cross, a chemist and academics around the world: Today’s coronavirus updates

Advice on fighting COVID-19 from the Red Cross, a chemist and academics around the world: Today’s coronavirus updates

March 13, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Covid19

(Viktor Forgacs, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Linda Lacina, Digital Editor, World Economic Forum

Coronavirus continues to spread across the globe. In this daily update, we’ve assembled some of the latest headlines, resources and stories to help you arm yourself with the best information.

1. Social distancing will be key: Academics explain why

Reported cases surged past 127,000 on March 12, prompting more cancellations of everything from flights, to sporting events to college classes. While the reaction to these moves has been mixed, many experts point out that such measures have been effective in slowing some of history’s worst outbreaks, including the influenza pandemic of 1918. Read more here.

A tale of two cities amid the devastating Spanish flu outbreak
Image: Slide provided by Michal Caspi Tal, PhD, of Stanford Medical School

2. Colleagues (and their families) could get sick. Plan now for absences.

Safety during the pandemic will take more than just handwashing, says one Red Cross official. Make sure you have a plan for when your colleagues must care for sick family members, to ensure everyone can take the time that’s needed to fight the virus. For more advice, read more here.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

3. Soap is a coronavirus powerhouse – This chemist explains why

On Twitter this week, a chemist explained why soap is so effective at fighting the virus. In part, he said, the connections between a virus’ component parts (proteins, fatty lipids and genetic material) are weak. Soap can help break up particle, dissolving the lipid layer that surrounds the virus, while undoing weak bonds within the virus. Since viruses can stick to crinkles in the skin, vigorous washing for 20 seconds can make sure the soap can do its work. Read more here.

4. During a pandemic, everyone can be a leader

Everyone, no matter what position they hold, can do what’s right. Be an influencer in your organisation by passing on vetted business messages from the WHO, focusing on accuracy and relevance, and encouraging behaviour that helps control the virus. For additional ways you can make change at work, read more here.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

4. How to (politely) decline a handshake

To keep yourself – and others – safe, consider these tips to politely decline a handshake from manners experts.

  • Put both hands up, playfully, as if you were in a stickup. Explain you have a phobia.
  • Hold your hand over your heart, in an alternative greeting, as if you’re making a pledge.
  • Explain you a have strict no-handshake policy while the virus spreads.
  • Point to a sign declaring your workspace a “handshake-free zone.”

For more tips, read more here.

The World Health Organization is working to bust myths on coronavirus
Image: WHO

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Some truths about the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization

We don’t need to ban plastic. We just need to start using it properly

UN chief welcomes ‘positive steps’ towards peace between Eritrea and Ethiopia

5 things to know about African migration

‘Green economy’ pioneer Pavan Sukhdev wins 2020 Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement

5 factors driving the Chinese lawtech boom

European Agenda on Migration: Still fragile situation gives no cause for complacency

Ukraine’s new political order not accepted in Crimea

1.1 billion people still lack electricity. This could be the solution

‘I thought I’d never get out alive’ – the Muslim director who interviewed neo-Nazis

European financial values on the rise

The racial wealth gap in the US is affecting its citizens and its economy – this is how

GSMA Mobile 360 Series – MENA in Dubai, in Association with The European Sting

Germany and OSCE support an east-west dialogue in Ukraine without exclusions

Paid paternity leave should be the norm in the US

Few countries are pricing carbon high enough to meet climate targets

€5 billion of EU energy efficiency project money spent on “comfort”

The EU Parliament unanimously rejects Commission’s ideas about ‘seeds’

Bill Gates’ top 10 breakthrough technologies of 2019

Mexico cannot move forward ‘without addressing the shadows of the past’, says UN rights chief

MWC 2016 LIVE: The top 5 themes of this year’s Mobile World Congress

EU’s guidelines on net neutrality see the light although grey areas do remain

OECD and European Commission join forces to further support structural reforms in European countries

A revolution, an ecosystem, an ocean: 5G is just the beginning

Turkey’s Erdogan provokes the US and the EU by serving jihadists and trading on refugees

Stop violence against women: Statement by the European Commission and the High Representative

This is what a smart city should do for its people

Has the treacherous theory about the ‘French patient’ finally prevailed?

JADE Generations Club 2015: Knowledge vs. competences – Do not wait for the change to happen, but make it happen

UN rights chief calls for release of hundreds abducted and abused in South Sudan

UN mission welcomes Afghan government’s announcement of Eid holiday ceasefire

Facility for Refugees in Turkey: €127 million to boost EU’s largest ever humanitarian programme

‘Multiplicity’ of rights violations in Ukraine as fifth winter of conflict bites

Somalia advancing towards ‘inclusive and peaceful future’ for women, deputy UN chief

ACP-EU Parliamentary Assembly: strengthening the partnership

UN rights chief urges ‘immediate dialogue’ to end Chile unrest

Trump wants to implicate China in US attacks against global order

We need to rethink neuroscience. And you can help us

Cities are easy prey for cybercriminals. Here’s how they can fight back

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into proposed acquisition of DSME by HHIH

Coronavirus COVID-19 wipes $50 billion off global exports in February alone, as IMF pledges support for vulnerable nations

Is poor generational intelligence holding you back at work?

Mozambique: UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Orlando Bloom meets the child cyclone survivors who’ve lost everything

Breaking news on European Youth Employment: European Youth Forum Guide tackles poor quality internships!

EU Ombudsman must continue push for more transparency in Council and Commission

Drought in Europe: the Commission offers further support to European farmers

EU budget: Commission proposes €1.26 billion to reinforce the European Solidarity Corps

Entrepreneur India Convention 2016: Bringing together Entrepreneurs, Investors, Startups and SMEs

Are we at risk of a financial crisis? Our new report takes a look

Youth Forum welcomes positive ruling on non-EU student visas

World remains a ‘violent, highly discriminatory place’ for girls

Bias in AI is a real problem. Here’s what we should do about it

Medicine in the 4th Industrial Revolution: the third entity of the new doctor-patient relationship

Why the internet is yesterday’s news in China’s digital leap forward

New Erasmus: more opportunities for disadvantaged youth

Facts, not fear, will stop COVID-19 – so how should we talk about it?

Blockchain is becoming key for global trade – but is that a gift for hackers?

Marking Sir Brian Urquhart’s 100th birthday, UN honours life-long servant of ‘we the peoples’

Coronavirus: ‘An emergency in China, but not yet a global health emergency’

UN chief welcomes DR Congo President’s promise to stand down

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s