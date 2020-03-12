You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / This man is helping explorers carry out scientific research at the ends of the Earth

This man is helping explorers carry out scientific research at the ends of the Earth

March 12, 2020 by Leave a Comment
explorer

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Robin Pomeroy, Digital Editor, World Economic Forum

  • Adventure Scientists co-opts adventure travellers to do scientific research.
  • Mountain and ocean adventurers get to places scientists can’t.
  • Modern explorers help tackle bigger challenges.

For the great explorers of the 19th and 20th centuries, the prime motivation was getting to places no one had been before: “Because it’s there,” is what British mountaineer George Mallory famously replied when asked why he wanted to climb Everest.

But no longer. With all the biggest peaks climbed, poles reached and jungles explored, modern-day Mallories are seeking to solve even bigger challenges.

“It’s not enough to be just an explorer any more, it’s ‘been there, done that,'” says Gregg Treinish, who recruits today’s adventurers to conduct scientific research in some of the world’s most inaccessible places.

 

Over the last decade, Treinish’s organiation Adventure Scientists has co-opted thousands of adventure travellers to do the field research that lab-based researchers could not. One of the first projects was getting Everest mountaineers to obtain samples of plants growing at almost impossibly high altitudes. US researchers were able to determine how that moss could survive in such extreme conditions and used the results to develop methods of increasing yields and protecting crops from adverse weather events.

On the sea, Adventure Scientists has used a network of 6,000 citizen researchers to build what it believes is the world’s biggest database on microplastics in oceans around the world.

Treinish has been named on of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders (YGLs) for 2020 – joining an illustrious network of influential people aiming to improve the planet, alongside US soccer star and gender equality campaigner Megan Rapinoe, and whose alumuni include actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio, Google co-founder Larry Page and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Forum Foundations

What is a YGL?

The YGL community is made up of more than 1,300 members and alumni, including public officials, business innovators, artists, educators, technology developers, journalists and activists.

The mission of the Forum of Young Global Leaders is to create a dynamic global community of exceptional people with the vision, courage and influence to drive positive change in the world.

Aligned with the World Economic Forum’s mission, they seek to spur public-private cooperation amongst these unique actors to demonstrate entrepreneurship in the global public interest.

Representing more than 100 nationalities, Young Global Leaders are united by the belief that the urgent problems of today present an opportunity to forge a better future across sectors, generations and borders.

Visit the YGL website at: https://www.younggloballeaders.org/

In his office in Bozeman, a small city in Montana near the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, 30-year-old Treinish is close to nature. But he did not start life there.

Growing up far from the mountains, in Cleveland, Ohio, he was thrown out of high school for, in his words, “being a jerk”. After a troubled childhood he found a form of redemption by communing with nature.

One of his first adventures was walking the Appalachian Trail – a hiking route in the eastern United States which at 2,200 miles (3,500 km) may be the longest in the world. It was there that, aged 22, he had his eureka moment.

“Half way through the trail, my girlfriend dumped me,” Treinish said. In frustration, he threw a rock against a tree, gouging a hole in it – something that made him realize how selfish he was being. Heading into the wilderness was not enough, he knew he had to give something back.

For a while Treinish provided ‘wilderness therapy’,’ taking teenagers struggling with drug and alcohol problems into the wild, and later turned to scientific research.

“I wanted two things: to understand ecology and to fight for plants, animals and the environment.”

This Young Global Leader is getting explorers to do do scientific research at the ends of the Earth
The reach of Adventure Scientists around the world.
Image: Adventure Scientists

Adventure Scientists train the volunteers – most of them non-scientists – on how to collect data and samples with scientific rigour. And Treinish says he now wants to encourage scientists to use his network to be even more ambitious with their work.

“Take the blinkers off – how big are the questions that scientists can ask?”

And for explorers, the big scientific questions are the challenges they are seeking.

“In the early 20th century it was the biggest, the furthest, etc,” Treinish says. “People are now motivated again by these incredible challenges.”

Find out more about the Young Global Leaders class of 2020 here.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Europe eyes to replace US as China’s prime foreign partner

MEPs take stock of the EU’s foreign, security and defence policy priorities

Refugee crisis update: EU lacks solidarity as migration figures drop

What the next 20 years will mean for jobs – and how to prepare

A major win for transgender rights: UN health agency drops ‘gender identity disorder’, as official diagnosis

Stage set for successful 2020 Burundi elections, Foreign Minister tells General Assembly

With 10 million Yemenis ‘one step away from famine’, donors pledge $2.6 billion

Why are the Balkans’ political leaders meeting in Geneva this week?

2019 ‘a critical year’ for Somali politics and development says Security Council

With Caribbean island life under threat, UN chief pushes to face ‘headwinds together’

Polluted lungs: health in the center of environment discussion

Theresa May expresses her optimism about Britain’s economic success while UK business outlook seems ominous

Qualcomm to be the next target of EU antitrust regulators? China might be the answer

The von der Leyen Commission: for a Union that strives for more

Five cities short-listed to become the European Youth Capital 2017

Uganda’s Ebola preparedness ‘will go a long way’ says WHO chief

Why Eurozone needs a bit more inflation

The link between migration and technology is not what you think

Rule of Law: European Commission refers Poland to the Court of Justice to protect judges from political control

The European Union’s Balkan Double Standard

Fostering intergenerational solidarity and cooperation through age-friendly environments: the right answer to Europe’s demographic challenge

How multistakeholder platforms can strengthen our multilateral system

In Japan, if you’re 76 you’re biologically 65

5 reasons to protect mangrove forests for the future

G20 LIVE: G20 Statement on the fight against terrorism

State of the Union 2017: Juncker’s optimism about EU growth and Brexit’s impact

Has Germany rebuffed ECB on the banking union?

The 28 EU leaders show contempt for the European Elections results

Why education and accountability are important for developing countries?

European Union supports survivors of sexual violence in conflict

Antitrust: Commission fines Google €4.34 billion for illegal practices regarding Android mobile devices to strengthen dominance of Google’s search engine

The new North America trade deal USMCA punishes German cars

“At the Environment Assembly citizens expect clean, not hot air”, the Head of UN Environment in Europe underscores in a Sting Exclusive

3 ways digitalization will help end crime

This is how companies are working together to create a world without waste

Why carbon capture could be the game-changer the world needs

UNICEF urges all countries to provide ‘Super Dads’ with paid leave

European Youth, quo vadis?

The ECB must extend its money stimulus beyond 2018: Draghi reckoning

How climate change sparks innovation for fragile communities

‘Undersea gardeners’ are restoring Jamaica’s lost coral reefs

The EU tells the bare truth to the UK that there is no such thing as easy divorces

Frontline workers vaccinated in Uganda over Ebola fears, as top UN officials visit outbreak epicentre in DR Congo

Make this the year of ‘transformative solutions’ to avert disastrous climate change: UN Deputy Chief

This Scottish forest is both a home for wildlife and a boost for the local economy

Tax revenues in Asian and Pacific economies rebound

Technology companies have power. They must assume responsibility

As ride-hailing firms drive into the future, who is being left behind?

EU Summit consumed by the banks

Confronting antimicrobial resistance of animal origin

Africa is creating one of the world’s largest single markets. What does this mean for entrepreneurs?

This is what the world’s waste does to people in poorer countries

Internet milestone reached, as more than 50 per cent go online: UN telecoms agency

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into proposed acquisition of DSME by HHIH

“C’est la vie”? French recession and unemployment to linger in Eurozone

Tackle ‘unacceptable inequalities’ in cancer care, saving up to seven million lives, WHO urges

Data is the fuel of mobility. Don’t spill it for nothing

Scientists in Iceland are turning carbon dioxide into rock

Ebola situation worsening in DR Congo, amidst growing ‘funding gap’ UN health agency warns

Conflict, climate change among factors that increase ‘desperation that enables human trafficking to flourish’, says UN chief

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s