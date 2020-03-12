This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.
You are here: Home / United Nations News / Brazilian mountain farmers reap recognition, through UN heritage listing
Brazilian mountain farmers reap recognition, through UN heritage listing
March 12, 2020 by United Nations Leave a Comment
Featured Stings
‘Forgotten crisis’ in Cameroon, with attacks on the rise, millions in need of ‘lifesaving assistance’
“France will be there, it will always be there!”, French President Hollande says in a rather disorganised speech; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos
Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Venezuela-Colombia baby breakthrough, Italy piles on rescue boat pressure, States must combat hate, Kashmir rights latest and a musical plea to combat CAR hunger
‘Hateful attacks’ pushing Sri Lanka backwards, UN advisers warn, urging an end to ‘discriminatory practices’ that feed intolerance
EU and China in search of a win-win agreement through strategic cooperation ahead of the EU-China summit
Training for staff in early childhood education and care must promote practices that foster children’s learning, development and well-being
Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Guterres in Kenya, Prisoners sick in Iran, #GlobalGoals, Myanmar, Ukraine updates, and new space partnership
Migration: Commission takes action to find solutions for unaccompanied migrant children on Greek islands
More Stings?
Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: The European Sting, The Sting, United Nations
Speak your Mind Here