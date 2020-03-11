by

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Tactics include wearing woolly gloves and an app that sounds a warning if your hand moves to your face.

But face-touching is an instinctive response to stress and a hard habit to break.

In the fight against the new coronavirus there’s one simple measure we can all take but that to many of us may sound almost impossible – we need to stop touching our faces.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says we should particularly try to avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth, which can be an effective way of halting the spread of diseases. Viruses can live for days on surfaces from desktops to door handles, and once on our hands can be transferred into our bodies through these entry points.

Hands off: How to stop touching your face

Is there anything we can do to help us give up this habit?

A new web-based app, donottouchyourface.com, uses artificial intelligence to help people avoid touching their faces. Via a webcam, it learns the user’s behaviour patterns and sounds a warning if their hand strays to their face.

Dr Will Sawyer, a family doctor from Ohio, has created Henry the Hand, a website to encourage children to stay safe by avoiding the T-zone – eyes, nose and mouth – where the body’s mucous membranes are vulnerable to infection.

Other experts have suggested wearing woolly gloves to make the sensation of face-touching unpleasant, although gloves may harbour the virus too.

Regular hand-washing and using a 70%-alcohol hand sanitiser can also help reduce the chances of having the virus on your fingers.

