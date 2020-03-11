You are here: Home / United Nations News / Security Council resolution endorses moves towards long-sought Afghanistan peace

Security Council resolution endorses moves towards long-sought Afghanistan peace

March 11, 2020 by Leave a Comment

UNAMA/Haqmal Masoodzai Afghans gather to vote in the presidential election at polling stations in Paktya, the capital city of Gardez province in the southeastern region. (Septermber 2019)

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday afternoon welcoming recent steps towards ending the conflict in Afghanistan. All 15 members supported the resolution, tabled by the United States, which endorses a joint US-Afghan declaration on peace and an agreement signed between Washington and the Taliban.

“The developments endorsed by this resolution are the product of more than a year of unprecedented US diplomatic engagement with the Taliban, in coordination with our partners in Afghanistan, the region, and around the world”, said Cherith Norman Chalet, the US Acting Deputy Permanent Representative.

The agreement with the Taliban calls for the fundamentalists to severe ties with international terrorist groups and to prevent them from using Afghanistan to carry out attacks against the US.

The Taliban also would participate in an intra-Afghan dialogue. While negotiations were scheduled to begin on Tuesday, they were postponed due to renewed violence and political discord at the highest levels of government.

Both incumbent Ashraf Ghani and rival Abdullah Abdullah claimed victory in the presidential election last September and held, in effect, duelling inauguration ceremonies on Monday.

The US has welcomed President Ghani’s steps towards agreement on an inclusive government, and Mr. Abdullah’s commitments to peace and inclusivity.

“We hope the people of Afghanistan seize the opportunity to achieve an historic peace settlement that ends the conflict in Afghanistan; preserves the gains of the last two decades in human rights, basic freedoms, and the meaningful participation of women in political and civil institutions; and ensures that the territory of the Afghan people will never again be used by international terrorists to threaten the world”, Ms. Norman Chalet said.

The Security Council vote took place just hours after the Group of Friends of Women in Afghanistan met at UN Headquarters. Its members, who include women ambassadors, champion women’s participation in the country’s future.

Group co-chair Ambassador Karen Pierce of the United Kingdom said the resolution sends a clear message on women’s inclusion.

“We expect to see the effective and meaningful participation in the peace process of women, as well as youth and other minorities. And while any peace deal is ultimately for afghans to decide upon, we affirm that it should protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of all”, she said.

Remembering Javier Pérez de Cuéllar

Prior to voting, Council members observed a minute of silence in honour of former UN Secretary-General Javier Pérez de Cuéllar, who died last week at age 100.

The Peruvian diplomat was the UN’s fifth Secretary-General and served two terms: from 1982-1991.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Why growth is now a one way road for Eurozone

The G7 adopted dangerous views about Ukraine and Greece

GSMA Announces New Keynote Speakers, Event Updates for 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”

EU Budget: InvestEU Programme to support jobs, growth and innovation in Europe

What will the US look like under Trump? Was his election campaign a big scam?

Indigenous peoples ‘lag behind on all social and economic indicators’: UN deputy human rights chief

COP21 Breaking News_03 December: Europe’s children urge leaders to commit to climate action at UN Climate Summit in Paris

“C’est la vie”? French recession and unemployment to linger in Eurozone

Drug laws must be amended to ‘combat racial discrimination’, UN experts say

UN chief pays tribute to the courage of DR Congo citizens, and the sacrifice of blue helmets

It’s not just the protests. Here’s how young people are helping the planet

UNICEF delivers medical supplies to Gaza in wake of deadly protests

The Commission accused of tolerating corruption and fraud in taxation

First-ever UN report on disability and development, illustrates inclusion gaps

European markets itchy with short-term disturbances

External action: more funds for human rights, development and climate change

Consumer protection: Commission welcomes political agreement by Council on the Representative Actions Directive

How powering food storage could end hunger

Inclusion, equality a must for ‘long-lasting peace and sustainable development’, UN official tells high-level event in Baku

The EU-US trade agreement, victim of right-wing extremists and security lunatics

Not a single child spared the ‘mind-boggling violence’ of Yemen’s war

Parliament votes reform for better European Co2 market but critics want it sooner than later

Colombia: Rights experts condemn killing of reintegrated former rebel fighter, call for respect of peace process

These photos show some of the world’s smallest things massively magnified

In China things are moving in the right direction

rescEU: EU establishes initial firefighting fleet for next forest fire season

GSMA Mobile 360 – Latin America at Mexico City: Intelligently Connecting to a Better Future, in association with The European Sting

Libya stands at a ‘critical juncture’, UN mission head tells Security Council

Digital Single Market: Europe announces eight sites to host world-class supercomputers

State aid: Commission approves €431 million public support for cleaner transport in German cities

It’s ‘time to #EndTB’, says UN on World Tuberculosis Day

Eurostat: Real unemployment double than the official rate

‘Shared responsibility’ to stop 420,000 needless deaths from tainted food each year, UN, world leaders warn

Will 2020 be the year blockchain overcomes its hype?

US, Russia oblige each other in Syria and Ukraine selling off allies

Lack of investment and ambition means Youth Guarantee not reaching potential

Mosquitoes kill more people every day than sharks do in a century

UN official sees ‘unprecedented opportunities’ to make progress on peace in Afghanistan

South-South Cooperation ‘accelerates’ us toward 2030 goals, UN Chief says on International Day

We can solve climate change – if we involve women

Islamophobia is driving more US Muslims to become politically engaged, suggests report

IMF: The global economy keeps growing except Eurozone

IMF asks Europe to decide on bank resolutions and the Greek Gordian knot

Embrace ‘people-centered multilateralism,’ UN-civil society forum urges

What we need for a better European Solidarity Corps

Why social working cultures are happier and more productive

Libyan authorities must shoulder the burden to support country’s ‘vulnerable’ south

The eyes of Brazil and the world turn to the largest rainforest and largest biodiversity reserve on Earth #PrayForAmazonia.

UPDATED: Guterres condemns armed attack against UN peacekeepers in Mali

A jingoistic Spanish ‘war’ from the past

How Sierra Leone is using 3D printing to become a model state

The countries most ready for the global energy transition

Why the Fourth Industrial Revolution needs more arts graduates

How climate change sparks innovation for fragile communities

End racist discrimination against Afro-European people in the EU

These countries give the most aid – and are the most principled about it

Yemen: Security Council backs new mission in support of key port city truce

Changing world of work needs new jobs strategy

Autonomous weapons that kill must be banned, insists UN chief

#UNGA NEWS ROUNDUP: Funding plea for UNRWA, Burkina Faso and CAR updates, Guterres praises climate change ‘pioneer’ Chirac

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s