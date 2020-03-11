This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.
You are here: Home / United Nations News / Security Council resolution endorses moves towards long-sought Afghanistan peace
Security Council resolution endorses moves towards long-sought Afghanistan peace
March 11, 2020 by United Nations Leave a Comment
Featured Stings
GSMA Announces New Keynote Speakers, Event Updates for 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”
COP21 Breaking News_03 December: Europe’s children urge leaders to commit to climate action at UN Climate Summit in Paris
Consumer protection: Commission welcomes political agreement by Council on the Representative Actions Directive
Inclusion, equality a must for ‘long-lasting peace and sustainable development’, UN official tells high-level event in Baku
Colombia: Rights experts condemn killing of reintegrated former rebel fighter, call for respect of peace process
GSMA Mobile 360 – Latin America at Mexico City: Intelligently Connecting to a Better Future, in association with The European Sting
‘Shared responsibility’ to stop 420,000 needless deaths from tainted food each year, UN, world leaders warn
The eyes of Brazil and the world turn to the largest rainforest and largest biodiversity reserve on Earth #PrayForAmazonia.
More Stings?
Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: The European Sting, The Sting, United Nations
Speak your Mind Here