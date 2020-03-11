FROM THE FIELD: Going the extra mile with vaccines

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

While the medical world rushes to develop an effective and safe vaccine for the deadly coronavirus which is sweeping across the planet, millions of doses of other life-saving immunizations against other diseases, continue to be delivered by the United Nations – albeit at a somewhat slower pace.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) backs vaccination programmes in over 95 countries with the support of partners and through the “sheer determination” of volunteers.

They have so far reached around 45 per cent of the world’s young children.

And they have made the journey to some of the remotest parts of the globe in often unconventional ways.

