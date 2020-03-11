You are here: Home / United Nations News / FROM THE FIELD: Going the extra mile with vaccines

FROM THE FIELD: Going the extra mile with vaccines

© UNICEF A vaccine carrier is carefully transported across a river in India. It’s a delicate process – the vaccines need to be kept cold, even in tropical parts of the world.

While the medical world rushes to develop an effective and safe vaccine for the deadly coronavirus which is sweeping across the planet, millions of doses of other life-saving immunizations against other diseases, continue to be delivered by the United Nations – albeit at a somewhat slower pace.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) backs vaccination programmes in over 95 countries with the support of partners and through the “sheer determination” of volunteers.

They have so far reached around 45 per cent of the world’s young children.

And they have made the journey to some of the remotest parts of the globe in often unconventional ways.

Read more here about how health workers are going the extra mile to ensure the safety of young people.

