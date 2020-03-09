You are here: Home / European Union News / “Move fast, build to last: Europe’s new generation” – op-ed by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

“Move fast, build to last: Europe’s new generation” – op-ed by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

March 9, 2020 by Leave a Comment
ursula von der

Co-operators:
Photographer: Etienne Ansotte
European Union, 2020
Source: EC – Audiovisual Service

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Before I took office 100 days ago, I was struck by the boldness of Europe’s next generation – both in spirit and in action. On Friday, I saw and heard this again loud and clear as thousands of young people took the streets of Brussels to demand urgent action for our planet.

This generation wants to move fast – and they are right. Because in front of us are the major twin ecological and digital transitions. They will affect us all, wherever we live, whatever we do. They will transform the way we travel or design, make and consume things. They will create new opportunities for Europe’s innovators, entrepreneurs and industry.

But as we embark on this transition, we do so in an increasingly agitated and complicated world. Recent experience has reminded us why they say a week is a long time in politics. In the past few days, I was in Greece and Bulgaria to see first-hand the pressures our borders are under and to offer European solidarity – in spirit and in financial and technical support. It brought home the need to find a humane, effective and comprehensive way forward on migration. A day before that I was in our crisis management centre, setting out the different ways Europe can help mitigate the impact of the Corona Virus.

This week shows us the need for Europe to be stronger, more united and more strategic in the way it thinks, acts and speaks. We also need to create new partnerships and alliances, like the one we will unveil with Africa in the next few days. And we need to strengthen our more established ones, as we are doing with the Western Balkans.

Leading the twin transition in this changing world is the driving force of this Commission. This is our generational task and opportunity. And it is why, since day one, we have been determined to move fast to build a fair and prosperous, green and digital Europe that will last for our children.

When it comes to the future our planet, the policy of being too cautious is riskiest of all. This is why one of our first actions was to launch the European Green Deal. At the heart of it is the goal to make Europe the first climate neutral continent by 2050. Just this week we proposed to turn that hard ambition into hard legislation.

This is of course about bringing nature back in our lives and cutting emissions. But the European Green Deal is more than that – it is our new growth strategy. It will give investors certainty and help our economies grow in a way that gives more back to people, to the planet and to society than it takes away.

But as we move fast, we must ensure that we leave no one behind. We know that for some the change will be more difficult than for others. This is why we proposed to set aside €100bn to ensure a just transition for all – notably for those that will have to make a bigger leap than most. Putting people and fairness first is the only way to make sure the European Green Deal stands the test of time.

It ultimately comes down to a question of trust, which is also the keyword for our approach to the digital transition. I believe in technology and what it can do to make our lives easier – from caring for family to communicating with friends. And I know what it can do to create new jobs, skills and help European companies grow, from the smallest start-up to the biggest giant.

But if Europe is to be a digital leader, we need to develop our own capacities, as well as our own laws. We need European innovation and technologies to compete across the world. This is at the heart of the new data strategy that will help us to play to our strengths, encouraging companies and governments to access and share their troves of under-used data. And it will help us make the most and the best of artificial intelligence in a way that we can all trust.

We can only fully grasp the opportunities of the twin transitions if we draw on all of our strengths and our diversity. We will always work for fairness, uphold our values and care for the things that people really care about. This is why we have already put forward a new gender equality strategy and launched the first step of Europe’s plan to beat cancer.

So yes, a week is a long time in politics. But 100 days is only enough time to set a direction and to take the first big steps on our journey. There will be bumps along the way and we will be tested just as we have in the last week – but we must always keep the spirit of Europe’s new generation along the way. This is your time and the journey starts now.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Nagasaki is ‘a global inspiration’ for peace, UN chief says marking 73rd anniversary of atomic bombing

Countering illegal hate speech online – EU Code of Conduct ensures swift response

Why the world is not as globalized as you think

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

Assembly of European Regions @ European Business Summit 2014: Made in Europe – Made of Regions

3 ways India can tackle its human-waste problem

Humans have caused this environmental crisis. It’s time to change how we think about risk

Juncker’s Investment Plan in desperate need for trust and funds from public and private investors

Here are five ways we can make mental healthcare better

Civilian death toll continues to mount in Syria, UN relief chief tells Security Council

Heat stress spike predicted to cost global economy $2,400 billion a year

UN chief encourages victims of terrorism to ‘raise up their voices’

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: updates from the Near East and Libya, Ebola in DR Congo, World War remembrance

What fighting malaria can teach us about linking purpose and business

Four ways we can fix economics in 2019

Measuring consumer confidence isn’t useful anymore. Here’s what we should do instead

It’s time to end our ‘separate but unequal’ approach to mental health

UPDATED: Thousands flee fighting around Libyan capital as Guterres condemns escalation, urges ‘immediate halt’ to all military operations

Parliament seals ban on throwaway plastics by 2021

China answers clearly to the European Commission’s investment negotiations with Taiwan

There is huge talent in the world’s refugee camps. We must realize this overlooked potential

Humanitarian aid convoy to Syria’s Rukban camp: Mission Accomplished

Pharmaceuticals in the environment: Commission defines actions to address risks and challenges

UN migration agency: young Rohingya girls, largest group of trafficking victims in camps

EU/Africa, Caribbean and Pacific: towards which partnership?

This is how we inspire young people in the Middle East to join the fight against climate change

Giving humanitarian help to migrants should not be a crime, say MEPs

EU budget: Commission proposes most ambitious Research and Innovation programme yet

FROM THE FIELD: Faces and Voices of Conflict

Will we join hands for a tomorrow without antimicrobial resistance?

How populist and xenophobic movements in the EU tear apart European businesses and startups

Economic Outlook: Weak trade and investment threaten long-term growth

Why we need a new social contract for data in healthcare

In Sweden you can roam anywhere you like, without the landowner’s permission

Crackdown on Christians in Eritrea spurs UN expert to press Government ‘to live up to its international commitments’

UN chief hears ‘heartbreaking accounts’ of suffering from Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh; urges international community to ‘step up support’

The key takeaways of G7 Summit in Canada

What are the greatest global health threats?

May threatens the EU with a wild Brexit indifferent to Scotland, Northern Ireland and the City

Eurozone stagnates after exporting its recession to trading partners

Future EU-UK Partnership: European Commission takes first step to launch negotiations with the United Kingdom

Chart of the day: These are the cities where the World Cup threatens productivity the most

“We have to do a better job of creating alternatives to violent extremism”, US Secretary of State John Kerry from Switzerland; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

Facebook changes its terms and clarify its use of data for consumers following discussions with the European Commission and consumer authorities

Halting spread of drug resistance from animals to humans: deal with Council

These are the countries best prepared for the fight against cancer

Torture is unacceptable and unjustified ‘at all times’ underscore top UN officials

Chinese “BeiDou” GPS goes to market

UN chief welcomes announcement by Emir of Qatar to allocate $50 million to support Syrian refugees, displaced persons

South Korea: A cherished partner for the EU

Tech companies are changing, for the better

Zero carbon buildings are possible following these four steps

Reparations for sexual violence in conflict – ‘what survivors want most, yet receive least’

Do the EU policies on agro-food smell?

Tackling the toxic norms that hold women back in Asia

Exchanges of medical students and the true understanding of global health issues

5 things you need to know about water

Ground-breaking clean air protocol to guard human health and the planet, enters into force

Cybersecurity should be a source of hope, not fear. Here are 5 reasons why

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s