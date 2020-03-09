You are here: Home / European Union News / EU paves the way for a stronger, more ambitious partnership with Africa

EU paves the way for a stronger, more ambitious partnership with Africa

March 9, 2020 by Leave a Comment
African Union_

(Avel Chuklanov, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy today proposed the basis for a new strategy with Africa. The communication sets out proposals to intensify cooperation through partnerships in five key areas: green transition; digital transformation; sustainable growth and jobs; peace and governance; and migration and mobility. Based on this document, Europe will engage discussions with African partners towards a new joint strategy to be endorsed at the European Union – African Union Summit in October 2020.

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, said: “Today’s Strategy with Africa is the roadmap to move forward and bring our partnership to the next level. Africa is the European Union’s natural partner and neighbour. Together we can build a more prosperous, more peaceful and more sustainable future for all.”

High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission for a stronger Europe in the World, Josep Borrell, said: “A part of Europe’s future is at stake in Africa. To face our common challenges, we need a strong Africa, and Africa needs a strong Europe. There is everything to gain from reinforcing our already very strong partnership in areas such as peace and stability, poverty and inequalities, terrorism and extremism. Both our continents need each other to strengthen themselves, to strengthen each other, and to achieve a common ambition: a better world based on a rules-based international order.

The European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, commented: “With the proposed five partnerships, built around our shared interests and values, Africa and Europe will together lead on the green and digital transformation, as well as promote sustainable investment and jobs. My key priority now is to ensure that the Strategy with Africa is owned by the youth and women, as it responds to their aspirations.”

The renewed cooperation on the partnerships around the five areas proposed today will build on an ongoing dialogue with African partners, which will be taken forward ahead of the next EU-AU Summit in Brussels in October 2020 in view of defining joint strategic priorities for the years to come.

The proposals set out build on a growing momentum in EU-Africa relations. With the 6th Summit between the African Union and the EU and the conclusion of the negotiations of the new partnership agreement between the EU and the African, Caribbean and Pacific group of States, 2020 will be a pivotal year in living up to our ambition of an even stronger partnership with Africa, our natural partner.

The partnership should be based on clear understanding of our respective and mutual interests and responsibilities.

The Communication proposes that the EU partners with Africa on the following actions:

  1. Maximise the benefits of the green transition and minimise threats to the environment in full compliance with the Paris Agreement
  2. Boost the continent’s digital transformation
  3. Substantially increase environmentally, socially and financially sustainable investments that are resilient to the impacts of climate change; promote investment opportunities by scaling up the use of innovative financing mechanismsand boost regional and continental economic integration, particularly through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement
  4. Attract investors by supporting African states in adopting policies and regulatory reforms that improve the business environment and investment climate, including a level-playing field for business
  5. Rapidly enhance learning, knowledge and skills, research and innovation capacities, particularly for women and youth, protecting and improving social rights, and eradicating child labour
  6. Adapt and deepen EU support to African peace efforts through a more structured and strategic form of cooperation, with a particular focus on regions where vulnerabilities are the highest
  7. Integrating good governance, democracy, human rights, the rule of law and gender equality in action and cooperation
  8. Secure resilience by linking humanitarian, development, peace and security interventions at all stages of the cycle of conflicts and crises
  9. Ensure balanced, coherent and comprehensive partnerships on migration and mobility
  10. Strengthen the international rules-based order and the multilateral system, with the United Nations at its core

Background

On 27 February 2020, the European Commission and African Union Commission met for the 10th ‘Commission to Commission’ meeting in Addis Ababa,where thefuture cooperation in the fields set out above was discussed. In May, the AU-EU Ministerial Meeting of Ministers for Foreign Affairs of both continents will be another important opportunity to consult African partners.

The proposals also build on the commitments taken at the 5th African Union-European Union Summit in Abidjan. Progress achieved since then includes the launch in 2018 of the Africa-Europe Alliance for Sustainable Investment and Jobs, calling for strengthened economic and trade relations, through sustainable investment and job creation. The conclusion of the AU-EU Memorandum of Understanding in 2018 on Peace, Security and Governance was also an important landmark, deepening cooperation in these areas

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

World remains a ‘violent, highly discriminatory place’ for girls

Chart of the day: These countries have the highest share of electric vehicles

Trump’s pounding of Iran less harsh than expected, leaves arrangement open

Despite lagging in the Global Goals, Africa can meet the 2030 deadline: Rwandan President

5 ways to net a sustainable future for aquaculture

Plastic waste from Western countries is poisoning Indonesia

The EU Diplomacy in North Korea promotes peace or war?

Draghi tells the Parliament the ECB to use all its weaponry; euro slides to parity with the dollar

The EU Commission to fight unemployment tsunami with a…scoreboard

UN chief urges Somalis not to be ‘deterred’ by latest deadly terror attack

Guterres says justice must be done following deadly Burkina Faso convoy attack

Should Europe be afraid of the developing world?

Security Council beats midnight deadline, renews Syria cross-border aid in contentious vote

This is what countries are doing to fight plastic waste

Removing deadly mines means ‘new horizons and hope’, clears a path to SDGs, says UN chief

An analysis of the impacts of climate change on human health

Indian cities are running out of water

Parliament ready to fight for a different EU budget

‘Critical moment’ for sustainable development, UN chief tells major financing forum

Poor quality is healthcare’s silent killer. Here’s what we can do about it

AI has huge potential – but it won’t solve all our problems

Both sides in Libya conflict agree need for lasting ceasefire: UN negotiator

New book honours UN women who made HERstory

Tackling the toxic norms that hold women back in Asia

EU revengefully shows no mercy to Cameron by demanding a fast and sloppy Brexit now

EU Commission expects consumer spending to unlock growth

New El Salvador law, a victory for forced displacement victims: UN refugee agency

Eurozone’s credibility rock solid

Is 2019 the beginning of the end for coal in Europe?

Future of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh ‘hangs in the balance’ – UNHCR chief

It’s time to end the stigma around mental health in the workplace

What the US and the world can expect from the 8 November election?

From coca to cocoa: three lessons from Peru on how farmers can leave the drug trade behind

ECB’s €1.14 trillion again unifies Eurozone; Germany approves sovereign debt risks to be pooled

Myanmar doing too little to ensure displaced Rohingya return: UN refugee agency chief

Breaking barriers between youth in the new tech era: is there an easy way through?

MEPs to debate priorities for 28-29 June EU summit

Does the West play the Syrian game in Egypt?

The world has made spectacular progress in every measure of well-being. So why does almost no one know about it?

Who is to pay for Trump’s trade war against China?

EU finally agreed to cut roaming charges in 2017 but criticism is always there

Mergers: Commission prohibits proposed merger between Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp

EU-US trade agreement talks to be affected by American bugs

EU shapes its ambitious strategy on India

EU@UNGA 74: Working towards a more peaceful, secure and prosperous world

Sustainable development demands a broader vision, says new OECD Development Centre report

Further reforms will promote a stronger and more inclusive Hungarian economy

It’s time to end our ‘separate but unequal’ approach to mental health

A third of young people polled by UN, report being a victim of online bullying

A Sting Exclusive: “Youth voice must be heard in climate change negotiations!”, Bérénice Jond Board Member of European Youth Forum demands from Brussels

OECD sees rising trade tensions and policy uncertainty further weakening global growth

Boris Johnson’s no-deal Brexit to differ when issued from 10 Downing St.

Cyprus President urges collective leadership to address ‘root causes’ of world’s crises

How Leonardo da Vinci’s outsider status made him a Renaissance man

International co-operation vital to improve integration of refugees

The Sichuan Province of China presents its cultural treasure to the EU

Pushing for tax fairness in a digital world

Idea of ‘homogenous’ Polish culture is a myth: UN human rights expert

A silent killer: the impact of a changing climate on health

Who is responsible for public health? The tendencies and its benefits –or not– on Health Education around the world

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s