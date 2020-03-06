You are here: Home / OECD News / New systemic approach needed to tackle global challenges

New systemic approach needed to tackle global challenges

March 6, 2020 by Leave a Comment
globe_

(Bill Oxford, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with OECD.

The impacts of the coronavirus on people’s health and daily life, stock markets, and businesses illustrate the increasingly interconnected nature of the challenges facing governments around the world. Putting systemic thinking at the centre of policy making will be essential to address these issues in an era of rapid and disruptive change, according to a new joint report by the OECD and the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA).

Systemic thinking for policymaking: The potential of systems analysis for addressing global policy challenges in the 21st century aims to highlight to policymakers how systems research can be used to understand the complex issues facing society, anticipate the consequences of our decisions, and build resilience. The authors argue that, to tackle planetary emergencies linked to the environment, the economy, and sociopolitical systems, policymakers need to understand their systemic properties, including tipping points, interconnectedness, and resilience.

 

“The systems approach can promote cross-sectoral, multidisciplinary collaboration in the process of policy formulation by taking proper account of the crucial linkages between issues generally treated separately within different specialisations and scientific and institutional “silos””, said Gabriela Ramos, Chief of Staff. “The approach provides a methodology to achieve a better understanding of the non-linear behaviour of complex systems and improve the assessment of the consequences of policy interventions. The ultimate objective is to improve the capacity of policies to deliver better outcomes for people.”

 

“Unless we adopt a systems approach, unless we employ systems thinking, we will fail to understand the world we are living in. This is a world made up of complex systems, systems of systems interacting with each other, and changing each other by that interaction and the links between them. If we are to tackle these issues, governments must change the ways in which they make and implement policies. An acceptance of complexity shifts governments from a top-down siloed culture to an enabling culture where evidence, experimentation, and modeling help to inform and develop stakeholder engagement and buy-in,” concludes IIASA Director General Albert van Jaarsveld.

 

“The report shows the considerable potential of mainstreaming systemic thinking into policymaking, including within the OECD itself. As part of an agreed work program between the two organizations, the aim is to establish specific bilateral projects in the different areas of policymaking,” explains Acting Chief Operations Officer of IIASA, Jan Marco Müller.

 

The report highlights the application of systems thinking beyond the fields of analysis, modeling, and the formulation of policy, and that systems thinking has immediate application in developing human capital through education, training, and team building. Perspectives are drawn from a range of disciplines and methodologies including economics, social science, and policymaking, but also from the physical and biological sciences and engineering. The authors show how cross-sectoral, multidisciplinary collaboration can take account of the crucial linkages between issues generally treated within different specializations, and scientific and institutional silos.

 

Closer trade cooperation in combination with robust land use strategies could, for instance, increase the resilience of global food markets to the impacts of climate change, while an integrated approach to the management of water, energy, and land would provide experts and policymakers with a better understanding of the benefits and challenges of sustainably meeting future demand for resources. Another example cited in the report is the link between education and demographic change, where the authors highlight how lifelong education strategies, starting from early childhood, can promote productive working lives and healthy ageing.

 

Notes to editors:

The interconnected nature of the challenges the world faces today means that no country can overcome them on its own. In 2017, this realization prompted the establishment of a strategic partnership between the OECD and the IIASA, laying the foundations for a concerted effort to combine the OECD’s strengths in policy analysis and dialogue with the scientific expertise of the IIASA. As part of the agreement, a joint OECD-IIASA task force on systems thinking, anticipation, and resilience was established, bringing together 25 experts from across the two organizations to gain a more thorough understanding of the systemic and dynamic linkages between the major trends shaping our world and the impact that different policy measures have on them.

 

With an eye on further strengthening collaboration between the two organizations in the future, the task force is considering measures to strengthen the impact of its activities. In addition, a number of institutions have expressed interest in participating in the work of the strategic partnership and efforts are underway to continue building on the existing connections of the OECD and IIASA in the policy and scientific communities. The aim is to develop a worldwide network of institutions and experts to expand the existing partnership and to make the initiative visible and connected with influential stakeholders.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

#TakeYourSeat at the UN Climate Change Conference: a way for all people to join the global conversation

Civil protection: Parliament strengthens EU disaster response capability

UN gears up emergency food aid for hurricane-struck region of Bahamas, as death toll rises

Syria: Thousands of children ‘hemmed in’ by ‘brutal and gratuitous’ spike in violence

‘Two pack’ austerity package in force but with less vigor

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into joint ventures proposed by Boeing and Embraer

Trump to subject the Fed, challenge the ECB and make Wall St. bankers even richer

“Our house is on fire.” 16 year-old Greta Thunberg wants action

Reforms in a few countries drive a decline in average OECD labour taxes

How to build a model for human security in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

The succesful cooperation

Ambitions are affordable for Asia and the Pacific

‘Great cause of concern’ UN chief tells Security Council, surveying ‘bleak’ state of civilian protection

Abu Dhabi is investing $250 million in tech start-ups

Greece: The new government of Alexis Tsipras shows its colors

EU Civil Protection Mechanism must be sufficiently funded to save lives

Most leaders are missing this crucial character trait

A Sting Exclusive: “EU’s Sustainable Finance Action Plan – Laying down the foundations for a Greener Financial System”, by European Commission’s Vice-President Dombrovskis

Venezuela: MEPs demand free presidential elections and an end to repression

Claude Akpokavie, Senior ILO Adviser:“Engaging in policy debates and organizing workers, are two key challenges faced by unions in Export processing zones”

Chinese economy to raise speed and help the world grow

EU responds to terror fallout by eroding borderless Europe and molesting the refugees

Global leaders and companies pledge to reduce the gender pay gap by 2030

Guatemala: UN anti-corruption body will continue working, as Constitutional Court blocks Government expulsion

Greener economies and investment to reduce unemployment and increase global growth

Century challenge: inclusion of immigrants in the health system

‘Massive and protracted’ humanitarian crisis in DR Congo can be ‘beaten back’ if donors step up

Why financial services can kickstart Africa’s digital economy

Yemen talks: Truce agreed over key port city of Hudaydah

This wall of shoes is for the women killed by domestic violence

Rohingya emergency one year on: UN says thousands of lives saved, but challenges remain

Hardened creditors drive Greece to dire straits; Tsipras desperate for an agreement

ECB is about to lend trillions to banks

How storytelling can be a force for social change

Auditors say EU spending delivers limited value for money but the timing of their report poses questions

India-UN fund gets 22 development projects off the ground in first year

Better training ‘a necessary and strategic investment’ in peacekeeping that saves lives: Guterres

Greece’s future solely in the hands of Tsipras; he can direct the poor country any way he likes

A reflection of health inequity in recent epidemics

Italy solves the enigma of growth with fiscal consolidation: The Banking Union

China’s impact as a global investor; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

2014 will bring more European Union for the big guys and less for the weak

Ramp up nuclear power to beat climate change, says UN nuclear chief

The issues of practicing medicine in Pakistan

‘Three-country crisis’ across central Sahel puts whole generation at risk, warns UN food agency

Draghi, Letta: All Eurozone countries must be able to borrow like Germany

Afghanistan: Civilian casualties exceed 10,000 for sixth straight year

New EU rules to boost crowdfunding platforms and protect investors

Has Germany rebuffed ECB on the banking union?

A question of trust: the UN political chief working behind the scenes to prevent tomorrow’s wars

Berlin wants to break South’s politico-economic standing

The hostilities in south and eastern Ukraine resume; where could they lead?

The reskilling revolution can transform the future of work for women

Iraq protests: UN calls for national talks to break ‘vicious cycle’ of violence

Parliament elects Ursula von der Leyen as first female Commission President

This AI-powered app aims to help people with autism improve their social skills

‘Democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people’ must be met urges Guterres, following military removal of al-Bashir from power

UN General Assembly celebrates 20 years of promoting a culture of peace

Failing to agree climate action would ‘not only be immoral’ but ‘suicidal’, UN chief tells COP24

This is what you need to know about the Iran nuclear deal

More Stings?

Filed Under: OECD News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s