This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.
You are here: Home / United Nations News / World remains a ‘violent, highly discriminatory place’ for girls
World remains a ‘violent, highly discriminatory place’ for girls
March 4, 2020 by United Nations Leave a Comment
Featured Stings
Safe spaces offer security and dignity for youth, and help make the world ‘better for all’: Guterres
‘Stronger’ effort must be made to cement peace deal for South Sudanese women and girls: UN Women chief
Guterres expresses ‘grave concern’ following explosion at large political rally for reform-minded Ethiopian Prime Minister
More Stings?
Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: The European Sting, The Sting, United Nations
Speak your Mind Here