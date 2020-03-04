This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.
You are here: Home / United Nations News / ‘We can’t stop COVID-19 without protecting health workers’: WHO chief
‘We can’t stop COVID-19 without protecting health workers’: WHO chief
March 4, 2020 by United Nations Leave a Comment
Featured Stings
“China is the only BRICS country to have either met or possibly slightly surpassed my expectations”, BRICS inventor Jim O’ Neil from Switzerland; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos
As north-west Syria violence reaches ‘horrifying’ new level, UN relief chief says ceasefire is only option
Assault on key Yemeni port would endanger 300,000 children and ‘choke off’ aid for millions more: UNICEF chief
Energy security: The synchronisation of the Baltic States’ electricity networks – European solidarity in action
Sustainable finance: Commission welcomes deal on an EU-wide classification system for sustainable investments (Taxonomy)
Circular Plastics Alliance: 100+ signatories commit to use 10 million tons of recycled plastic in new products by 2025
Mergers: Commission approves acquisition of joint control over Prosegur Alarmas by Telefónica and Prosegur
More Stings?
Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: The European Sting, The Sting, United Nations
Speak your Mind Here