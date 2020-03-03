You are here: Home / United Nations News / Warmer months ahead for many parts of the planet: UN weather agency

Warmer months ahead for many parts of the planet: UN weather agency

March 3, 2020 by Leave a Comment

WFP/Tatenda Macheka Drought conditions in Zimbabwe have meant that farmers have not been able to grow enough food.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

Many parts of the world can expect above average temperatures in the coming months even without the presence of an El Niño event to drive warming, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Monday.

The UN agency published its latest update on El Niño/Southern Oscillation (ENSO), a naturally occurring phenomenon in the equatorial Pacific linked to heavy rains, floods, drought and other hazards.

El Niño occurs due to fluctuations in the temperature of the ocean and atmosphere. While it has a warming influence on global temperatures, its opposite, known as La Niña, has the reverse effect.

WMO reported a 60 per cent chance of ongoing ENSO-neutral conditions through May, with prospects for an El Niño or La Niña at 35 per cent and five per cent, respectively.

Above-average sea surface temperatures are likely across sizeable portions of the planet, with above-normal land temperature expected, particularly at tropical latitudes.

Even ‘neutral months’ warmer

The global warming trend also contributes to the above-average sea surface temperature and air temperature forecast, the agency added.

“Even ENSO neutral months are warmer than in the past, as air and sea surface temperatures and ocean heat have increased due to climate change. With more than 90% of the energy trapped by greenhouse gases going into the ocean, ocean heat content is at record levels”, said WMO Secretary-General, Petteri Taalas.

“Thus, 2016 was the warmest year on record as a result of a combination of a strong El Niño and human-induced global warming. 2019 was the second warmest year on record, even though there was no strong El Niño. We just had the warmest January on record. The signal from human-induced climate change is now as powerful as that from a major natural force of nature”, the weather agency chief added.

WMO explained that El Niño and La Niña are not the only naturally occurring phenomena that drive global climate patterns.

Others include the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which has had a strong positive phase since last July but is now neutral.

The “Indian El Niño”, as it also is known, was linked to drought that contributed to bush fires in Australia as well as above average rainfall in Eastern Africa, which is a major factor behind the current desert locust infestation devastating the region.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

High unemployment to continue haunting the EU

We can build a carbon-neutral world by 2050. Here’s how

The power of digital tools to transform mental healthcare

Nearly a third of the globe is now on Facebook – chart of the day

Saving the whales is more important than planting trees to stop climate change. This is why

Greenhouse gas levels in atmosphere break another record, UN report shows

230 Junior Entrepreneurs and over 70 guests attended the International Congress on “Entrepreneurial Skills for Youth”

Young people struggling in digital world, finds latest OECD PISA survey

Will we join hands for a tomorrow without antimicrobial resistance?

These islands are using tourists to help offset the effects of tourism

UN panel to rally global political will to tackle internal displacement crisis

There’s a global learning crisis and it’s leaving millions without basic skills

MEPs call for decisive action to fight inequalities in the EU

This Central Asian lake is a stark reminder of the impact we have on the planet

Civilians suffering due to sanctions must be spared ‘collective punishment’ urges UN rights expert

New citizenship law in India ‘fundamentally discriminatory’: UN human rights office

EU budget: Stepping up the EU’s role as a security and defence provider

European Business Summit 2014 Launch Event: “Energising Industrial Growth”

Actions not words: what was promised at the UN’s landmark climate summit?

Financial inclusion in India is soaring. Here’s what must happen next

Commission to decide definitely on genetically modified Maize 1507 seed

EU-wide protection and support for whistle-blowers

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “Chinese economy has great potential, resilience and ample space for policy adjustment”, China’s Vice President Li Yuanchao reassures from Davos

Trust in OECD governments back at pre-crisis levels as governments seek to be more open and engaged

Ethical education as an obligatory course in medical curriculum

Macron crowned king of Europe in Washington D.C.; just a working meeting with Trump for Merkel

Give a chance to the brothers of Ailan: reception of refugees in Greece

5 ways to go green in your own kitchen

Light at the end of the Eurozone tunnel

These are the 10 most in-demand skills of 2019, according to LinkedIn

Joint UN, OSCE engagement can address crisis in Ukraine, other ‘dark spots of conflict’ in Europe

New Africa-Caribbean-Pacific/EU Partnership: moving forward towards a new partnership fit for the future

These forms of exercise are best for your mental health

In Marrakech, UN chief urges world leaders to ‘breathe life’ into historic global migration pact

Draghi hands over to banks €77.7 billion more

OECD Secretary-General statement on Europe Day

Senior UN official strongly condemns Southern California synagogue attack

Pride in practice: Equality in access to health services for the LGBT community in a third-world country

Antitrust: Commission consults stakeholders on guidance for national courts when handling disclosure information

Central Africa Republic: Violence drives thousands of refugees into neighbouring DR Congo, says UN agency

This Norwegian cruise line plans to power its ships with rotting fish

Can Obama attract Iran close to the US sphere of influence?

7 key authors from Switzerland’s literary scene

Ebola situation worsening in DR Congo, amidst growing ‘funding gap’ UN health agency warns

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Libya civil war, African displacement, global trade tensions, terrorists’ children ‘secretly detained’, and more

Yemen: ‘A great first step’ UN declares as aid team accesses grain silo which can feed millions

‘Address root causes’ of instability in Mali through ‘aid and support’ urges UN chief

MEPs back update of rail passenger rights across EU

We need a reskilling revolution. Here’s how to make it happen

Member states jeopardising the rule of law will risk losing EU funds

Is this 3D-printed building the future home for astronauts on Mars?

The big challenge of leadership and entrepreneurship in Europe

The hostilities in south and eastern Ukraine resume; where could they lead?

The future of work requires a return to apprenticeships

UN underlines need for dialogue to resolve Israel-Palestine conflict

Deliver ‘significant results now’, UN General Assembly President tells COP25 climate conference

Theresa May’s global Britain against Philip Hammond’s Brexit fog

Innovating together: connectivity that matters at ITU Telecom World 2019 – in association with The European Sting

Mergers: Commission clears Vodafone’s acquisition of Liberty Global’s cable business in Czechia, Germany, Hungary and Romania, subject to conditions

The racial wealth gap in the US is affecting its citizens and its economy – this is how

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s