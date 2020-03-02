You are here: Home / European Union News / State aid: the Commission launches an in-depth investigation into the regulation mechanism for natural gas storage in France

State aid: the Commission launches an in-depth investigation into the regulation mechanism for natural gas storage in France

March 2, 2020 by Leave a Comment
france

(Soroush Karimi, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has launched an in-depth investigation in order to determine whether the regulation mechanism for the storage of natural gas implemented by France complies with EU rules on State aid.

Ms Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President in charge of competition policy, stated: ‘France has a legitimate interest in ensuring the security of energy supplies to its citizens and businesses. In this respect, our role is to make sure that the measures taken are cost-effective and safeguard competition, so that consumers pay a fair price for natural gas.’

In December 2017, France introduced a regulation mechanism for the storage of natural gas which is intended to keep in operation the storage capacity deemed necessary to ensure the security of the country’s natural gas supply.

The mechanism involves auctioning all the storage capacity in France and covering the storage operators’ costs. To this end, where the operators’ revenue is below the revenue threshold set by the French independent energy regulatory authority (the ‘CRE’ – Energy Regulatory Commission), storage operators receive compensation. The compensation is financed by means of the tariffs for use of the transmission network that are collected by the network operators from gas shippers under conditions set by the CRE.

There are currently three storage operators in France (Storengy, Géométhane and Teréga). The amount of compensation paid to these three operators was €540 million for 2019.

The Commission’s investigation

The Commission takes the preliminary view that the regulation mechanism constitutes State aid.

At this stage, the Commission has doubts, in particular, as to whether there is sufficient justification for the method used to value the regulated assets. This element is essential in order to determine whether the amount of the aid is limited to the minimum necessary to guarantee the security of supply.

France did not carry out an independent economic evaluation of the market value of the assets at the time when the regulation mechanism was implemented. Moreover, the mechanism remunerates investments made before the revenue of the storage operators is regulated. France has not assessed whether this revenue has allowed the storage operators to cover their initial investment cost.

Furthermore, the Commission has doubts whether the potential positive impact of the aid outweighs the potential negative impact on competition and trade between Member States. In particular, the introduction of the measure might artificially reduce the incentives to use LNG terminals and interconnections, and might lead gas suppliers to store gas in France rather than in the neighbouring Member States.

The Commission will now carry out an in-depth investigation to determine whether its initial concerns are borne out. The launching of an in-depth investigation provides France and any interested third parties with the opportunity of submitting their observations. It does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation.

Background

The underground storage of natural gas is used as a means of ensuring the network’s capacity to respond to demand in the event of a cold snap or congestion in the network. However, in the past few years, due to unfavourable economic conditions, the take‑up rate for storage capacity in France has dropped considerably, falling from 100% in 2009 to 63% in 2017.

Guaranteeing the security of natural gas supply is an important objective of the European Union. It falls to the Commission to check that the measures implemented by the Member States do not lead to unwarranted distortions of competition or, in the event of overcompensation to storage operators, to an excessive increase of the sale price of natural gas to the detriment of consumers.

For more information

The non-confidential version of the decision will be published under reference SA.49414 in the State aid register – which can be found on the Commission website dedicated to competition – as soon as any potential confidentiality issues have been resolved. The State Aid Weekly e-News newsletter provides the list of the latest decisions relating to State aid published in the Official Journal and online.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Survivors of ISIL terror in Iraq want justice, not revenge, says head of UN investigation team

Syria: UN chief welcomes first aid convoy to Rukban camp since January, joint agency operation assists 50,000

Will Cameron succeed in keeping UK inside the EU and reverse the present economic downturn?

How technology is driving a fourth wave of environmentalism

Here’s how we get businesses to harmonize on climate change

‘Mosques should be safe havens, not sites of terror’, says Guterres announcing UN plan to help safeguard religious sites

Why medical students decide to study abroad?

Digital Assembly 2019: new actions on quantum, EU-Africa taskforce report and digital start-ups

My experience living with depression and schizophrenia in Thailand

Hungary: Commission takes next step in the infringement procedure for non-provision of food in transit zones

Why is Grexit again in the news? Who is to pay for Eurozone’s banking problems?

Protecting migratory species in a rapidly changing world

Donors must do more to align development finance with climate goals

MEPs push for high ambitions at the COP25 in Madrid

Junker for Commission President: What were the stakes in this affair

Environment Committee MEPs push for cleaner trucks and electric buses

Trump goes ahead with plan to undo globalization; targets China and EU

A brief history of cryptography and why it matters

Brexit: UK to suffer from EU’s uncompromising stance

Privatization of the health sector and the right to receive treatment

Brexit: PM May must hush Boris Johnson to unlock the negotiations

Social entrepreneurs can change the world – but these 6 things are holding us back

A Sting Exclusive: “China-Africa Cooperation Sets a Fine Example of South-South Cooperation”, by China’s Ambassador to EU

We must learn and change after Haiti sexual abuse scandal -Oxfam chief

These 2 teenagers have helped change the law on plastic pollution in Indonesia

Twenty days that may remold the future of Europe

4 myths about manufacturing in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Pakistan: UN Security Council condemns ‘heinous and cowardly’ terrorist attacks

Climate change: Direct and indirect impacts on health

On the detention of children in the United States of America

Google’s bare truth: Europe’s Chief denies EU accusations but admits they “don’t always get it right”

Security Council calls for dialogue in Haiti

Adriatic Sea: MEPs adopt multiannual plan for fisheries

The EU accuses Russia of bullying Ukraine to change sides

Monday’s Daily Brief: #ClimateAction for the Pacific, Gaza blockade, attack in Burkina Faso

ITU Telecom World 2017: exploring smart digital transformation

European financial values on the rise

€200 million to promote European agri-food products in and outside the EU

UN calls for action to tackle ‘ubiquitous but invisible’ global road safety crisis

6 ways least developed countries can participate in the 4IR

25 years on from genocide against the Tutsi, UN Chief warns of ‘dangerous trends of rising xenophobia, racism and intolerance’

Syria: ‘Deplorable’ violence in Idlib against civilians, humanitarian workers must ‘stop immediately’: UN Coordinator

We need natural solutions to fight ocean and climate risk

Planet’s Health is Our Health and the Reverse is True

The Sting’s Values

‘The welfare of the Libyan people’ the UN’s sole agenda for the country, says Guterres in Tripoli

UN climate summit aims to speed up transition to cleaner, greener future

Trump’s trade wars: Aiming at long term gains for America

Remembering Kofi Annan

A Sting Exclusive: “China is Making Good Stories not Bad Ones”, Ambassador Yang highlights from Brussels

FROM THE FIELD: Crisis in Kassala FROM THE FIELD: Crisis in Kassala

This Hungarian man quit his job to clean up his favourite river

European Youth Forum and youngest MEPs call on President Juncker to keep his promise to Europe’s youth

Spanish and Polish voters are crying out for an imminent European change while US urge now Germany to change route

The best and worst parenting advice I’ve heard, by a leading psychologist

Wolves are back in Switzerland – but not everyone is happy about it

St. Vincent and the Grenadines breaks a record, as smallest ever Security Council seat holder

Desires for national independence in Europe bound by economic realities

Refugee crisis update: EU still lacks solidarity as Hungary and Slovakia refuse to accept EU Court’s decision

Security Council urged to act with ‘one strong voice’ on raft of ills plaguing Middle East and North Africa

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s