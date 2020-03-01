You are here: Home / European Union News / Sudan: European Union provides €30 million in humanitarian assistance

Sudan: European Union provides €30 million in humanitarian assistance

The European Union provides €30 million in humanitarian funding for vulnerable people in Sudan to help address needs in the country.

The announcement comes as High Representative/Vice-President, Josep Borrell, visited EU aid projects in El Fasher, North Darfur, one of the conflict-affected areas in Sudan. “The European Union continues to stand in solidarity with the people in need in Sudan. Our humanitarian assistance notably helps children get access to education, which is crucial to build a better future. In time of crisis, it is fundamental that our humanitarian partners can fully exercise their lifesaving job. We welcome the recent positive steps taken by the Sudanese transitional government to ensure this.”

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said: “Helping those most in need is our priority. Our new aid package will provide food and nutritional assistance, shelter, emergency healthcare, access to clean water, and education for children caught in humanitarian crises.”

The EU is a leading humanitarian donor in Sudan. Since 2011 it has allocated almost €550 million in life-saving assistance to address various humanitarian needs in the country, largely destined for the Darfur states. The new funding will also support delivery of aid in South Kordofan and Blue Nile, areas that have been cut off from international assistance for years.

Background

More than 9 million people in Sudan are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance, with access to food remaining a major humanitarian concern. Nearly 2 million people in Sudan are still uprooted from their homes, while the country itself hosts over 1 million refugees who rely mostly on humanitarian aid for their survival. The EU complements its humanitarian funding with development assistance that helps communities build resilience to increase people’s access to social protection in the long-term.

The bulk of EU humanitarian aid in Sudan provides food assistance and nutritional care as many households struggle to afford enough food to meet their needs. The EU also contributes to treating and preventing malnutrition among children under 5 years of age, and pregnant or breastfeeding mothers. Support for protection assistance remains also key, in particular for internally displaced people and refugees.

