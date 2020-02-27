You are here: Home / United Nations News / From the Field: Women push for peace

From the Field: Women push for peace

February 27, 2020

MINUSCA/Hervé Serefio Central African women are making significant strides in the security sector to bridge the gender gap.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

The “strength, leadership and invaluable contributions in peacekeeping settings” made by women across the world is being highlighted by the United Nations as part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to building global peace.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the adoption by the United Nations Security Council of resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security which recognizes the importance of women’s participation in peace and political processes.

At the community, national and international level, women have been working towards supporting initiatives which have brought peace and stability to countries affected by conflict and instability.

Read more here about how women are promoting lasting peace as an alternative to conflict.

