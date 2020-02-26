What can be done to avoid the risk of being among the 7 million that will be killed by air pollution in 2020?

by

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Foka Koagne Brice Maxime, an MBBS fifth year medical student at the Jiujiang University Jiangxi province in China. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

“Who sows the wind reaps the storm.” the phenomenon called ‘’air pollution” is an inescapable consequence of the presence of man and his activities by generation in the ambient atmosphere of substance like gases, mixtures of gases and particulated matter. The main sources of air pollution are : automobiles, industries, domestic sources like combustion of coal , wood and miscellaneous like nuclear energy programme.

Did you know , According to WHO nine out of ten people now breathe polluted air, which kills 7 million people every year. It’s not a joking but a reality. Now the question is how to minimize the risk of being killed by such air pollution.

Just as our body is made up of billions of cells and each one of the cells playing its full role to form the being that we are, just as we breathe the same air , the effort to limit the consequences of its pollution will have to be made by every element of our society from the infinitely small to the infinitely large.

‘’One day at a time’’, let’s start by focus on what we need to do individually to minimize risk because “Better late than never” And as the best defense it is the attack, for to avoid the risk of being among of the 7 million that will be killed by air pollution in 2020, we can do:

– Limit walking on busy streets during rush hours and if we have a young child with us, try and lift them up above the level of vehicle exhausts.

– Limit spending time at specific hotspots of traffic such as cars stopped at traffic lights.

– When we’re doing physical activity outdoors, try exercising in less polluted areas.- Limit the use of cars in highly polluted days.

– Don’t burn waste as the smoke that results damages our health.

– Compost our waste.

– Check daily air pollution levels.

– Use renewable energy to power our home.

– Drive an electric vehicle.

– Disinfection of air.

References

1-10 ways you can fight air pollution Available in https://www.who.int/airpollution/news-and-events/how-air-pollution-is-destroying-our-health/10-ways-you-can-fight-air-pollution

2-new report 7 million people died air pollution 2012 Available in https://www.nrdc.org/experts/emily-davis/new-report-7-million-people-died-air-pollution-2012

3-five reasons you should care about air pollution Available in https://www.unenvironment.org/news-and-stories/story/five-reasons-you-should-care-about-air-pollution

4-https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/climate-and-people/estimates-7-million-die-pollution-year-reveals-latest-global/

5-https://www.un.org/press/en/2019/sgsm19607.doc.htm

6- Park’s Preventive & Social Medicine – 23E

About the author

Foka Koagne Brice Maxime, an MBBS fifth year medical student at the Jiujiang University Jiangxi province in China. Affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA).