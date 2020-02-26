You are here: Home / Policy / Health / What can be done to avoid the risk of being among the 7 million that will be killed by air pollution in 2020?

What can be done to avoid the risk of being among the 7 million that will be killed by air pollution in 2020?

February 26, 2020 by Leave a Comment
air

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Foka Koagne Brice Maxime, an MBBS fifth year medical student at the Jiujiang University Jiangxi province in China. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

“Who sows the wind reaps the storm.” the phenomenon called ‘’air pollution” is an inescapable consequence of the presence of man and his activities by generation in the ambient atmosphere of substance like gases, mixtures of gases and particulated matter. The main sources of air pollution are : automobiles, industries, domestic sources like combustion of coal , wood and miscellaneous like nuclear energy programme.

Did you know , According to WHO nine out of ten people now  breathe polluted air, which kills 7 million people every year. It’s not a joking but a reality. Now the question is how to minimize the risk of being killed by such air pollution.

Just as our body is made up of billions of cells and each one of the cells playing its full role to form the being that we are, just as we breathe the same air , the effort to limit the consequences of its pollution will have to be made by every element of our society from the infinitely small to the infinitely large.

‘’One day at a time’’, let’s start by focus on what we need to do individually to minimize risk because “Better late than never” And as the best  defense it is the attack, for to avoid the risk of being among of the 7 million that will be killed by air pollution in 2020, we can do:
– Limit walking on busy streets during rush hours and if we have a young child with us, try and lift them up above the level of vehicle exhausts.
– Limit spending time at specific hotspots of traffic such as cars stopped at traffic lights.
– When we’re doing physical activity outdoors, try exercising in less polluted areas.- Limit the use of cars in highly polluted days.
– Don’t burn waste as the smoke that results damages our health.
– Compost our waste.
– Check daily air pollution levels.
– Use renewable energy to power our home.
– Drive an electric vehicle.
– Disinfection of air.

References

1-10 ways you can fight air pollution Available in https://www.who.int/airpollution/news-and-events/how-air-pollution-is-destroying-our-health/10-ways-you-can-fight-air-pollution

2-new report 7 million people died air pollution 2012 Available in https://www.nrdc.org/experts/emily-davis/new-report-7-million-people-died-air-pollution-2012

3-five reasons you should care about air pollution Available in https://www.unenvironment.org/news-and-stories/story/five-reasons-you-should-care-about-air-pollution

4-https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/climate-and-people/estimates-7-million-die-pollution-year-reveals-latest-global/

5-https://www.un.org/press/en/2019/sgsm19607.doc.htm

6- Park’s Preventive & Social Medicine – 23E

About the author

Foka Koagne Brice Maxime, an MBBS fifth year medical student at the Jiujiang University Jiangxi province in China. Affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA).

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How can we measure real progress on the Sustainable Development Goals?

Eurozone hasn’t escaped the deflation danger

Pride in practice: Equality in access to health services for the LGBT community in a third-world country

UN Security Council welcomes results of Mali’s presidential elections

We must treat cybersecurity as a public good. Here’s why

‘No-deal’ Brexit: European Commission takes stock of preparations ahead of the June European Council (Article 50)

Funding boost for sustainable development data agreed at UN conference

Responsible Artificial Intelligence

European Semester Autumn Package: Bolstering inclusive and sustainable growth

The 5 lessons from New York Climate Week to help us combat deforestation

Voices of young climate action activists ‘give me hope’ says UN chief

Chart of the day: This is why we need to protect nature’s pollinators

Europeans show record support for the euro

Available mental health services: is it only about professionals or institutions?

US life expectancy is falling – here’s why

Artificial Intelligence has a gender problem. Here’s what to do about it

China repels EU allegations of export subsidies

3 vital steps to a new gender equality playbook

The undead banks

YO!Fest back in Strasbourg for the 2nd edition of the European Youth Event – 20-21 May 2016

External action: more funds for human rights, development and peace

Hackers are causing blackouts. It’s time to boost our cyber resilience

Pumping more money into banks but leaving them unregulated doesn’t help

Pledging ongoing UN support during visit to cyclone-hit areas, Guterres praises resilience of Mozambicans

Trump stumbles badly on his Russian openings; Europeans wary of Putin

New forms of work: deal on measures boosting workers’ rights

MFF: Commission’s plan “impossible to implement” with Finnish proposal

Why Europe is more competitive than the US

Politics needs to “Youth UP” in order the ensure the future of our democracies

Mass-graves found of at least 535 killed during ‘organized and planned’ inter-communal attacks in western DR Congo

These are India’s cleanest cities

Internet of Things: a Force for Good or Evil?

“16+1” Cooperation injects new vigor into China-Europe cooperation

Globally, youth are the largest poverty-stricken group, says new UN report

Nigeria floods: Guterres ‘deeply saddened’ by loss of life and rising need

Meeting of top scientists underway to slow coronavirus spread

Canada needs to increase foreign aid flows in line with its renewed engagement

How can we produce enough protein to feed 10 billion people?

Colombia: ‘Significant strides’ towards integrated peace, UN envoy tells Security Council

Coronavirus containment is the key, as infections tick up: Tedros

MEPs want to fund crucial areas to stimulate European growth

Scientists are using machine learning to unlock the mysteries of long-dead languages

Walk, cycle, dance and play – UN health agency recommends new action plan for good health

The Europe we want: Just, Sustainable, Democratic and Inclusive

There’s a new global technology race. It needs better trade rules

It’s Trump’s anti-globalization and inward-looking rhetoric that perturbs GOP and US

There are more than 1 billion guns in the world and this is who owns them

What we can learn from Asia’s courts of the future

Turkey remains numb while its economy is expected to shrink further due to a cocktail of EU and US sanctions

Cobalt mining is a global scandal. We must build an ethical battery

Why feeding the planet doesn’t have to mean sacrificing our forests

Technology is a force for peace and prosperity. Don’t let its challenges obscure this

Eurozone: How can 200 banks find €400 billion?

Successful carbon removal depends on these 3 conditions

MEPs to vote on overhaul of road transport rules in July

‘Ticking bomb’ health warning over deteriorating conditions facing Cyclone Idai victims

Electronic Cigarettes: A booster or alternative to Smoking?

Brexit: the time has come for the UK to clarify its position

How do we upskill a billion people by 2025? Leadership and collaboration will be key

Negotiations on new EU collective redress rules to begin

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s