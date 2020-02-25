You are here: Home / European Union News / COVID-19: EU working on all fronts, €232 million for global efforts to tackle outbreak

COVID-19: EU working on all fronts, €232 million for global efforts to tackle outbreak

February 25, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Coronavirus 2019

UN News/Li Zhang People wear face masks at Narita International Airport in Tokyo, Japan.

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission is working around the clock to support EU Member States and strengthen international efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

New EU aid package

To boost global preparedness, prevention and containment of the virus the Commission announces today a new aid package worth €232 million. Part of these funds will be allocated immediately to different sectors, while the rest will be released in the next months.

“As cases continue to rise, public health is the number one priority. Whether it be boosting preparedness in Europe, in China or elsewhere, the international community must work together. Europe is here to play a leading role,” said Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, and European Emergency Response Coordinator said: “With more than 2,600 lives lost already, there is no option but to prepare at all levels. Our new aid package will support the World Health Organisation and target funding to ensure countries with weaker health systems are not left behind. Our goal is to contain the outbreak at a global level”.

 

Support to Member States

Following the developments in Italy, the Commission is stepping up its support to Member States in the context of the on-going work on preparedness, contingency and response planning.

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety said: “In view of the rapidly evolving situation, we stand ready to increase our assistance. In this vein, a joint expert mission of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the World Health Organisation will depart to Italy this week to support the Italian authorities.”

 

Background 

New EU funding will help detect and diagnose the disease, care for infected people and prevent further transmission at this critical time.

Out of the €232 million aid package:

– €114 million will support the World Health Organization (WHO), in particular the global preparedness and response global plan. This intends to boost public health emergency preparedness and response work in countries with weak health systems and limited resilience. Part of this funding is subject to the agreement of the EU budgetary authorities.

– €15 million are planned to be allocated in Africa, including to the Institute Pasteur Dakar, Senegal to support measures such as rapid diagnosis and epidemiological surveillance.

– €100 million will go to urgently needed research related to diagnostics, therapeutics and prevention, including €90 million through the Innovative Medicines Initiative, a partnership between the EU and the pharmaceutical industry. *

– €3 million allocated to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for repatriation flights of EU citizens from Wuhan, China.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EP Brexit Steering Group calls on the UK to overcome the deadlock

Essential services on verge of shutdown in Gaza as emergency fuel set to run out

This is why AI has a gender problem

Pro-EU forces won a 70% triumph in the European elections

Yellen and Draghi tell Trump and markets not to expedite the next crisis

New York City has a plan to fight fast fashion waste. Here’s how it works

Scientists in Iceland are turning carbon dioxide into rock

UN chief hopes for new agreement after Israel concludes international observation mission

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: #NoTobacco Day, China’s economy, family farming, #ClimateAction

UN rights chief urges ‘immediate dialogue’ to end Chile unrest

FROM THE FIELD: Enduring freezing winter in a war zone

How to help companies become global defenders of LGBTI rights

The influence of the multilateral agreement on migrant health

These are the next big products in consumer technology

Is 2019 the beginning of the end for coal in Europe?

EU Border and Coast Guard: new corps of 10 000 border and coast guards by 2027

This is where people work the longest – and shortest – hours

Deep fakes could threaten democracy. What are they and what can be done?

Apple’s tax avoidance scheme remains as creative as their new iPhone

Accountability in Sudan ‘crucial’ to avoid ‘further bloodshed’, says UN rights office

Commission launches two projects to support cooperation and innovation in Romanian regions and cities

How India will consume in 2030: 10 mega trends

At global health forum, UN officials call for strong, people-focused health systems

This tiny new grain could save the planet

Got the blues? Head for some green spaces

Reforms in Lithuania are reinforcing economic growth but boosting productivity is still a challenge

Why Commissioner Rehn wants us all to work more for less

The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page

With 10 million Yemenis ‘one step away from famine’, donors pledge $2.6 billion

How electrification can supercharge the energy transition

Understanding of LGBT realities ‘non-existent’ in most countries, says UN expert

These countries create most of the world’s CO2 emissions

How universities can become a platform for social change

EU budget: Making the EU fit for its role as strong global actor

Victims of terrorism remembered

On our way to China

EU invests in green projects and bans single-use plastics while climate change requires more to be done

The remote doctor, can it ever work?

Why embracing human rights will ensure Artificial Intelligence works for all

Abuse of authority provisions adopted by the Senate raise concerns over Brazil’s capacity to ensure independence of prosecutors and judges in fighting corruption

Advancing multilateralism goes ‘hand-in-hand’ with work of the UN

AIDEX 2015: Humanitarian Hero Award Winner Announced

Denouncing attacks against Baghdad protesters, UN warns ‘violence risks placing Iraq on dangerous trajectory’

Joint UN-Congolese strategy needed to address insecurity following deadly attacks

Human trafficking cases hit a 13-year record high, new UN report shows

Why the foundations of the modern world are costing the earth

‘True’ peace, requires standing up for human rights, says UN chief Guterres

TTIP 9th Round marked by American disappointment: Will some optimism save this trade agreement?

Robot inventors are on the rise. But are they welcomed by the patent system?

Colombia is a Latin American success story, but must pursue new reforms to achieve stronger and more inclusive growth

‘We must fight terrorism together’ without sacrificing legal and human rights, declares UN chief

Mobile 360 Africa 11-13 July 2017

European Youth Forum welcomes adoption of Sustainable Development Goals and calls on European countries to not ignore them!

Consumer protection: Commission welcomes political agreement by Council on the Representative Actions Directive

German banks suffer of nausea amidst rough seas

Why global collaboration is needed to protect against a new generation of cyber threats

Earth already has a perfect recycling system. So why not use it?

EU and China discuss economic and trade relations at the 7th High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue

Strengthen inclusion, participation of people with autism to ‘achieve their full potential’ says UN chief

What the mighty mangrove tells us about our broken relationship with nature

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s