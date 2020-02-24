You are here: Home / European Union News / EP’s MFF negotiators disappointed by failure of EU budget summit

EP’s MFF negotiators disappointed by failure of EU budget summit

February 24, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Finance concecpt - money, chart, coin, banknote, keyboard, pen and calculator

(Credit: European Parliament)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

“We cannot afford a narrow accounting approach with a complete lack of political vision”, says the EP’s negotiating team for the long-term EU budget and Own Resources reform.

“European Council President Charles Michel’s proposal was clearly lacking ambition and coherence and we call upon the Heads of States or Government to continue the discussions in view of finding a good agreement.

We cannot afford a narrow accounting approach with a complete lack of political vision. This is totally out of line with today’s and tomorrow’s grand challenges which require strong budgetary commitments to match the Union’s ambitions, notably in leading the fight against climate change, ensuring the digital transition and being stronger on the international scene.

It is still time for President Michel to go back to the drawing board and search for a win-win compromise on the basis of what we agree to achieve together for a stronger Europe; not a lose-lose compromise on the basis of the lowest common denominator.

We expect the Member States to break the deadlock on the own resources. The proposed changes are insufficient for the Parliament, which recalls it will not give its consent on the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) without a satisfactory reform. We encourage the Member States not to put aside this issue and make real progress. We need a basket of new own resources and a binding commitment to introduce new sources of revenue in the course of the next MFF.”

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EU’s core members are eyeing larger parts of arms trade and of world map

Meet Alice, the battery-powered plane that could herald the age of electric air travel

DR Congo: ‘New waves of violence’ likely, UN warns, unless State acts to prevent intercommunal reprisals

Eurozone dignitaries play with people’s life savings

UN chief appeals for calm as Mali presidential election draws to a close

4 simple ways to make your holiday season more sustainable

Czech Babis, Austrian Kurz and others threaten Europe with nationalist populism

Future of EU farming: MEPs push for modern common policy with fair funding

From G7 announcement in August to Paris Peace Forum, Business for Inclusive Growth (B4IG) coalition gains momentum

Appalling overall unemployment in Eurozone at 20.6%

Inflation not a problem for Europe

EU’s tougher privacy rules: WhatsApp and Facebook set to be soon aligned with telcos

Hazy ‘breakthrough’ saves PM May, leaves Ireland in limbo: Brexit

Indonesia is buzzing with entrepreneurial spirit. And others in ASEAN aren’t far behind

Talent is worldwide. Opportunity is not. How can we redistribute it?

While EU Open Days 2013 discuss the 2020 strategy, Microsoft shares a glimpse of EU 2060

The DNA of the future retail CEO

Review on ethics and technological development

UN Mission, community leaders, condemn South Sudan violence which left two dead at camp

We have to fight for a fairer tech industry for women

The digital transformation is a skills and education opportunity for all. Companies must use it

The three US financial war fleets

Intergenerational, intercultural, interactive – The 2015 edition of JADE’s Generations Club: Transforming Europe into an entrepreneurial society

From philanthropy to profit: how clean energy is kickstarting sustainable development in East Africa

The Europeans back Russia-Turkey on Syria: A ‘Waterloo’ for Saudis and their Crown Prince

Climate negotiations on the road to a strong Paris agreement rulebook

Eurozone: Statistics don’t tell the whole story

Joint OECD and World Bank report urges governments to improve resilience to disasters and related fiscal risks

Vienna has the world’s best quality of living

‘Historic moment’ for people on the move, as UN agrees first-ever Global Compact on migration

Monday’s Daily Brief: Independent UN experts on Myanmar, UN chief renounces attacks in US, Libyan airport violence, UN spokesperson on Kashmir, and FAO and Italy on development

Assembly of European Regions @ European Business Summit 2014: Made in Europe – Made of Regions

UN chief welcomes South Sudan’s Unity government, lauds parties for ‘significant achievement’

2018 Sakharov laureate Oleg Sentsov receives his award

EU Parliament: No EU-US trade agreement without safe data

New UN book club helps children deal with global issues

European Agenda on Migration: Still fragile situation gives no cause for complacency

GSMA Mobile 360 – Africa: Rise of the Digital Citizen, Kigali 16 – 18 July 2019, in association with The European Sting

We can make sure Globalization 4.0 leaves no one behind. This is how

‘Endemic’ sexual violence surging in South Sudan: UN human rights office

How Big Food is responding to the alternative protein boom

Remembering Kofi Annan

The European Parliament rewrites the EU budget in a bright day for the Union

Venezuela: MEPs demand free presidential elections and an end to repression

“As German Chancellor I want to be able to cope with the merger of the real and digital economy”, Angela Merkel from Switzerland; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

Governments must act to help struggling middle class

Digital Single Market: Europe announces eight sites to host world-class supercomputers

Can privatisation be the panacea for the lack of growth in Europe?

The British are the most positive in Europe on the benefits of immigration

Syria: Why did the US now take the Russian offer for a truce? What next?

‘Complacency’ a factor in stagnating global vaccination rates, warn UN health chiefs

Pride in practice: Equality in access to health services for the LGBT community in a third-world country

The issues of practicing medicine in Pakistan

Working together to end the AIDS-HIV pandemic

These are the most innovative cities in the world

UN rights chief calls for release of hundreds abducted and abused in South Sudan

4 essential qualities for digital leaders

Saudi Arabia, China, among 14 nations under UN human rights spotlight: what you need to know

Embracing the diversity in a multicultural city of Romania

Human Resources Information Systems Specialist Trainee – 2013

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s