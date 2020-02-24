EP’s MFF negotiators disappointed by failure of EU budget summit

“European Council President Charles Michel’s proposal was clearly lacking ambition and coherence and we call upon the Heads of States or Government to continue the discussions in view of finding a good agreement.

We cannot afford a narrow accounting approach with a complete lack of political vision. This is totally out of line with today’s and tomorrow’s grand challenges which require strong budgetary commitments to match the Union’s ambitions, notably in leading the fight against climate change, ensuring the digital transition and being stronger on the international scene.

It is still time for President Michel to go back to the drawing board and search for a win-win compromise on the basis of what we agree to achieve together for a stronger Europe; not a lose-lose compromise on the basis of the lowest common denominator.

We expect the Member States to break the deadlock on the own resources. The proposed changes are insufficient for the Parliament, which recalls it will not give its consent on the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) without a satisfactory reform. We encourage the Member States not to put aside this issue and make real progress. We need a basket of new own resources and a binding commitment to introduce new sources of revenue in the course of the next MFF.”