You are here: Home / United Nations News / Afghanistan: Civilian casualties exceed 10,000 for sixth straight year

Afghanistan: Civilian casualties exceed 10,000 for sixth straight year

February 24, 2020 by Leave a Comment

UNAMA/Eric Kanalstein Displaced women and children in Afghanistan’s northern Saripul province.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

More than 10,000 civilians in Afghanistan were killed and injured last year, according to a new United Nations report that details record-high levels of civilian harm in the ongoing conflict.

“Almost no civilian in Afghanistan has escaped being personally affected in some way by the ongoing violence,” Tadamichi Yamamoto, the UN Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA),  said  on Saturday.

The report, entitled Afghanistan Annual Report on Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict: 2019, documents 3,403 civilians killed and 6,989 injured – with the majority of the civilian casualties inflicted by anti-Government elements.

It is the sixth year in a row that the number of civilian casualties has exceeded 10,000.

Grim milestone

After more than a decade of systematically documenting the impact of the war on civilians, the UN found that in 2019 the number of civilian casualties had surpassed 100,000.

“It is absolutely imperative for all parties to seize the moment to stop the fighting, as peace is long overdue; civilian lives must be protected and efforts for peace are underway”, stressed Mr. Yamamoto.

The figures outlined in the report, released jointly by UNAMA and the UN Human Rights Office, represent a five per cent decrease over the previous year, mainly due to a drop in civilian casualties caused by the terrorist group ISIL.

However, civilian casualties caused by the other parties rose, including a 21 per cent increase by the Taliban and an 18 per cent surge by the international military forces, mainly due to an increase in improvised explosive device attacks and airstrikes.

Protect civilians

“All parties to the conflict must comply with the key principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution to prevent civilian casualties,” said Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

To ensure accountability, the report calls on all conflict parties to conduct prompt, effective and transparent investigations into all allegations of violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

“Belligerents must take the necessary measures to prevent women, men, boys and girls from being killed by bombs, shells, rockets and improvised mines; to do otherwise is unacceptable”, concluded the High Commissioner.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Cities are easy prey for cybercriminals. Here’s how they can fight back

MEPs to prioritise environment and climate action in next long-term budget

The financial future of Eurozone on the agenda of Friday’s ECOFIN council

5 ways Denmark is preparing for the future of work

Cameroon: Clear ‘window of opportunity’ to solve crises rooted in violence – Bachelet

Italian electoral results to change Eurozone climate and weight on the Cyprus issue

FROM THE FIELD: ‘A piece of me’ was taken

How to get young people in Europe to swipe right on voting

These are America’s most dangerous jobs

Dieselgate: Parliament calls for mandatory retrofits of polluting cars

These are the countries that have made their climate commitments law

A jingoistic Spanish ‘war’ from the past

Obama, Crimea and the TTIP pill

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into proposed acquisition of DSME by HHIH

The end of Spitzenkandidat: EU leaders concluded unexpectedly on EU top jobs

Main results of Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) – 18-19/10/2018

Glaringly false reassurances about the repercussions of the EU-US free trade agreement

TTIP wins Merkel’s endorsement ahead of 2016 tough deadline

Is corporation tax good or bad for growth?

‘Multiplicity’ of rights violations in Ukraine as fifth winter of conflict bites

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: prizewinning journalists freed in Myanmar, new tracking tool for suspected terrorists, and a global bid to stop snakebite deaths

ACP-EU : Agreement on climate change, migration and post-Cotonou

European tourism remains a strong growth factor

Parliament to ask for the suspension of EU-US deal on bank data

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: third annual report shows continued vital and tangible support for refugees and their host communities

Women vital for ‘new paradigm’ in Africa’s Sahel region, Security Council hears

Opening – EP remembers Nelson Mandela and mourns attacks on Roma in Ukraine

Peace in the Gulf ‘at a critical juncture’ says DiCarlo, urging continuation of Iran nuclear deal

Berlin vies for a Germanic European Central Bank

What the future holds for the EU – China relations?

Why our future relies on more inclusive and transparent innovation

ECB policy is working, but new challenges need new responses

Security Council should ‘nurture’ Colombian consensus against return to violence, top UN official urges

Safe spaces offer security and dignity for youth, and help make the world ‘better for all’: Guterres

Top global firms commit to tackling inequality by joining Business for Inclusive Growth coalition

Anti-vaccers: does the empty can rattle the most?

Ukraine pays the price for lying between Russia and the EU

As Saudi women take the wheel, UN chief hopes end of driving ban creates more opportunities for kingdom’s women and girls

Free and secure access needed in DR Congo conflict zone to tackle Ebola – WHO

The future of crypto-assets, from opportunities to policy implications

Sanctions on Russia to be the biggest unity test at this European Council

Mental health and suicide prevention – what can be done to increase access to mental health services in my local area?

How Germany strives to mold ECB’s monetary policy to her interests

“Asia-Pacific takes stock of ambitious development targets”, written by the Heads of UNFPA and ESCAP

Terrorism diverts resources from ‘much-needed’ development to ‘costly’ security, warns UN envoy for Central Africa

Innovative urban financing can make our cities stronger

What next for Europe? Three (completely) different Davos views

Amsterdam has a bubble barrier to catch canal plastic

UN strengthens ties with Eurasia regional body to tackle terrorism and crime

Illegal fishing: EU lifts Taiwan’s yellow card following reforms

Commission concludes that an Excessive Deficit Procedure is no longer warranted for Italy at this stage

Education expenditure in the EU not hurt much by crisis

UN chief condemns killing of ‘blue helmets’ in DR Congo, as violence erupts prior to elections

5 key themes for reforming the EU, as elections loom

Fashion has a huge waste problem. Here’s how it can change

Security Council urges countries to factor child protection into conflict prevention efforts

EU leaders let tax-evaders untouched

The creative technology and its advancements

How to make PHC a favourable career choice for medical students: Strategies and reflections

Global Leaders Take The Stage At MWC Shanghai 2019, in association with The European Sting

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s