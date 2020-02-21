You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Researchers have invented a brick that can build itself

Researchers have invented a brick that can build itself

February 21, 2020 by Leave a Comment
bricks

(Wesley Tingey, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Sean Fleming, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Engineers have invented a self-replicating brick that pulls CO2 from the air.
  • The brick is produced by harnessing photosynthesis and bacteria.
  • While refinements are needed, researchers say the new technique is an advance in the search for lower-energy, lower-carbon building materials.

What do you get if you mix sand, bacteria and sunlight? A self-replicating building material that pulls CO2 straight out of the atmosphere, according to research engineers at one university in the United States.

At the heart of this new building material is Synechococcus, a type of bacteria which is found in plankton and uses photosynthesis to generate energy.

The bacteria is combined with sand and gelatin, then soaked in warm nutrient-rich saltwater. Photosynthesis does the rest, producing calcium carbonate along with oxygen and glucose.

Common forms of calcium carbonate include marble, limestone and chalk. That compound makes up around 4% of the Earth’s crust, and is a major component of building materials – in particular, cement.

A new approach

Cement and brick production are very energy-intensive processes that also call for a lot of extracted raw materials. Quarries are dug for clay and other aggregate material, such as limestone, and temperatures of more than 1,000ºC are needed to form some bricks for construction. This process consumes great amounts of energy, directly and indirectly. Some estimates suggest the production of cement and bricks could be responsible for 7-8% of global CO2 emissions.

The search for lower-energy, lower-carbon building materials is gaining momentum. In 2010, German researchers created a new binding agent that reduces the energy consumption and CO2 emissions of cement production. In the US, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have proposed a method for producing cement using electrolysis rather than furnaces to cause the chemical reactions needed. But the researchers working with the Synechococcus at the University of Colorado, Boulder, claim they are breaking new ground.

“I would say that our approach is fundamentally different because we are using photosynthetic bacteria and CO2 and sunlight to make the material,” says Wil Srubar, a materials scientist and architectural engineer on the project.

“We enabled the bacteria … to help in the manufacturing process of the actual material.”

The work is part of a sharpened focus on living building materials, which are produced using biochemistry, and which can be fully recycled after use.

The Life Cycle of Living Building Materials
Living building materials considerably reduce carbon emissions.
Image: Matter

A new framework

The combination of sand and gelatin create a rigid framework or scaffold for the bacteria to inhabit and multiply across. The original parent generation of Synechococcus was able to produce three subsequent generations.

In one experiment, a brick formed from the new material was broken in two and resubmerged in the saline solution, where it repaired itself, growing a fully matching new half where the old one had been.

Formation of the LBM Mineralized Scaffold
How to make a living brick.
Image: Matter

The material has its limitations. The bacteria, for example, requires the right conditions and moisture to thrive.

Additionally, there are some questions regarding the material’s toughness, according to the journal Scientific American, which writes: “Compared with a similar material that contained no cyanobacteria, the living version was 15% tougher in terms of resisting fractures. But it fell short of the resilience of standard bricks or cement, performing more like low-strength cement or hardened mortar.”

As a result, the research team behind the living brick does not see the material as a new mass-market building product. Instead, they say: “We were motivated by building infrastructure in really resource-limited environments.”

Despite the need for ongoing improvements, the innovation could have potential for use in remote locations where materials, energy and money are not always freely available.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

‘Young people care about peace’: UN Youth Envoy delivers key message to Security Council

MEPs react to breaches of human rights in Moldova, Burundi and Somalia

We had the hottest June ever this year – this is what happened around the world

Brexit: Britain and the Continent fighting the battle of Waterloo again

Renewed pressures on Berlin to adopt growth policies

We need to talk: UN gears up for 75th anniversary with Global Conversations

Earth has more trees than it did 35 years ago – but there’s a huge catch

This solar-powered car lets you drive for free

Commission and OECD present recommendations to help EU countries and regions achieve industrial transition

The cuts on 2014 Budget will divide deeply the EU

What we know about the Wuhan coronavirus and urgent plans to develop a vaccine

European elections: A chance to repel both nationalism and no-deal Brexit

Can the national and age groups pockets of unemployment cause irreparable damages to Eurozone?

Baku forum to push back against ‘rise of hate’ with strong call for cultural and religious tolerance, says UN official

Only one in five countries has a healthcare strategy to deal with climate change

New phenomena in the EU labour market

France v Croatia: How the World Cup finalists stack up off the pitch

Here’s how the WTO can help address plastic pollution

Industrial producer prices on free fall and stagnant output

Amid ongoing fighting in northeast Syria, hundreds cross Iraqi border in search of safety

Thursday’s Daily Brief: dire living conditions in Idlib, migrants at US southern border, end in sight for trachoma, Human Rights Council

Dangers of poor quality health care revealed ‘in all countries’: WHO report

Erasmus+: a turning point in the lives of 5 million European students

More progress needed on reducing and redesigning agricultural support policies

Where are people most proud to be European?

This crisis cannot be confronted with statistics

Italy’s dilemma after Merkel-Hollande agreed loose banking union

Is our brave new world about to burst?

Climate change is a disruptor. Here’s how to harness it for innovation

UN chief condemns deadly terrorist attack on church in southern Philippines

2014 budget: The EU may prove unable to agree on own resources

‘Rare but devastating’ tsunamis underscore need for better preparation, UN chief urges on World Day

This is Amsterdam’s ambitious plan to turn its transport electric

“Hasta la vista” Google says to Spain and now Europe is next?

Nitrate pollution of water sources: new impulses for EU Water Policy?

1 in 4 Africans had to pay a bribe to access public services last year

World Migratory Bird Day highlights deadly risks of plastic pollution

Do men and women really have different leadership styles?

Most US students aren’t learning about climate change. Parents and teachers think they should

New ECB boss quizzed for the first time by Economic Affairs Committee

Hurricane Dorian: Bahamas death toll expected to rise as thousands remain missing

Coronavirus: First case confirmed in Gulf region, more than 6,000 worldwide

Thought AIs could never replace human imagination? Think again

Migration crisis update: lack of solidarity not only among EU leaders but also EU officials

Building social good – lessons from an Asian giant

Lack of involvement, or lack of opportunities?

These are the world’s 10 most competitive economies in 2019

Partnerships key to taking landlocked countries out of poverty: UN Chief

Asia-Pacific showing ‘decisive leadership’ on road to 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, deputy UN chief tells key forum

Varna (Bulgaria) awarded European Youth Capital 2017

UN ‘prioritizing needs’, ramping up aid, as Hurricane Dorian continues to batter the Bahamas

Customs Union: Fake and potentially dangerous goods worth nearly €740 million stopped at EU customs in 2018

EU and African leaders to jointly tackle the migration crisis across the Mediterranean

Guterres expresses ‘grave concern’ following explosion at large political rally for reform-minded Ethiopian Prime Minister

EU-UK: A deal synonymous to ‘remain’, England pays the Irish price

Final turnout data for 2019 European elections announced

Britain’s May won the first round on the Brexit agreement with the EU

How is the global economy fairing 11 years after the financial crisis?

What our leaders hide from us

Citing public anger and youth activism, OECD Secretary-General urges governments to heed calls for climate action

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s