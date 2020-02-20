You are here: Home / European Union News / COVID-19 outbreak: Commission supports repatriation of EU citizens from cruise ship in Japan

COVID-19 outbreak: Commission supports repatriation of EU citizens from cruise ship in Japan

February 20, 2020 by Leave a Comment
coronavirus outbreak

UN News/Li Zhang People wear face masks at Narita International Airport in Tokyo, Japan.

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The EU is co-financing the repatriation of EU citizens from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan, thanks to flights from Italy mobilised through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

“The outbreak of this epidemic is full of human stories. We must not lose sight of them amongst the numbers and statistics. I thank the Italian authorities and all the flight crew and staff for helping bring EU citizens safely back home. The EU continues to work 24/7 both to support our Member States as well as China. We are currently working on dispatching further supplies to China in the coming days,” said Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management.

The first Italian aircraft has departed en route to Japan with an advanced medical team on board and a second aircraft will leave this evening to repatriate EU citizens on board the Diamond Princess. The cruise ship has been docked in Yokohama for quarantine since early February after a disembarking passenger tested positive for COVID-19.

The Italian medical team will evaluate the passengers and only those that have tested negative for the COVID-19 virus or do not present any symptoms of the illness will be allowed to board the flight. Final numbers and nationalities will therefore be known in the coming days. After arrival in Europe, passengers will start a new quarantine period organised and monitored by each Member State.

The EU will co-finance the costs of these flights. So far, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism has facilitated the repatriation of over 400 EU citizens from China on planes organised by France and Germany.

The European Commission is in regular contact with Member States, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the World Health Organisation on all aspects of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Background

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism strengthens cooperation between Member States/Participating States in the field of civil protection, with a view to improving prevention, preparedness and response to disasters. Through the Mechanism, the European Commission plays a key role in coordinating the response to disasters in Europe and beyond.

When the scale of an emergency overwhelms the response capabilities of a country, it can request assistance via the Mechanism. Once activated, the Mechanism coordinates assistance made available by its Member States/Participating States through spontaneous offers. In addition, the EU has created the European Civil Protection Pool to have a critical number of readily available civil protection capacities allowing for a stronger and coherent collective response.

To date, all EU Member States participate in the Mechanism, as well as Iceland, Norway, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Turkey. Since its inception in 2001, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism has responded to more than 300 requests for assistance inside and outside the EU.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Cobalt mining is a global scandal. We must build an ethical battery

Foreign Investment Screening: new European framework to enter into force in April 2019

How microfinance develops decent work

Girls hold the key to Zambia’s future

UN and Red Cross chiefs appeal for end to use of explosive weapons in cities

Six months into DR Congo’s deadliest Ebola outbreak, top UN official praises ‘brave’ response effort

Africa must ‘value youth’ in the drive towards lasting peace, young envoy tells Security Council

MEPs want ambitious funding for cross-border projects to connect people

UN welcomes ‘record’ Brussels conference pledge of nearly $7 billion to support Syrians

UN should be ‘exemplary’ in defending judicial independence, top Judge tells Security Council

Blockchain could boost global trade by $1 trillion

Why growth is now a one way road for Eurozone

UN refugee agency ‘deeply shocked’ at stabbing death of ‘deeply courageous’ Polish mayor

Celebrate love, strengthen partnerships to end AIDS epidemic by 2030 says UN agency

South Sudan ‘revitalized’ peace deal must be inclusive, Security Council hears

Millions of Bangladeshi children at risk from climate crisis, warns UNICEF

Can a Bavarian Oktoberfest beer indulger bring down the Berlin government?

Veteran UN Syria Envoy to step down, pledges to work ‘until the last hour’ for peace

How we can work together in the fight against NCDs

Fuel crisis rapidly draining last ‘coping capacities’ of Palestinians in Gaza

Chart of the day: These are the cities where the World Cup threatens productivity the most

Can alternatives to rhino horn save these gentle giants?

The Tears of lovely Memories

Heat stress spike predicted to cost global economy $2,400 billion a year

Antitrust: Commission fines Google €1.49 billion for abusive practices in online advertising

Canada has high levels of well-being and solid growth but trade tensions and housing market pose risks while inclusiveness could be improved

These are India’s cleanest cities

EU labour mobility: Inconvenient truths for everybody

Not faith, ‘but those who manipulate the faithful’ driving wedge between religions, UN-backed forum in Baku told

5 ways to be a better humanitarian

New EU visa rules – Questions and Answers

Why home is the least safe place to be a woman

Financiers can turn the world into a dirty and dangerous place

Our food system is no longer fit for the 21st century. Here are three ways to fix it

Post-Brexit muddled times: the resignation of UK’s top ambassador and Theresa May’s vague plans

UN rights chief bemoans unilateral sanctions on Venezuela, fearing ‘far-reaching implications’

UN chief praises Africa for keeping ‘hearts and borders open’ in refugee crisis

Prevention is key to ‘breaking the cycle of HIV transmission’, UN chief tells General Assembly

Electronic cigarettes – The alternative we’ve been looking for?

Millennials are transforming African farming

UN commission agrees roadmap on ensuring women’s social protection, mobility, safety, and access to economic opportunities

These four countries are the happiest in the European Union

JADE Spring Meeting Live Coverage: Entrepreneurial skills in the digital markets

A poor kid died just now. Do you know why?

Donald Trump’s victory is a great opening for global EU leadership on the sustainability agenda

South Korea wants to build three hydrogen-powered cities by 2022

‘Never give up’: UN chief urges all who serve, marking UN Day

Service Engineer Intern – 1991

China is sending science students to live with rural farmers – and crop yields are skyrocketing

Inflation not a problem for Europe

8th Euronest Assembly: the future of relations with Eastern partners

Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown

Eurozone banks to separate risky activities: Can they stay afloat?

European research priorities for 2021-2027 agreed with member states

A Sting Exclusive: “Our ambition is by 2020 Indonesia to become an emerging power of World’s Maritime Access”, reveals the Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of Indonesia in Brussels, treating WEF, ASEAN and EU-Indonesia relations on the eve of the World Economic Forum East Asia 2015 in Jakarta

Global hunger is on the rise. These simple steps could help eradicate it

‘Break the cycle’ of disaster-response-recovery, urges top UN official, as death toll mounts from Cyclone Idai

Business is stepping up its fight against climate change. This is how

6 young leaders who are improving the state of the world on International Youth Day

Parliament boosts efforts to improve its environmental performance

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s