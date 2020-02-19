You are here: Home / United Nations News / UN rights experts ‘gravely’ concerned at spike in civilian casualties in north-west Myanmar following internet shutdown

UN rights experts ‘gravely’ concerned at spike in civilian casualties in north-west Myanmar following internet shutdown

February 19, 2020 by Leave a Comment

© UNICEF/Nyan Zay Htet Children at Thet Kel Pyin Muslim Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine state, play in the child-friendly space. (2019)

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

Independent UN human rights experts on Tuesday voiced grave concern over the killing and displacement of civilians in north-west Myanmar during the intensifying conflict between the military and an armed group, the Arakan Army, amid an information blackout in some parts of Rakhine and Chin states.

“Civilians, including children, continue to bear the brunt of this escalating conflict,”said the UN rights experts, adding that “we are especially fearful for them as violence has increased in the areas where an internet shutdown was recently re-imposed.”

In a joint statement, the experts said that since the beginning of February, the Mayanmr Government had imposed restrictions, including a three-month suspension of mobile internet services, in Muslim-majority Rakhine state and in Chin state, the experts explained in a statement.

Further, credible reports showed that fighting and possible use of heavy weapons occurred near ethnic Rakhine and Rohingya villages.

“We are gravely concerned that children are being killed and injured, and that reports suggest weapons are being used indiscriminately, and precautions are not being taken to protect civilians and civilian objects such as schools and monasteries, in violation of international humanitarian law,” the experts said.

On the one hand, civilians continue to experience severe difficulties in moving around the conflict-affected area, particularly for those in need of assistance.

On the other hand, heavy restrictions on humanitarian access in Rakhine state remain and access for the media and human rights monitors is extremely limited.

“We call on all parties to the conflict to abide by international humanitarian law and international human rights law and protect civilians at all times,” said the experts.

Internet shutdown ‘must immediately end’

The internet shutdown has severely impacted the human rights of over a million people in Rakhine state, including their rights to safety, security, health, education, food, shelter, livelihood, freedom of expression, information, participation, association and assembly.

The UN rights experts urged the Government to lift its restrictions and grant immediate access to the media, humanitarian organizations and human rights monitors.

“The blanket suspension of mobile internet cannot be justified and must end immediately,” they said.

The Rohingya primarily reside in Rakhine state in northern Myanmar, a majority Buddhist country.

More than 700,000 people from Rakhine fled to neighbouring Bangladesh following a reported military crackdown in August 2017 during which numerous alleged human rights abuses were committed.

Special Rapporteurs and independent experts are appointed by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council to examine and report back on a specific human rights theme or a country situation. The positions are honorary and the experts are not UN staff, nor are they paid for their work.

The experts issuing this statement were: Yanghee Lee, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, David Kaye, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, and Fernand de Varennes, Special Rapporteur on minority issues.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Dear Davos: time to declare an emergency opportunity for people and planet

Trump doesn’t only target Germany, aims to crack the entire EU

Sweden well ahead in digital transformation yet has more to do

Opening – February plenary session, 27 new seats

MEPs strongly welcome the Global Compact on Migration

Austria’s EU Presidency: Chancellor Sebastian Kurz aims to “build bridges”

Brexiteer May gets lip-service from Trump and Turkish promises from Erdogan

These countries create most of the world’s CO2 emissions

‘Great Pacific Garbage Patch’ clean-up project launches trial run: UN Environment

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Harvested’ rainwater saves Tanzanian students from stomach ulcers, typhoid

Eurozone: There is a remedy for regional convergence

The Sting’s Team

Could the fourth wave of globalization help to end epidemics?

Thursday’s Daily Brief: dire living conditions in Idlib, migrants at US southern border, end in sight for trachoma, Human Rights Council

Canada has the most comprehensive and elaborate migration system, but some challenges remain

I accidentally went viral on TikTok. I learned we failed our youngest generation.

Commission deepens criticism on German economic policies

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

We have to fight for a fairer tech industry for women

Monday’s Daily Brief: the cost of maternal healthcare, Sudan and Chad updates, sustainability in focus

What next after more sanctions against Russia, will the Ukrainian civil war end?

Competing with Apple and leading innovation: Google’s world replies to EU on android charges

Economic Outlook: Weak trade and investment threaten long-term growth

Central Mali: Top UN genocide prevention official sounds alarm over recent ethnically-targeted killings

Tax crimes: special committee calls for a European financial police force

Better care, stronger laws needed to save 30 million babies on the brink of death

More women than ever before are running for political office in the US

From philanthropy to profit: how clean energy is kickstarting sustainable development in East Africa

SCADA Security Conference 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic

Financing fossil fuels risks a repeat of the 2008 crash. Here’s why

Τhe EU Refugee Crisis: a day in the life of a Refugee in Greece

UN forum spotlights cities, where struggle for sustainability ‘will be won or lost’

DPRK reports ‘little progress’ since historic June 2018 summit with US

A Sting Exclusive: “Climate change-the biggest global health threat of the 21st century, yet overlooked in climate negotiations?” IFMSA wonders from COP21 in Paris

Victims of terrorism remembered

How cities are failing to be inclusive – and what they can do about it

Thursday’s Daily Brief: impact of bad working conditions, Syria and Libya humanitarian news, human rights in Bahrain, families reunified in South Sudan

Brexit Update: EU endorses unprecedented compromise to help Cameron out of the referendum mess he got himself into

Commission and OECD present recommendations to help EU countries and regions achieve industrial transition

Federalist EU ‘naively’ believes Washington shares her TTIP high fever

Schaeuble wants IMF out and bailouts ‘a la carte’ with Germany only to gain

Human rights breaches in Hong Kong, Russia and at the US-Mexican border

ECB should offer more and cheaper liquidity if Eurozone is to avoid recession

‘Working night and day’, UN health agency seeks to prevent global coronavirus crisis

Amazon indigenous groups want to create a nature sanctuary the size of Mexico

Human Resources Information Systems Specialist Trainee – 2013

A few, or rather two, trade and economic alliances may rule our brave new world

MWC 2016 LIVE: The top 5 themes of this year’s Mobile World Congress

EC v Samsung: A whole year to compile a case

Education expenditure in the EU not hurt much by crisis

The Commission unsuccessfully pretends to want curbing of tax evasion

Eurozone: How can 200 banks find €400 billion?

The fatal consequences of troika’s blind austerity policy

We can’t rid Asia of natural disasters. But we can prepare for them

Peace will be ‘paramount’ issue for incoming Afghan Government: UN mission chief

EU Copyright Directive: Will US tech giants comply or ditch the EU market?

Galileo funding: A ‘small’ difference of €700 million

GDP growth slows in most G20 economies in third quarter of 2019

Meet Alice, the battery-powered plane that could herald the age of electric air travel

The EU patent space and Unified Court are born

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s