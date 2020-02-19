You are here: Home / United Nations News / Polio eradication a UN priority, says Guterres in Pakistan visit

Polio eradication a UN priority, says Guterres in Pakistan visit

February 19, 2020 by Leave a Comment

UNICEF/Asad Zaidi A 13-day-old baby receives the polio vaccine in Gadab town, Karachi Sindh Province, Pakistan.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

In one of the last bastions of polio on the planet, millions of children are being given a fighting chance against the paralyzing and potentially fatal disease.

During his first official visit to Pakistan as UN Secretary-General, António Guterres stopped at a kindergarten in Lahore on Tuesday, as the country kicked off its initial nationwide polio campaign for the year.

While there is no cure for polio, vaccination can protect a child for life, and the campaign this month aims to reach more than 39 million children.

“Polio is one of the few diseases we can eradicate in the world in the next few years. This is a priority of the United Nations and I am extremely happy to see it is a clear priority for the Government of Pakistan,” said Mr. Guterres.

“My appeal to all leaders, religious leaders, community leaders, is to fully support the Government of Pakistan and other governments around the world to make sure that we will be able to fully eradicate polio.”

Misconceptions and mistrust

Along with Afghanistan, Pakistan is the only place in the world with wild poliovirus transmission, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Last year, the country saw a resurgence of polio, with 144 cases; up from 12 in 2018.  So far this year, there have been 17.

In Pakistan, nearly one-third of children aged 12 to 23 months miss out on basic vaccines, either because they live in hard-to-reach areas, or due to misconceptions about the importance of immunization.

Veteran vaccinator Farzana Shakeel has been pelted with stones, shouted at, and even threatened during anti-polio vaccination campaigns in Karachi.

“To this day, many people in my community think that vaccines are a conspiracy to prevent them from having more children, or to harm them in some way,” she said.

Going-door-to-door to save lives

While at the kindergarten, the UN chief vaccinated three children against polio.

He also met with frontline workers from the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, a 265,000-strong force that goes door-to-door during vaccination campaigns to ensure as many children as possible are protected against the disease.

The UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, which manages the procurement and distribution of over 1 billion doses of polio vaccines worldwide each year, supports the programme in Pakistan, including through leading in vaccine supply and strengthening partnerships with local communities to build trust in vaccines.

More than 60 per cent of the programme’s workers are women, and they are critical to rallying support from parents, caregivers and communities.

Vaccination points also are set up at railway stations, bus stops and other transit points nationwide, targeting children who are travelling or on the move, with some 1.7 million vaccinated in 2018.

Immunization activities and other measures are further coordinated with a similar programme in neighbouring Afghanistan, given the frequent population movements between the two countries.

Pakistan’s polio eradication programme currently is re-strategizing its operations and approach to better respond to increased transmission of the virus, according to the WHO Representative in the country.

Dr. Palitha Malipala said this includes incorporating high-level commitment to polio eradication across the political sector and ensuring that health workers are not targeted.

“We will continue to support the Government of Pakistan, who spearhead this initiative in country, to overcome the challenges of the last year and put in place robust measures to ensure a polio-free world for future generations,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Dear Davos: time to declare an emergency opportunity for people and planet

Trump doesn’t only target Germany, aims to crack the entire EU

Sweden well ahead in digital transformation yet has more to do

Opening – February plenary session, 27 new seats

MEPs strongly welcome the Global Compact on Migration

Austria’s EU Presidency: Chancellor Sebastian Kurz aims to “build bridges”

Brexiteer May gets lip-service from Trump and Turkish promises from Erdogan

These countries create most of the world’s CO2 emissions

‘Great Pacific Garbage Patch’ clean-up project launches trial run: UN Environment

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Harvested’ rainwater saves Tanzanian students from stomach ulcers, typhoid

Eurozone: There is a remedy for regional convergence

The Sting’s Team

Could the fourth wave of globalization help to end epidemics?

Thursday’s Daily Brief: dire living conditions in Idlib, migrants at US southern border, end in sight for trachoma, Human Rights Council

Canada has the most comprehensive and elaborate migration system, but some challenges remain

I accidentally went viral on TikTok. I learned we failed our youngest generation.

Commission deepens criticism on German economic policies

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

We have to fight for a fairer tech industry for women

Monday’s Daily Brief: the cost of maternal healthcare, Sudan and Chad updates, sustainability in focus

What next after more sanctions against Russia, will the Ukrainian civil war end?

Competing with Apple and leading innovation: Google’s world replies to EU on android charges

Economic Outlook: Weak trade and investment threaten long-term growth

Central Mali: Top UN genocide prevention official sounds alarm over recent ethnically-targeted killings

Tax crimes: special committee calls for a European financial police force

Better care, stronger laws needed to save 30 million babies on the brink of death

More women than ever before are running for political office in the US

From philanthropy to profit: how clean energy is kickstarting sustainable development in East Africa

SCADA Security Conference 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic

Financing fossil fuels risks a repeat of the 2008 crash. Here’s why

Τhe EU Refugee Crisis: a day in the life of a Refugee in Greece

UN forum spotlights cities, where struggle for sustainability ‘will be won or lost’

DPRK reports ‘little progress’ since historic June 2018 summit with US

A Sting Exclusive: “Climate change-the biggest global health threat of the 21st century, yet overlooked in climate negotiations?” IFMSA wonders from COP21 in Paris

Victims of terrorism remembered

How cities are failing to be inclusive – and what they can do about it

Thursday’s Daily Brief: impact of bad working conditions, Syria and Libya humanitarian news, human rights in Bahrain, families reunified in South Sudan

Brexit Update: EU endorses unprecedented compromise to help Cameron out of the referendum mess he got himself into

Commission and OECD present recommendations to help EU countries and regions achieve industrial transition

Federalist EU ‘naively’ believes Washington shares her TTIP high fever

Schaeuble wants IMF out and bailouts ‘a la carte’ with Germany only to gain

Human rights breaches in Hong Kong, Russia and at the US-Mexican border

ECB should offer more and cheaper liquidity if Eurozone is to avoid recession

‘Working night and day’, UN health agency seeks to prevent global coronavirus crisis

Amazon indigenous groups want to create a nature sanctuary the size of Mexico

Human Resources Information Systems Specialist Trainee – 2013

A few, or rather two, trade and economic alliances may rule our brave new world

MWC 2016 LIVE: The top 5 themes of this year’s Mobile World Congress

EC v Samsung: A whole year to compile a case

Education expenditure in the EU not hurt much by crisis

The Commission unsuccessfully pretends to want curbing of tax evasion

Eurozone: How can 200 banks find €400 billion?

The fatal consequences of troika’s blind austerity policy

We can’t rid Asia of natural disasters. But we can prepare for them

Peace will be ‘paramount’ issue for incoming Afghan Government: UN mission chief

EU Copyright Directive: Will US tech giants comply or ditch the EU market?

Galileo funding: A ‘small’ difference of €700 million

GDP growth slows in most G20 economies in third quarter of 2019

Meet Alice, the battery-powered plane that could herald the age of electric air travel

The EU patent space and Unified Court are born

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s