You are here: Home / United Nations News / Pakistan-India crossing is a ‘Corridor of Hope’, UN chief says, wraps up visit with call for interfaith dialogue

Pakistan-India crossing is a ‘Corridor of Hope’, UN chief says, wraps up visit with call for interfaith dialogue

February 19, 2020 by Leave a Comment

UN Photo/Mark Garten UN Secretary-General António Guterres follows the tradition of washing hands and feet at the shrine in Gurdwara Kartapur Sahib in Punjab province in Pakistan.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday said he had been moved by the show of religious unity he had witnessed in Pakistan after paying visits to a mosque, a Sikh temple and Kartarpur Corridor, the visa-free crossing which allows Sikhs to travel between nearby holy sites on each side of the India-Pakistan border.

“This is a very emotional moment. It is wonderful to see interfaith dialogue” said the Secretary-General, on the last leg of his three-day visit to Pakistan, where, since Sunday, he has pressed for climate action, and praised Pakistan’s compassion for hosting Afghan refugees, as well as the South Asian country’s major contributions to UN peacekeeping.

Speaking to the media at the town of Katarpur his stop at the Corridor, the UN chief said: “It is wonderful to see in the same shrine today Sikhs, Muslims, Christians, maybe Hindus — all worshipping in harmony and in peace”.

Kartarpur is a town located in the province of Punjab (Pakistan) on the right bank of Ravi River. It is said to have been founded by the first guru of Sikhism, Guru Nanak in 1504 AD, where he established the first commune. The name means “place of God”.

To facilitate visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims, Kartarpur Corridor was  established in September 2018.

This so-called “Corridor of Peace” was inaugurated on 9 November 2019 on the eve of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. The Corridor links Gurdwara Kartarpur Saheb with Gurdwra Dera Baba Nanak, across the border in India.

Echoing this sentiment of  religious unity and tolerance, Mr. Guterres called the Kartarpur Corridor a “corridor of hope.” He also visited a gurdwara, or Sikh Temple, and the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, he added: “When we see so many parts of the world fighting in the name of religion, it’s necessary to say that religions unite us for peace and the best symbol is this shrine”.

‘Diversity is a blessing not a threat’

The Secretary General has long advocated the importance of interreligious dialogue and interfaith harmony achieve peaceful societies.

“This is the best symbol that we can give for a world in peace and for a world in which there is mutual respect and there is the acceptance of what is different” Mr. Guterres told reporters today, stressing that “diversity is a blessing, a richness, not a threat”.

The Secretary General took the opportunity to pay tribute to the contribution of the Sikh community the world over: “I’m a Christian, but I feel very much at home when I am in a Sikh shrine and where I can pray to God here together with the Sikh community.”

UN committed in helping Pakistan to eradicate Polio

Earlier in the day, the Secretary-General visited kindergarten in Lahore where he participated in the first nationwide polio campaign of the year, highlighting the importance of eradicating polio from the country.

At the school, he met Dr. Yasmin Raashiv, Minister of Health for the Punjab Province, along with several health workers. While there, the UN chief appealed to all leaders, including religious and community leaders, to fully support the Government of Pakistan, and other governments around the world, in making sure that polio can one day be fully eradicated.

He also administrated polio drops to three students.

Pakistan, with the help of international agencies and donors, has made strides in the eradication of polio. However, 110 reported cases since January 2019 have caused concerns.

Mr. Guterres later tweeted: “Important gains have been made, but we need a concerted push to eradicate this awful disease.”

UN 75 Dialogue in Lahore

Among his other activities today was a lively discussion with the students at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

There, he highlighted the importance of the UN 75 dialogues that will be taking place over teh coming year, noting that for the Organization’s seventy-fifth anniversary, he wanted to reach out and hear from youth.

From January 2020, the UN75 campaign will initiate the dialogues in all settings – from classrooms to boardrooms, parliaments to village halls. The aim is to reach as many people as possible: to listen to their hopes and fears; and learn from their ideas and experiences. Anyone can join the global conversation – physically or online, individually or as a group, in every region of the world.

Mr. Guterres stressed that over the next year, the UN wants to make the voices of young people “count in the ways decisions are made , in which strategies are established, policies are defined and actions are implemented.”

He also stated that the aim is not merely a dialogue during the Organization’s anniversary year, but “to establish within the UN mechanisms of institutional dialogue and institutional participation allowing the youth to have an influence in the way the UN shapes its interventions, decisions and strategies”.

“And why is it so important that young people effectively participate in the way we shape decisions today? The main reason for me is because my generation has failed in many aspects, but they failed essentially, in three basic questions that will determine the future,” said Mr. Guterres, citing failures on climate change, on making globalization work for all, and in making sure that new technologies are a force for good.

Finally, he said: “I believe that the youth must have a fundamental voice, but not only a fundamental voice, a fundamental role in the shaping of our common future. And I want to make the UN75 anniversary the moment in which I will try to talk as little as possible and to listen as much as possible.”

The Secretary-General wrapped up his time at the university by listening to the gathered students and exchanging views with them on issues such as human rights and climate change, and also about the important role of the UN.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Dear Davos: time to declare an emergency opportunity for people and planet

Trump doesn’t only target Germany, aims to crack the entire EU

Sweden well ahead in digital transformation yet has more to do

Opening – February plenary session, 27 new seats

MEPs strongly welcome the Global Compact on Migration

Austria’s EU Presidency: Chancellor Sebastian Kurz aims to “build bridges”

Brexiteer May gets lip-service from Trump and Turkish promises from Erdogan

These countries create most of the world’s CO2 emissions

‘Great Pacific Garbage Patch’ clean-up project launches trial run: UN Environment

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Harvested’ rainwater saves Tanzanian students from stomach ulcers, typhoid

Eurozone: There is a remedy for regional convergence

The Sting’s Team

Could the fourth wave of globalization help to end epidemics?

Thursday’s Daily Brief: dire living conditions in Idlib, migrants at US southern border, end in sight for trachoma, Human Rights Council

Canada has the most comprehensive and elaborate migration system, but some challenges remain

I accidentally went viral on TikTok. I learned we failed our youngest generation.

Commission deepens criticism on German economic policies

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

We have to fight for a fairer tech industry for women

Monday’s Daily Brief: the cost of maternal healthcare, Sudan and Chad updates, sustainability in focus

What next after more sanctions against Russia, will the Ukrainian civil war end?

Competing with Apple and leading innovation: Google’s world replies to EU on android charges

Economic Outlook: Weak trade and investment threaten long-term growth

Central Mali: Top UN genocide prevention official sounds alarm over recent ethnically-targeted killings

Tax crimes: special committee calls for a European financial police force

Better care, stronger laws needed to save 30 million babies on the brink of death

More women than ever before are running for political office in the US

From philanthropy to profit: how clean energy is kickstarting sustainable development in East Africa

SCADA Security Conference 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic

Financing fossil fuels risks a repeat of the 2008 crash. Here’s why

Τhe EU Refugee Crisis: a day in the life of a Refugee in Greece

UN forum spotlights cities, where struggle for sustainability ‘will be won or lost’

DPRK reports ‘little progress’ since historic June 2018 summit with US

A Sting Exclusive: “Climate change-the biggest global health threat of the 21st century, yet overlooked in climate negotiations?” IFMSA wonders from COP21 in Paris

Victims of terrorism remembered

How cities are failing to be inclusive – and what they can do about it

Thursday’s Daily Brief: impact of bad working conditions, Syria and Libya humanitarian news, human rights in Bahrain, families reunified in South Sudan

Brexit Update: EU endorses unprecedented compromise to help Cameron out of the referendum mess he got himself into

Commission and OECD present recommendations to help EU countries and regions achieve industrial transition

Federalist EU ‘naively’ believes Washington shares her TTIP high fever

Schaeuble wants IMF out and bailouts ‘a la carte’ with Germany only to gain

Human rights breaches in Hong Kong, Russia and at the US-Mexican border

ECB should offer more and cheaper liquidity if Eurozone is to avoid recession

‘Working night and day’, UN health agency seeks to prevent global coronavirus crisis

Amazon indigenous groups want to create a nature sanctuary the size of Mexico

Human Resources Information Systems Specialist Trainee – 2013

A few, or rather two, trade and economic alliances may rule our brave new world

MWC 2016 LIVE: The top 5 themes of this year’s Mobile World Congress

EC v Samsung: A whole year to compile a case

Education expenditure in the EU not hurt much by crisis

The Commission unsuccessfully pretends to want curbing of tax evasion

Eurozone: How can 200 banks find €400 billion?

The fatal consequences of troika’s blind austerity policy

We can’t rid Asia of natural disasters. But we can prepare for them

Peace will be ‘paramount’ issue for incoming Afghan Government: UN mission chief

EU Copyright Directive: Will US tech giants comply or ditch the EU market?

Galileo funding: A ‘small’ difference of €700 million

GDP growth slows in most G20 economies in third quarter of 2019

Meet Alice, the battery-powered plane that could herald the age of electric air travel

The EU patent space and Unified Court are born

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s