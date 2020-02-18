You are here: Home / European Union News / Fair Taxation: EU updates list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions

Fair Taxation: EU updates list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions

February 18, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Gentiloni

Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for Economy European Union, 2020 Source: EC – Audiovisual Service

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

EU Finance Ministers today updated the EU list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions. Four countries or territories- Cayman Islands, Palau, Panama and Seychelles – have been added to the list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions, as they failed to comply with the required standards within the deadline. These join the eight jurisdictions –American Samoa, Fiji, Guam, Samoa, Oman, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu and US Virgin Islands – that were already on the list and remain non-compliant. By contrast, over half of the countries covered by the 2019 listing exercise have been completely delisted, as they are now in line with all of the tax good governance standards.

Following the update, Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for the Economy said: “The EU list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions is helping to deliver real improvements in global tax transparency. To date, we have examined 95 countries’ tax systems and the majority of these now comply with our good governance standards. This process has led to the elimination of over 120 harmful tax regimes worldwide – and dozens of countries have started to apply tax transparency standards. Our citizens expect the wealthiest individuals and corporations to pay their fair share in tax and any jurisdiction that enables them to avoid doing that must face the consequences. Today’s decisions show that the EU is serious about making that happen.”

Under the EU listing process, jurisdictions are assessed against three main criteria – tax transparency, fair taxation and real economic activity. Those that fall short on any of these criteria are asked for a commitment to address the deficiencies within a set deadline.

Next steps

The Commission and Member States will continue the dialogue with those jurisdictions on the list and the annex II (jurisdictions with pending commitments) in advance of the next update of the EU list in October 2020. Another priority is to monitor countries that have been cleared to ensure that they apply tax good governance in practice. The EU listing remains a dynamic process, which will continue to develop in the years ahead to keep pace with international developments.

Background

Dialogue and outreach are a central part of the EU listing exercise. The Commission provides considerable support to third countries in strengthening the fight against tax abuse, as well as technical assistance to those that need it.  This is particularly beneficial to developing countries, which are disproportionately hit by global tax abuse and illicit financial flows. In this context, the EU listing exercise contributes to core objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals. Of the 40 jurisdictions that have been assessed since the last major update of the EU list in March 2019, almost a dozen met the requirements and were completely delisted. This shows the positive results that the EU listing process can deliver.

In terms of consequences, beyond the reputational damage of being listed, the listed jurisdictions are subject to defensive measures at both EU and Member State level. At EU level, this concerns the distribution of EU funds. At national level, Member States should apply countermeasures too, in line with a coordinated approach that they have agreed.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

What living abroad does to your self-awareness

What cryptocurrencies will do to the integrity of politics

MEPs call for EU rules to better protect minorities’ rights

Opening – Parliament expresses support for victims of Fuego volcano in Guatemala

Do we judge robots on their colour? This study says we do

Parliament supports European Green Deal and pushes for even higher ambitions

Further reforms in Sweden can drive growth, competitiveness and social cohesion

These cities have the best quality of life

MEPs adopt plan to keep 2020 EU funding for UK in no-deal Brexit scenario

Jakarta is one of the world’s fastest disappearing cities

Four lessons from Africa on building effective business ecosystems

Yemen consultations have started, insists top UN negotiator

Dealing with stress among healthcare professionals: are we missing the elephant in the room?

What you need to know about the Sustainable Development Impact Summit

#UNGA NEWS ROUNDUP: Funding plea for UNRWA, Burkina Faso and CAR updates, Guterres praises climate change ‘pioneer’ Chirac

Brexit: Six more months of political paralysis or a May-Corbyn compromise?

Commission imposes a fine of €561 million on Microsoft

The Dead Sea is drying up, and these two countries have a plan to save it

‘Ground Zero’: Report from the former Semipalatinsk Test Site in Kazakhstan

Trump’s Syrian hit the softest option vis-a-vis Russia

Wednesday’s Daily brief: Day 3 of anti-hatred summit, UNFPA turns 50, Ben Stiller #WithRefugees, updates on Abyei

How Africa’s women can drive the 4IR forward

The Commission accused of tolerating corruption and fraud in taxation

Five years on from ISIL ‘caliphate’ proclamation in Iraq, Security Council makes first-ever visit

Draghi left alone with no hope of boosting EU growth as Merkel just focuses on next elections

Stop illegal trade in cats and dogs, say MEPs

Would you let an AI vote for you?

OK computer: why the machine age still needs humans

To realise the full potential of AI, we must regulate it differently

Security Union: Commission receives mandate to start negotiating international rules for obtaining electronic evidence

FROM THE FIELD: Restoring life to Ghana’s land

MEPs back plans to promote water reuse for agricultural irrigation

These 5 countries plan to slash their CO2 emissions. But how will they do it?

UN welcomes ‘most comprehensive agreement ever’ on global health

UN ‘prioritizing needs’, ramping up aid, as Hurricane Dorian continues to batter the Bahamas

Why the agtech boom isn’t your typical tech disruption

UN agency warns conditions around Yemen’s key port city of Hudaydah still ‘very bad’, as staff rush to deliver aid

MWC 2016 LIVE: Freemium MVNO model a success, claims FreedomPop head

EU joint response to disasters: deal reached with Council

Eurozone 2013: Where to?

Would a digital border tax slow down adoption of 3D printing?

The UK remains in the EU until a new Brexit date is set

Eurasian Union begins: the giant modelled on the EU is Moscow’s biggest challenge

Switzerland has the most highly skilled workers in the world. This is why

Acute food insecurity ‘far too high’ UN agency warns, as 113 million go hungry

EU fundamental rights under threat in several member states

2019 European Elections gets backing from professional footballers

Climate change will never be combatted by EU alone while some G20 countries keep procrastinating

YO!Fest back in Strasbourg for the 2nd edition of the European Youth Event – 20-21 May 2016

‘Massive and protracted’ humanitarian crisis in DR Congo can be ‘beaten back’ if donors step up

3 natural mysteries that could be explained by quantum physics

AI can be a game-changer for the world’s forests. Here’s how

Security Council hails ‘historic and significant’ joint peace declaration by Ethiopia and Eritrea

A win-win strategy for private equity deals

Legendary Harlem Globetrotters slam-dunk at the UN, with message that brings families, nations together

If you live in a big city you already smoke every day

Corruption In The Balkans Is Impeding EU Membership

Nagasaki is ‘a global inspiration’ for peace, UN chief says marking 73rd anniversary of atomic bombing

Commission concludes that an Excessive Deficit Procedure is no longer warranted for Italy at this stage

The US reject EU proposal for prudential financial controls

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s