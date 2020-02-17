You are here: Home / OECD News / Violence in North and West Africa increasingly targeting civilian and border areas – OECD/SWAC

Violence in North and West Africa increasingly targeting civilian and border areas – OECD/SWAC

February 17, 2020 by Leave a Comment

 

africa_

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with OECD.

Violence in North and West Africa is increasingly targeting civilian and border regions as today’s conflicts involve non-state actors with diverging agendas, according to a new report by the OECD’s Sahel and West Africa Club (SWAC).

 

The report uses granular data to assess the intensity and geographical distribution of violence in the region since 1997. It finds that the last five years have been the most violent recorded in North and West Africa, with more than 60,000 people killed between January 2015 and the end of 2019. More than 40% of violent events and fatalities occur within 100 km of a land border, and 10% of deaths from political violence occur less than 10 km from a border. Civilians are increasingly specific targets of violence, rather than just being caught in cross fire.

 

The report uses a “Spatial Conflict Dynamics Indicator” to show which regions of North and West Africa experience the most conflict, how conflicts evolve geographically over time and how military interventions affect the intensity and spread of violence. It notes that attempts to stabilise the region are complicated due to the number of players involved and their shifting alliances.

 

“Paying close attention to the geography and dynamics of these deadly conflicts and the complex interactions between the large numbers of actors involved may help to find ways to resolve this worsening insecurity,” said OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría, presenting the report at the Munich Security Conference.

 

The Sahara-Sahel region is suffering from exceptional levels of political instability involving a combination of rebellions, jihadist insurgencies, coups d’état, protest movements and illegal trafficking of drugs, arms and migrants. Conflicts tend to regionalise across borders as armed groups defeated by counter-insurgency efforts relocate to other countries. The geographic spread and opportunistic relocation of conflicts is exacerbated by a lack of controls on many African borders that facilitates the circulation of fighters, hostages and weapons.

 

The study calls for states in the region and the international community to promote regional initiatives to restore state legitimacy, increase investment in border regions and improve protection of civilians — creating secure regions where inclusive forms of policies are put in place and a strong dialogue between states, local actors and populations is reinforced.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EU-Russia summit in the shadows of Kiev’s fumes

Brexit talks stalled at launch; issues with European Court’s authority in Britain

State aid: Commission opens investigation into proposed public support for Peugeot plant in Spain

Why Europe is more competitive than the US

Parliament adopts new rules for short-stay visas

The Chinese spirit

Fleeing violence, Cameroonian refugee arrivals in Nigeria pass 30,000, reports UN refugee agency

Remarks by High Representative/ Vice-President Federica Mogherini at the press conference following the EU-China Strategic Dialogue

Global leaders must take responsibility for cybersecurity. Here’s why – and how

The digital skills gap is widening fast. Here’s how to bridge it

10 expert predictions for the next decade in Chinese AI

End of plastic water bottles at European Parliament

Kosovo elections: ‘Most significant change’ in 12 years, Security Council hears

EU Commission expects consumer spending to unlock growth

‘Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred’ urges Guterres, after mosque shootings in New Zealand leave 49 dead

The role of employers in the post #MeToo era

Armed insurgency in north-east Nigeria ‘has created a humanitarian tragedy’

#TwitterisblockedinTurkey and so is Erdogan

The global appetite for meat is growing, and it’s harming the planet

90% of fish stocks are used up – fisheries subsidies must stop

How do we upskill a billion people by 2025? Leadership and collaboration will be key

Is this the way to finally beat corruption?

Monday’s Daily Brief: the future of food and digital tech, labour justice in focus, denuclearization, and Kosovo

Why do medical students have to emigrate to become doctors in 2017?

Reconciliation helps ‘repair fractures’, enable lasting peace, Security Council hears

A roadmap for repairing rural mobility in Japan – and beyond

Deadly Mali attack to be investigated by UN rights experts

EU-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement sees the light as Moscow’s reaction once more looms

EU Member States test their cybersecurity preparedness for free and fair EU elections

How Asia could be the winner in the US and China’s Belt and Road race

Banking on sunshine: world added far more solar than fossil fuel power generating capacity in 2017

The challenge to be a good healthcare professional

The strong version of the EU banking union gains momentum

How Leonardo da Vinci’s outsider status made him a Renaissance man

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: Banking moguls continue brandishing financial Armageddon to intimidate us all but in Davos they worry about the very distant future

Asia-Pacific showing ‘decisive leadership’ on road to 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, deputy UN chief tells key forum

10 things Europe does better than the rest of the world

Opponents of constitutional change in Burundi face torture and execution: UN investigators

3 charts to help you understand the American shale boom

This is how social media giants are helping stop the spread of measles

In Mozambique, it’s ‘a matter of the heart’ says Guterres, lauding the cyclone-struck nation’s ‘undeniable moral authority’

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Women boost work profits, saving biodiversity, UK loses Chagos Islands vote, Gaza funding, malaria-free in Argentina, Algeria

JADE Generations Club: Connecting perspectives, changing Europe.

Trump to run America to the tune of his business affairs

10 ways cities are tackling the global affordable housing crisis

High unemployment to continue haunting the EU

‘Terrorist Iranian regime’ must be checked; Saudi Foreign Minister urges financial pressure

In Washington D.C., Guterres signs pact with World Bank, meets US President Trump

Prisoner executions in Belarus ‘simply unacceptable’, says UN rights body

What Ghana can teach us about integrating refugees

May a parody constitute a copyright infringement? European Court of Justice to give the answer

Leveraging digital for high quality internships

EU to Turkey: No other ties than €3+3bn to upkeep refugees

Central African Republic: UNICEF outlines key actions so fresh peace deal can make real difference for children

6 charts that show how Japan’s economy stacks up as it enters a new era

UN official sees ‘unprecedented opportunities’ to make progress on peace in Afghanistan

We can save our ocean in three steps – if we act now

Speeches of Vice Premier LIU He and Vice President of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen at the Press Conference of the Seventh China-EU High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue

We need to measure innovation better. Here’s how

Could switching between summer and winter time end in 2021?

More Stings?

Filed Under: OECD News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s