This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.
You are here: Home / United Nations News / UN health agency developing COVID-19 virus treatment master plan
UN health agency developing COVID-19 virus treatment master plan
February 13, 2020 by United Nations Leave a Comment
Featured Stings
Tackling ‘deeply worrying’ global rise in anti-Semitism is a job for all societies everywhere, says UN chief
Greater transparency, fairer prices for medicines ‘a global human rights issue’, says UN health agency
Greece bailout programme: Full agreement after marathon negotiations on debt relief between IMF and Eurozone
EU and U.S. castigate Facebook on Cambridge Analytica scandal as citizens’ data privacy goes down the drain again
Fragile countries risk being ‘stuck in a cycle of conflict and climate disaster,’ Security Council told
A Sting Exclusive: “Doing ourselves a favour”, Vice President Dombrovskis underscores that this time growth has to come from within the EU
EU-Turkey relations: Erdogan plays the refugee card while beefing up gas operations in the Eastern Mediterranean sea
“Only through energy policy we can trigger competitiveness”. The Sting live from #EBS2015: Energy Union – When will it happen?
A Sting Exclusive: “Our ambition is by 2020 Indonesia to become an emerging power of World’s Maritime Access”, reveals the Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of Indonesia in Brussels, treating WEF, ASEAN and EU-Indonesia relations on the eve of the World Economic Forum East Asia 2015 in Jakarta
UN Human Rights Council stands firm on LGBTI violence, Syria detainees and Philippines ‘war on drugs’
Green economy ‘not to be feared, but an opportunity to be embraced’ says UN chief as COP25 gets underway
More Stings?
Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: The European Sting, The Sting, United Nations
Speak your Mind Here