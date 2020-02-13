You are here: Home / United Nations News / Foreign fighters: ‘One of the most serious dimensions’ in global counter-terrorism struggle

Foreign fighters: ‘One of the most serious dimensions’ in global counter-terrorism struggle

February 13, 2020 by Leave a Comment

UNOCT Vladimir Voronkov (2nd left), Under-Secretary-General of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, addresses the regional conference in Vienna on challenges posed by foreign terrorist fighters.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

Over the past few years, ISIL and Al-Qaida terrorist fighters have posed an “unprecedented threat to international peace and security”, the UN counter-terrorism chief said on Wednesday in Vienna, at the close of a joint UN- Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) regional conference on addressing challenges posed by terrorists who have gone to fight overseas.

Under-Secretary-General of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, recalled that last week he presented to the Security Council the Secretary-General’s report on the continuing threat posed by ISIL.

“ISIL is resurgent as a covert network in Iraq and Syria”, he said. “Thousands of foreign terrorist fighters remain at large, posing a threat to Iraq, Syria, and the countries they might return or relocate to”.

Mr. Voronkov stressed that all sessions of the conference underlined the need to further strengthen international, regional and bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation – with many participants highlighting the centrality of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

He highlighted that the Joint Plan of Action (JPOA) for implementing the Strategy in Central Asia “could serve as a model for collaboration in other regions”.

“We are also working closely with the Arab Interior Ministers Council to strengthen Arab countries’ measures to effectively counter terrorism”, using JPOA as a model, he said.

According to the Counter-Terrorism chief, participants stressed the urgent need for gender and age-sensitive programmes to assist children linked with terrorist groups.

As thousands of children remain trapped in Syria and Iraq, facing a multitude of challenges, including rejection and life-long stigmatization, Mr. Voronkov stressed that Member States have “the primary responsibility to address the plight of their nationals, including children trapped in conflict zones”.

“Children should always be seen as victims and efforts to address their plight should be based on the best interest of the child”, he spelled out.

Disrupt terrorist travels

The need to prevent, detect and disrupt the travel of foreign terrorist fighters, in accordance with international law, was front and centre during discussions as well, drawing attention to the importance of enhancing Member States’ capacities to do so.

“Both the OSCE and the UN are helping countries adopt and use Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record data systems”, he informed those gathered, calling the UN Countering Terrorist Travel Programme “a flagship demonstration” of how the UN system, together with international policing organization INTERPOL and others, are “working as one” to provide tailored, impactful assistance to Member States.

Noting that “the phenomenon of foreign terrorist fighters is one of the most serious dimensions of the terrorist threat”, Mr. Voronkov concluded by urging Member States to continue working together, through the UN and other platforms, “not only to protect people on their own territory, but extend solidarity and assistance beyond their borders”.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Better housing means better health and well-being, stress new WHO guidelines

Digital Single Market: Cheaper calls to other EU countries as of 15 May

Two major EU projects falter; the Schengen Agreement now freezes and Eurozone fails to resolve the Greek enigma

Technology companies have power. They must assume responsibility

Entrepreneurship and strategic planning: the enabler

Virtual Doctor: a core part of modern healthcare?

How to talk about climate change: 5 tips from the front lines

Advancing multilateralism goes ‘hand-in-hand’ with work of the UN

‘Great Pacific Garbage Patch’ clean-up project launches trial run: UN Environment

The importance of pre-departure training for a better understanding of global health issues

The next start-up cities that will transform the global economy

European Confederation of Junior Enterprises hosts in Geneva the Junior Enterprise World Conference

Huawei answers allegations about its selling prices

Migrants: ‘A powerful driver’ of economic growth, ‘dynamism and understanding’

Finnish Council Presidency priorities debated in plenary

Don’t take African generosity towards refugees for granted, says UN refugee chief

Trump in London poisons UK and Europe

Trade in fake Italian goods costs economy billions of euros

Health Education, is it a necessity?

Who should be responsible for protecting our personal data?

EU Parliament raises burning issues over the FTA with the US

3 megatrends for the factories of the future

To protect trust in the 4IR, we need to become experts in distrust

West Bank: ‘imminent’ demolition of Palestinian village could be ‘war crime’ – ICC Prosecutor

The Next Web 2014, the biggest European conference on Internet so far and the Absence of Brussels from Amsterdam

UN leads bid for cheaper insulin, expanding access for diabetics worldwide

Visa Facilitation and Readmission: the European Union and Belarus sign agreements

These countries have the most expensive childcare

Multilateralism: The only path to address the world’s troubles, signals Guterres

Here are 3 lessons Europe can learn from China’s flourishing start-ups

The United States divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials

In Rwanda, high-speed drones are delivering blood to remote communities

How electrification can supercharge the energy transition

Trade is not a weapon. Let’s not use it as one

UN chief condemns killing of ‘blue helmets’ in DR Congo, as violence erupts prior to elections

Wednesday’s Daily brief: Day 3 of anti-hatred summit, UNFPA turns 50, Ben Stiller #WithRefugees, updates on Abyei

ILO and EIB join forces for more and better quality employment

Mine action is at ‘the nexus’ of peace, security and development: UN official

UN agencies welcome regional road map to help integrate ‘continuing exodus of Venezuelans’

It’s Time to Disrupt Europe, Digital First

US-China trade war is a ‘lose-lose’ situation for them and the world, warn UN economists

How banks should prepare for robots going rogue

The historic accomplishment of a seamless EU patent and intellectual property space

Erdogan’s electoral win on a ‘me or chaos’ dilemma means trouble for everybody

UN’s Bachelet rejects Sri Lankan official’s ‘spin’ on Human Rights Council encounter, urges reforms

Greater support needed for refugees and migrants from Venezuela – UN

Two women threaten to tear the world apart

Protect women’s rights ‘before, during and after conflict’ UN chief tells high-level Security Council debate

MEPs back measures to reconcile career and private life

Fed, ECB take positions to face the next global financial crisis; the Brits uncovered

OECD strengthens co-operation with Morocco – Renews Morocco Country Programme Agreement

The European Parliament rewrites the EU budget in a bright day for the Union

It’s not just the protests. Here’s how young people are helping the planet

The European Union continues to lead the global fight against climate change

Apple® logo (copyright: Apple)

Apple takes further step into music: EU Regulators formally approve its planned Shazam acquisition

Mechanism to protect democracy in the EU needed more than ever, says the EP

Family-friendly policies benefit all of us. Here are 4 ways to boost them

One million facing food shortages, nutrition crisis after Mozambique cyclones: UNICEF

This tiny new grain could save the planet

DR Congo: ‘New waves of violence’ likely, UN warns, unless State acts to prevent intercommunal reprisals

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s