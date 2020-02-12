You are here: Home / European Union News / Women and girls in science – from aspiration to reality

Women and girls in science – from aspiration to reality

February 12, 2020 by Leave a Comment
science

(Michael Longmire, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Marking 11 February, the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen praised the extraordinary achievements of women scientists across Europe, reminding our full potential was reached only if we used ‘all our talent and diversity’.

She acknowledged that not every woman and girl got a chance to realise their aspirations. “Less than 30 percent of researchers worldwide are women”, von der Leyen said in her video message, quoting UN data. “This must change”, she stressed.

In 2015, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a Resolution declaring 11 February as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, to achieve full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls.

In 2018, of almost 15 million scientists and engineers in the EU, 59% were men and 41% women, according to Eurostat.  “Equality for all and equality in all of its senses” is one of the major priorities of the von der Leyen Commission and of the implementation of the European Pillar of Social Rights. “My Commission will work hard to achieve full and equal access of women and girls in science. A Union of equality is one of our key priorities,” von der Leyen said.

Helena Dalli, Commissioner for Equality, also sent a video message where she stressed EU’s commitment to inclusion and equality as drivers of progress, innovation, and economic growth. Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth today launched the EU Prize for Women Innovators 2020, celebrating female leaders in innovation and aiming to inspire the next generation to follow their footsteps.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

“Asia-Pacific takes stock of ambitious development targets”, written by the Heads of UNFPA and ESCAP

Artificial Intelligence raises ethical, policy challenges – UN expert

A Sting Exclusive: “eHealth can change many dimensions of how the healthcare area functions”, Polish MEP Michal Boni underscores from Brussels

COP21 Business update: Companies urge now for carbon pricing as coal is still a big issue

Violent disorder is on the rise. Is inequality to blame?

Recognize, celebrate and ‘stand in solidarity’ with persons with albinism

EP President praises Nobel Peace Prize award to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad

Record-breaking heatwaves killed about 1,500 people in France

Youth Forum welcomes positive ruling on non-EU student visas

UN expresses concern following wave of street protests in Iraq and elsewhere

3 ways blockchain can revolutionize global supply chains

How to prevent a suicide?

Free trade agreement between EU and India?

How Islamic finance can build resilience to climate change

How to beat gender stereotypes: learn, speak up and react

Preparing Africa for ravages of climate change ‘cannot be an afterthought’ – COP24

Stability in Europe has no chances because of Ukraine

Car rentals: EU action leads to clearer and more transparent pricing

Nicaragua must end ‘witch-hunt’ against dissenting voices – UN human rights experts

Is academia losing its chance to capitalize on technology?

European Commission recommends common EU approach to the security of 5G networks

Global Leaders Take The Stage At MWC Shanghai 2019, in association with The European Sting

We must help developing countries escape commodity dependence

‘I thought I’d never get out alive’ – the Muslim director who interviewed neo-Nazis

Syria: Civilians caught in crossfire, UN refugee chief urges Jordan to open its border

How well you age depends on what you think of old age

The Banking Union divides deeply the European Union

The Parliament paves the way for the creation of the European Banking Union

South Sudan: ‘Outraged’ UN experts say ongoing widespread human rights violations may amount to war crimes

ACP-EU Parliamentary Assembly: strengthening the partnership

These are the world’s most positive countries

5 facts about the world’s most valuable company, Saudi Aramco

States with power and influence to end suffering of Yemenis must take action ‘immediately’ – UN rights chief

A ‘charismatic leader’ dedicated to making the world a better place for all: officials bid farewell to former UN chief Kofi Annan

Myanmar military target civilians in deadly helicopter attack, UN rights office issues war crimes warning

2014 will bring more European Union for the big guys and less for the weak

Syrians still living on ‘razor edge’ as UN launches $8.8 billion dollar appeal

Trump reshapes the Middle East at the expenses of Europe

MEPs reject making EU regional funding dependent on economic targets

Industrial price dive may lead to point of no return

International trade statistics: trends in first quarter 2019

Farmers on the frontline in battle against drug-resistant microbes: UN health agency

These countries are the most peaceful – in 3 charts

Tackling obesity would boost economic and social well-being

The next talent opportunity for the digital workplace? Neurodiversity

UNICEF reports uneven progress in 30 years of child rights treaty

European Union presents its progress towards sustainable development

Press coverage of migration crisis in Europe: a call for collaborative action

Boom in Artificial Intelligence patents, points to ‘quantum leap’ in tech: UN report

MWC 2016 LIVE: 5G to embrace unlicensed bands and Wi-Fi

‘No country, no region’ can tackle global challenges alone says UN’s Mohammed

European Council: Choosing new leaders for the EU betrays efforts for a wider arrangement

What meat consumption has brought to the environment and how herbal diets can help human health

MEPs to vote on overhaul of road transport rules in July

One-third of Afghans need urgent humanitarian aid, millions suffer ‘acute food insecurity’

China by numbers: 10 facts to help you understand the superpower today

The EU Parliament unanimously rejects Commission’s ideas about ‘seeds’

EU rewards organisations that make eco-innovation pay

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2014: European Youth, Change Now Patiently

Parliament sets conditions on EU-China investment deal

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s