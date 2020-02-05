You are here: Home / United Nations News / Ocean Conference has potential to be a ‘global game-changer’

Ocean Conference has potential to be a ‘global game-changer’

February 5, 2020 by Leave a Comment

WMO/Ulla Nordlinder Norrmjöle Beach out of Umeå in northern Sweden.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

The second global Ocean Conference taking place in Portugal in a few months’ time promises to be “a critical moment” for the health of life under water and on land, the President of the UN General Assembly said on Tuesday, as preparations got underway.

Life under water is essential to life on land”, said Tijjani Muhammad-Bande. The ocean produces “half of the oxygen we breathe” and provides food for millions of around the world, playing a “fundamental role in mitigating climate change as a major heat and carbon sink”.

The Ocean Conference, which will run in Lisbon from 2 to 6 June, aims to propel science-based innovative solutions in the form of global ocean action.

The worldwide ocean economy is valued at around $1.5 trillion dollars annually, as aquaculture is the fastest growing food sector and 350 million jobs world-wide are linked to fisheries.

“A healthy marine environment holds untold potential for achieving the entirety of the Sustainable Development Agenda”, he said. “Yet the unsustainable use – and misuse – of ocean resources, climate change, and pollution all threaten the ability of our ocean to provide for us all”.

Boosting life under water

In this first year of the Decade of Action and Delivery, acceleration is needed on the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) targets that are due to be met this year, two-thirds of which relate to the health of our environment.

Mr. Muhammad-Bande spelled out: “We must reach several targets related to SDG 14: Life Under Water…to reframe our understanding of nature as an accelerator for implementing the 2030 Agenda”.

Life under water and on land have a “symbiotic relationship”, he said, noting that “pollution hampers the ocean’s ability to provide for people”.

He referred to last year’s UN Environment Assembly’s ministerial declaration calling for a reduction of single-use plastic products by 2030 as demonstrating “multilateral commitment to forging a better world” and maintained the importance of emulating this leadership at the Ocean Conference “to ensure that the declaration has a transformative impact on life under water”.

Ocean health

While coral reefs are home to a quarter of all marine life, half have been lost, adversely impacting global food security. And illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing further burdens ecosystems.

Moreover, sea level rise induced by climate-change poses an existential threat, with small island developing States at the frontline.

“We must stand with them in solidarity and support. This is for us all”, the Assembly President stated, further emphasizing improving ocean health as “key to safeguarding our future”.

Transitioning to a green economy is “essential to protect our oceans and our world”, he said, recalling that next year marks the beginning of the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

Sustainable use of the ocean

Peter Thomson, Special Envoy for the Ocean, and himself a former President of the General Assembly, outlined five major problems facing the oceans.

Pollution – from plastics to industrial agricultural sewerage – and the sustainability of fisheries in the face of harmful practices, are both “eminently fixable by 2030”.

However, more difficult to fix are problems associated with acidification, deoxygenation and ocean warming, all of which are linked to greenhouse gas emissions.

“We find ourselves in a much longer fixing period when it comes to those three”, he said, noting that although they would continue for hundreds of years “even if we do the right thing tomorrow”, indeed we must start doing, so “we can start turning the corner”.

‘Positive tipping points’

Mr. Thomson urged everyone to focus on the “positive tipping points”, claiming they “are closer than you think”.

These include “scaling up of science and innovation” and other solutions “that we will be concentrating on in Lisbon”, he elaborated.

The UN envoy spoke about the “strong will” of developing countries to participate in sustainable agriculture, windfarms and the greening of shipping, stating that “we are now on the cusp of a great positive revolution”.

Vicious climate crisis cycle

And speaking at a press conference for correspondents in New York, UN chief António Guterres highlighted the importance of oceans to the on-going climate crisis, and solutions to alleviate it.

He explained that “as oceans warm, ice melts and we lose the vital service the ice sheets perform – reflecting sunlight, thus further increasing ocean warming”.

And, as ice melts and the oceans warm, sea levels rise and more water evaporates, “fueling ever greater rainfall, threatening coastal cities and deltas”.

The UN chief pointed out that last year, ocean heat and mean-sea level reached “their highest on record”, revealing that scientists now say “that ocean temperatures are now rising at the equivalent of five Hiroshima bombs a second.”

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Me and China

The Linde Group Logo (Source: The Linde Group website, Press Services, 2018)

EU starts in-depth investigation of Linde-Praxair merger over competition concerns

DR Congo: Strengthened effort against Ebola is paying off, but insecurity still major constraint – UN health agency

To Bing or Not to Bing? That is the question

Progress toward sustainable development is seriously off-track

This is how music festivals are tackling plastic waste

The Khashoggi affair: A global complot staged behind closed doors

Fighting cybercrime – what happens to the law when the law cannot be enforced?

Germany hides its own banks’ problems

Urgent action needed to address growing opioid crisis

Building an Inclusive ICT Innovation Ecosystem

US and Mexico child deportations drive extreme violence and trauma: UNICEF

Use “blockchain” model to cut small firms’ costs and empower citizens, urge MEPs

Light at the end of the Eurozone tunnel

Why good cybersecurity in business is everyone’s responsibility

The Syrian knot cannot be cut without devastating consequences

A Sting Exclusive: “Climate change and youth inaction: oblivion or nonchalance?”, AIESEC wonders from Brussels

European Youth, quo vadis?

A comprehensive strategy for Eurozone’s long term growth gains momentum

6 surprising side effects of this year’s global heatwave

All States have ‘primary responsibility’ to protect against hate attacks

‘Global trust’ declining, ‘our world needs stepped-up global leadership’

Europe led by Germany seems vulnerable to Trump’s threats

Protect women’s rights ‘before, during and after conflict’ UN chief tells high-level Security Council debate

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Albinism, displacement in Central America, family-friendly nations, updates on the Gulf and Darfur

UN policewoman recognized for ‘speaking up and speaking out’ on behalf of the vulnerable

The EU will always have a stable partner in Montenegro, says President Đukanović

Who should pay for workers to be reskilled?

Google and Apple suddenly realise that doing business in EU is tough?

Political power of women suffering ‘serious regression’, General Assembly President warns

Global Compact on Refugees: How is this different from the migrants’ pact and how will it help?

Revamp collective bargaining to prevent rising labour market inequalities in rapidly changing world of work

Is Britain to sail alone in the high seas of trade wars?

How the diaspora is helping Venezuela’s migration crisis

Knowledge management and entrepreneurship: short term vs. long term perspective

On the euro but out of it?

Waste-free consumption: 3 reasons why cities will lead

Sweden’s forests have doubled in size over the last 100 years

The Sichuan Province of China presents its cultural treasure to the EU

How banks should prepare for robots going rogue

‘Proving our worth through action’: 5 things Guterres wants the UN to focus on in 2019

Humanity ‘at a crossroads’ as damage to planet poses growing risk to health, UN environment agency warns

EU-US to miss 2015 deadline and even lose Germany’s support in TTIP’s darkest week yet

US Tariffs on Steel and Aluminium: Statement of Trade Committee Chair

“Our house is on fire.” 16 year-old Greta Thunberg wants action

A few, or rather two, trade and economic alliances may rule our brave new world

It’s not kids’ screen time you should worry about – it’s yours

Germany rules the banking industry of Eurozone

‘Perseverance is key’ to Iraq’s future, UN envoy tells Security Council

We could be sleepwalking into a new crisis. How should the business world prepare?

Electronic cigarettes: is it really a safe alternative to smoking?

EU report: Implementation of reforms continues to bring EU and Ukraine closer together

EU signs with Canada historic trade agreement, others to follow

EU/Africa, Caribbean and Pacific: towards which partnership?

How secure is blockchain?

With the right leadership, sustainable finance can help us shift to a low-carbon economy

The Eurogroup has set Cyprus on fire

More progress needed on reducing and redesigning agricultural support policies

How a teen refugee survived a shipwreck and saved a baby’s life

Plans to keep EU budget funding in 2020 in the event of a no-deal Brexit

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s