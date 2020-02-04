You are here: Home / IFMSA / Quality of air in Bucharest-Romania: is it fog or is it smog?

Quality of air in Bucharest-Romania: is it fog or is it smog?

February 4, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Iohannis Romania

Mr Klaus IOHANNIS, President of Romania. Copyright: European Union

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Ana Bălan, member of FASMR, 3rd year medical student at Carol Davila University of Mecicine and Pharmacy, Faculty of Medicine. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

It’s a cold, foggy winter morning in Bucharest, unlike the ones I’ve seen in the past 3 years since moving here. Today wasn’t the first day I asked myself “is it fog or is it smog?”, but it was the first day I was afraid the answer to my joking question could be “it’s actually smog”

The quality of air in Bucharest has become a rapidly increasing concern in the population, air  pollution exceeding “very high” levels as reported by the “aerlive.ro” NGO, currently ranking higher than Beijing on this subject. The European Commission opened an infringement procedure against Romania.

Air pollution is defined by the presence of harmful gases and particulate matter (PM) in the air. The principal pollutants are carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogenous dioxide (NO2) – also know as NOX, ozone (O3), sulphur dioxide (SO2), hydrocarbon and last, but not least PM10 and PM2,5.

PM is a complex mixture of very small liquid and solid particles, a group of pollutants that vary in size, composition and origin. PM10 and PM2,5  the 10 micrometre and 2,5 nanometre particles, are capable of infiltrating deep into the respiratory tract and cause serious health problems. They originate from traffic: CO2 emission, exhaust fumes and burnt car tire.

The chemical composition doesn’t suffice, completing the big picture of air pollution comes the meteorological data: temperature, humidity, atmospheric pressure and wind speed, necessary for understanding the concentrations and distributions of these harmful particles.

According to the W.H.O., air pollution is responsible for 29% of pulmonary cancer-related deaths, 24% of stroke and 43% of COPD-related deaths. Even more concerning is that children under 15 are more vulnerable to air pollution, since they inhale 37% more NOX. It is medically proven that a low quality of air lead to aggravation of cardiac and pulmonary illness.

In spite of traffic being the major known source of pollution, something doesn’t fit the picture. During the winter break, the car usage was at 10% of its regular level, but the pollution levels didn’t drop proportionally. Unregulated, polluting construction sites in the middle of the city and lax regulations of burning waste, including plastic, oil and rubber are just 2 of the other major players.

Right now, air pollution in Bucharest is a sensitive, much debated problem. We are stuck in the middle of the run-for-mayor campaign and indifference. Even more so, it’s time for action: starting from education campaigns to concrete measures taken by the administration, like health policies regarding traffic: reducing the number of cars, promoting common transportation and encouraging greener alternatives. There’s no need to look outside the borders for examples, Turda being the first city of Romania with a fully electric public transportation system, Cluj following their lead.

Impactful measures should be taken by the capital’s citizens – demanding and protecting their most fundamental right- the Right to Live. We’re past asking questions, it’s time to demand the state’s institutions, the Environemental Guard and the Local Administration to answer  our call for immediate action.

Refferences

  1. https://aerlive.ro/particule-in-suspensie-pm10-si-pm2-5/
  2. https://aerlive.ro/impactul-poluarii-aerului-asupra-sanatatii-o-trecere-in-revista-a-dovezilor-stiintifice/
  3. https://aerlive.ro/category/metodologie/
  4. https://www.who.int/health-topics/air-pollution#tab=tab_1
  5. https://www.romania-insider.com/bbc-romania-waste-import
  6. https://ec.europa.eu/atwork/applying-eu-law/infringements-proceedings/infringement_decisions/index.cfm?lang_code=EN&typeOfSearch=true&active_only=1&noncom=0&r_dossier=&decision_date_from=&decision_date_to=&EM=RO&title=&submit=Search

About the author

Ana Bălan, member of FASMR, 3rd year medical student at Carol Davila University of Mecicine and Pharmacy, Faculty of Medicine. Ana is the coordinator of a local project, The Bioethicss Club, pertaining to SCORP – Standing Committee On Human Rights and Peace – here defending The Right to Clean Air, The Right to Health, The Right to Live.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Poorer countries set to be ‘increasingly dependent’ on food imports, says UN food agency report

OECD leading multilateral efforts to address tax challenges from digitalisation of the economy

MEPs call for EU Magnitsky Act to impose sanctions on human rights abusers

€5 billion of EU energy efficiency project money spent on “comfort”

Can India reduce deaths on one hazardous road to zero? This group is trying

France fails again the exams. Kindly requested to sit in on Commission’s class

FROM THE FIELD: Sourcing clean water in Ghana

On Youth Education: “Just a normal day in the life of a medical student”

Final turnout data for 2019 European elections announced

Yemen: ‘No justification for this carnage,’ says UNICEF chief, as children in need now outnumber population of Switzerland

This is how people in Europe are helping lead the energy charge

From violence to dialogue: as land conflicts intensify, UN boosts efforts to resolve disputes through mediation

Heard about deepfakes? Don’t panic. Prepare

Youth policy in Europe not delivering for young people

UN agency sounds alarm: Dwindling agrobiodiversity ‘severe threat’ to food security

Refugee crisis update: EU still lacks solidarity as Hungary and Slovakia refuse to accept EU Court’s decision

Blockchain is becoming key for global trade – but is that a gift for hackers?

EU security and defence industry prepares positions for ‘producers’ and ‘customers’

What we need is more (and better) multilateralism, not less

Is ECB helping Germany to buy cheaply the rest of Europe?

This start-up is 3D-printing an entire neighbourhood in Mexico

A Sting Exclusive: “There can be no global deal on emissions without China and the USA”, Conservative MEP Ian Duncan stresses from Brussels

Fostering intergenerational solidarity and cooperation through age-friendly environments: the right answer to Europe’s demographic challenge

UN’s AIDS agency ‘greatly encouraged’ by latest scientific breakthrough showing cure is possible

Planet’s Health is Our Health and the Reverse is True

Yemen war: UN chief urges good faith as ‘milestone’ talks get underway in Sweden

How do we upskill a billion people by 2025? Leadership and collaboration will be key

Consumers’ rights against defective digital content agreed by EU lawmakers

UN urges ‘restraint’ in Bangladesh’s post-presidential election violence

European welfare states are failing young people

European Commission Joint Research Centre opens world-class laboratories to researchers

Asylum: deal to update EU fingerprinting database

Madagascar villagers learn dangers of outdoor defecation

Without tackling ‘gross inequalities’ major issues will go unsolved, warns UN rights chief Bachelet

Migration: Better travel safe than sorry

European Semester Autumn Package: Bolstering inclusive and sustainable growth

How migrants who send money home have become a global economic force

Here’s how India can soar in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Meet the robot fighting back against coral reef destruction

Human Rights breaches in Saudi Arabia, Chechnya and Zimbabwe

This is what’s happening to the Amazon, according to NASA

Draghi will not hesitate to zero ECB’s basic interest rate

World ‘off track’ to meet most Sustainable Development Goals on hunger, food security and nutrition

What the Women’s World Cup can teach us about capitalism

Why skills are keeping CEOs awake at night

3 lessons from India in creating equal access to vaccines

Brexit: when the hubris of one man can set the UK, the EU and the entire world on fire

This tiny new grain could save the planet

An EU Summit without purpose

EU Parliament raises burning issues over the FTA with the US

Empathic AI could be the next stage in human evolution – if we get it right

Fighting against the Public Health System dismantling means guaranteeing assistance to all

We are ‘burning up our future’, UN’s Bachelet tells Human Rights Council

How robotics can help humanitarians bridge the digital divide

European Commission adopts new list of third countries with weak anti-money laundering and terrorist financing regimes

On World Bee day, human activity blamed for falling pollinator numbers

Rights of ‘gilets jaunes’ protesters in France, ‘disproportionately curtailed’, say UN independent experts

MWC 2016 LIVE: Mobile World Congress shows off planes, trams and automobiles

New UN data tool shows ‘mismatch’ between government aid and places modern slavery exists

More solidarity and interaction between generations needed to challenge age stereotypes and ingrained ageism

More Stings?

Filed Under: IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s