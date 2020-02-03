You are here: Home / United Nations News / US Middle East peace plan ‘lopsided’, says independent UN rights expert

US Middle East peace plan ‘lopsided’, says independent UN rights expert

February 3, 2020 by Leave a Comment

UNICEF/Ahed Izhiman On 12 July 2018 in the State of Palestine, 8-year old Hamid looks out over the old city of Hebron from the roof of his house. Checkpoints punctuate Hebron’s old city, part of the area known as H2, and affect the movement of people, including access to education as many children must pass one or more checkpoints on their way to school.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

A United States plan released this week to resolve the decades-long conflict between Israelis and Palestinians is “lopsided” and will only entrench occupation, an independent UN human rights expert said on Friday.

President Donald Trump announced his administration’s ‘Vision for Peace, Prosperity and a Brighter Future’ at the White House on Tuesday, which would legalize Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also would be allowed to annex around 30 per cent of the West Bank.

In response, the UN underlined its longstanding commitment to realizing a two-State solution, with Israelis and Palestinians “living side by side in peace and security, within recognized borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 lines.”

However, what the US plan offers is “a one and half state solution”, according to Michael Lynk, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory.

“This is not a recipe for a just and durable peace but rather endorses the creation of a 21st century Bantustan in the Middle East”, he said, referring to the homelands established for black South Africans during the apartheid era.

“The Palestinian statelet envisioned by the American plan would be scattered archipelagos of non-contiguous territory completely surrounded by Israel, with no external borders, no control over its airspace, no right to a military to defend its security, no geographic basis for a viable economy, no freedom of movement and with no ability to complain to international judicial forums against Israel or the United States.”

Mr. Lynk deplored the proposal to legalize Israeli settlements, and he urged countries to condemn any call to annex Palestinian territory, which is prohibited under international law.

“This unilateral act undermines the Palestinians’ right to self-determination, and it threatens to drag the world back to darker times, when conquest was acceptable, borders could be redrawn and territorial integrity was regularly undermined”, he stated.

Under the Trump plan, Jerusalem would remain Israel’s undivided capital, which, Mr. Lynk called distressing as it “recognizes the conquest and illegal annexation of East Jerusalem, which remains occupied territory under international law, as embedded in scores of United Nations resolutions”.

The rights expert also took issue with proposals that would prevent Palestinian refugees from returning to their homes in Israel.

“Nothing in the Trump plan alters the continuing prevalence of the laws of occupation, the human rights of the Palestinians under occupation, and the absolute obligation on the international community to redouble its efforts to achieve a just, equitable and durable solution on the basis of equal rights for Palestinians and Israelis alike,” said Mr. Lynk.

“International law remains the Northern Star, the only guide to a sustainable peace.”

Independent experts’ role

Independent experts and Special Rapporteurs and are appointed by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council to examine and report back on a specific human rights theme or a country situation. The positions are honorary and the experts are not UN staff, nor are they paid for their work.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Yemen: 11 more ‘terrible, senseless’ civilian deaths reported, following attack in Sana’a – top UN official

Taxation: Commission refers Hungary to the Court for failing to apply the minimum EU excise duty on cigarettes

The hidden cost of the electric car boom – child labour

Merkel’s triumph will make Berlin more unbending

‘€1 million’ fines for rescue boats prompts UN concern for future sea operations

Opening – Parliament expresses support for victims of Fuego volcano in Guatemala

After swallowing effortlessly the right to be forgotten time for Google Ads now to behave

Why the Fourth Industrial Revolution could spell more jobs – not fewer

Lessons from dealing with the collapse of Lehman Brothers

The latest technology isn’t enough – you need the business model to go with it

The future of science could be in your gut. Here’s why

Green economy ‘not to be feared, but an opportunity to be embraced’ says UN chief as COP25 gets underway

Property regimes for international couples in Europe: new rules apply in 18 Member States as of today

EU: Divided they stand on immigration and Trump hurricanes

How three US cities are using data to end homelessness

New UN report on families in a changing world puts ‘women’s rights at their core’

UK Labour Party leader Corbyn readies to change Brexit political backdrop

FROM THE FIELD: Persons with disabilities bike towards sustainability

Venice will now start charging tourists an entrance fee

Plastic is a global problem. It’s also a global opportunity

Brexit update: Leave campaign leads race but undecided voters will determine the outcome of the EU referendum

The new Kiev rulers ask $35 billion from the West

Idai disaster: Stranded victims still need rescue from heavy rains as UN scales up response

Frontline workers vaccinated in Uganda over Ebola fears, as top UN officials visit outbreak epicentre in DR Congo

Devastating storms like Hurricane Florence ‘unusual this far north’: UN weather agency

These are the world’s best universities by subject

The world invested almost $2 trillion in energy last year. These 3 charts show where it went

Service and sacrifice of African peacekeepers ‘at the forefront of our minds’: UN chief

Eurozone has practically entered a deflation trap

How building renovations can speed up the electric vehicle revolution

UN gears up emergency food aid for hurricane-struck region of Bahamas, as death toll rises

Four key challenges for cybersecurity leaders

How China raised the stakes for electric vehicles

3 ways to fight stress at work

G20 told crucial COP24 climate change conference ‘must succeed’: Guterres

Hiring is broken. Here’s how to fix it

5 unexpected ways bicycles have made the world a better place

Millions at risk if Syria’s war moves to last redoubt of Idlib, warns senior aid official

25 years after population conference, women still face challenges to ‘well-being and human rights’, says UN chief

Mali: Presidential elections critical to consolidate democracy, says UN peacekeeping chief

UN welcomes ‘record’ Brussels conference pledge of nearly $7 billion to support Syrians

Children are so hungry in one British town they are eating from bins

Mobile young people create the European labour market of tomorrow

Promoting ‘a healthy sustainable future’, the UN health agency engages young and young at heart to ‘Walk the Talk’

In New Zealand it takes less than a day to start a business

Measles in Europe: infection rates highest in a decade, says UN health agency

ECB: Euro area should smooth out the consumption and income shocks of its members

On European immigration: Europe’s Missing Citizens

EU integration: MEPs want to end permanent opt-outs from EU law

EU Youth Goals – we are shapers not listeners

Eurozone retail sales fall shows recession

DR Congo elections: ‘Excessive use of force’ in campaign must be avoided, says Bachelet

5 things fighting malaria can teach us about Universal Health Coverage

Parliament to vote on new European Commission on 27 November

On eve of Gaza border protest anniversary, UN’s top humanitarian official for Palestine calls for calm

“France will be there, it will always be there!”, French President Hollande says in a rather disorganised speech; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

Why embracing human rights will ensure Artificial Intelligence works for all

Act now to end violence, Zeid urges Nicaraguan authorities

Parliament supports plans to improve quality of tap water and cut plastic litter

Trees in ‘green’ Cameroon refugee camp, bring shade and relief from ‘helter-skelter’ of life

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s