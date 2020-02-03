You are here: Home / United Nations News / New Iraqi Prime Minister-designate urged to act on reforms and accountability

New Iraqi Prime Minister-designate urged to act on reforms and accountability

February 3, 2020 by Leave a Comment

UNAMI A busy street in Baghdad, Iraq, before the current civil unrest.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

The top UN official in Iraq is calling on the country’s newly designated Prime Minister to urgently deliver on reforms and demands for accountability, amid ongoing protests.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert issued a statement on Saturday welcoming the appointment of Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, announced earlier that day.

He will have one month to form a new Government.

“Iraq urgently needs to move forward. The prime minister-designate faces a monumental task: rapid Cabinet formation and parliamentary confirmation to press ahead with meaningful reforms addressing popular demands, delivering justice and accountability,” said Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert, head of the UN mission in the country, UNAMI.

Mr. Allawi, a former communications minister,  was appointed by President Barham Sali following weeks of deadlock in parliament.

The UN mission chief stated he will require the support of all stakeholders as the road ahead remains difficult.

“The commitments expressed in the statement of the prime minister-designate address many demands of the peaceful protesters. While this is surely a welcome and encouraging sign, the Iraqi people will ultimately judge their leadership on results and accomplishments,” she said.

Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert recalled that the UN has repeatedly urged stakeholders to “rise above partisanship and place the national interest first.”

She underlined the Organization’s support to the Iraqi Government and people as they work to build a more peaceful, just and prosperous nation.

