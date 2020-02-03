This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.
You are here: Home / United Nations News / Do not confuse food charity with ‘right to food’, UN expert tells Italians, labelling food system exploitative
Do not confuse food charity with ‘right to food’, UN expert tells Italians, labelling food system exploitative
February 3, 2020 by United Nations Leave a Comment
Featured Stings
Brexit: European Commission publishes Communication on preparing for the UK’s withdrawal from the EU
Terrorists potentially target millions in makeshift biological weapons ‘laboratories’, UN forum hears
European Youth Forum welcomes adoption of Sustainable Development Goals and calls on European countries to not ignore them!
COP21 Breaking News: “There is an ecological debt that the world needs to pay back to Africa”, French President Francois Hollande promises 2 Billion euros by 2020 from Paris
Except Poland, can climate change also wait until 2021 for the EU Market Stability Reserve to be launched?
Peace dividend palpable in South Sudan, but ‘grassroots’ are moving faster than elites, says Shearer
Europe and UN form bulwark against ‘might makes right’ worldview, EU foreign affairs chief tells Security Council
Hackers can use public USB chargers to steal personal data. Here’s what you need to know about ‘juice jacking’
As Marvel’s first comic book fetches $1.26 million, here are five things to know about the superhero business
China-EU Summit on 16-17 July 2018: “Work together to address common challenges”, by China’s Ambassador to the EU
More Stings?
Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: The European Sting, The Sting, United Nations
Speak your Mind Here