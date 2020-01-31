You are here: Home / OECD News / Improving Italy’s capital market will boost growth opportunities for Italian companies and savers

Improving Italy’s capital market will boost growth opportunities for Italian companies and savers

January 31, 2020 by Leave a Comment
{715DEAFE-127A-BC4D-8410-024137A9CC48}

Mr Giuseppe CONTE, Italian Prime Minister. Copyright: European Union

This article is brought to you in association with OECD.

Italy’s structural reforms of recent years have improved the financial health of the corporate sector and contributed to a gradual economic recovery. However, the Italian economy still lags other large European economies. Improving the way capital markets function would help drive investment in the real economy, creating jobs and boosting productivity, according to a new OECD report.

The OECD Capital Market Review of Italy says that reforms to the institutional and regulatory framework will give corporations better conditions to finance new long-term investments and citizens better opportunities to diversify their savings and share in the success of Italian business.

The Italian capital market is less developed than in many other advanced economies. Over the last ten years, less than four companies per year listed on the regulated market of the Italian stock exchange and the Italian market capitalisation as a percentage of GDP remains well below that of its European peers. By the end of 2018, the total value of Italian listed shares represented only 31% of GDP, much less than in Germany (46%) and France (88%).

“Reforming the capital market will help release the full potential of the Italian economy and drive sustainable growth,” said OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría, presenting the report with Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Roberto Gualtieri and European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, in Rome. “At the same time, minimising economic, social and political uncertainty will be instrumental in harvesting the full benefits of reforms and reinforcing the trust of entrepreneurs, investors and households.”

The report reveals that Italy is one of the large European economies with the highest proportion of high-growth firms (23%). However, there are still too few high-growth companies compared to the large number of small companies with low productivity. More developed capital markets would help by providing the financial means for companies to invest, grow and obtain a critical competitive scale, according to the report.

Italian companies also remain highly dependent on debt financing. Moreover, overall 40% of their assets are financed by short-term debt, a significantly higher ratio than their European peers. This constrains growth-oriented investments and increases the vulnerability of the non-financial sector in times of macroeconomic shocks. Better access to and more efficient allocation of long-term capital, such as equity capital and longer-term corporate bonds, would allow more strategic risk-taking. This will increase research, development and innovation and improve the productivity of both the human and fixed capital stock in Italian industry.

The report notes that most of the money in global capital markets is invested through large institutions that use passive investment strategies that track a pre-defined index. However, Italy is receiving a relatively smaller share of investments from global institutional funds. One reason is that the free-float of Italian listed companies is relatively low compared to most advanced markets. Increasing the free-float ratios in Italy is essential to help companies attract the growing pool of capital from global institutional investors.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Crimean crisis: not enough to slow down European indices

COP21 Breaking News_05 December: UN Secretary-General Announces “Climate Action 2016” Partnership

Ethical education as an obligatory course in medical curriculum

Sweden must urgently implement reforms to boost fight against foreign bribery

Here are three key ways that data analytics can improve the workplace

Europe plans to send satellites into space to monitor CO2 emissions

Germany caught with selfish double standards in euro area policy

Why Opportunity Zones could be key to transforming our cities

These are the world’s most future-proof cities

E-cigarettes are killing us softly with their vapor

A new generation of women leaders is making waves in the Arab world

5 unexpected ways bicycles have made the world a better place

A revolution, an ecosystem, an ocean: 5G is just the beginning

Africa-Europe Alliance: European Commission committed to a sustainable African agri-food sector

What can stop the ‘too big to fail’ bankers from terrorising the world?

Connectivity and collaboration in the ICT industry: the key to socio-economic development

Making the most of the Sustainable Development Goal 3: its overlooked role in medical education

The dangers of data: why the numbers never tell the full story

What you need to know about the Sustainable Development Impact Summit

3 ways to fix the way we fund humanitarian relief

Annual UN women activists’ summit opens with focus on services, infrastructure

More women in Latin America are working, but gender gap persists, new UN figures show

We must stop turning a blind eye to the world’s health crises

ECB embarks on the risky trip to Eurozone banking universe

Why cooperative and competitive federalism is the secret to India’s success

Ministers for Youth miss the opportunity to improve social inclusion of young people

Under fire, UN refugee agency evacuates 135 detained in Libya to Niger

European Youth Forum @ European Business Summit 2014: European Youth Unemployment

Why we need to start a new pro-vaccine movement

To build cities fit for the future, we need to think differently

Prisoner executions in Belarus ‘simply unacceptable’, says UN rights body

UK: Customs Union with EU or a longer delay of Brexit

These companies can recycle nearly anything, from cigarette butts to fax machines

Climate change hits the poor hardest. Mozambique’s cyclones prove it

Do academia and banks favour a new Middle Ages period?

EU signs with Canada historic trade agreement, others to follow

Funding boost for sustainable development data agreed at UN conference

5 ways to integrate Syrian refugees into the workforce

Serious concerns over Sahel, require ‘urgent action’: Senior UN Africa official

Banking package: Parliament and Council reach an agreement

This entrepreneur built an island resort out of plastic waste

Monsanto lawsuit ruling a ‘significant recognition’ of victims’ human rights, say UN rights experts

G20 LIVE: G20 Antalya Summit in Numbers, 15-16 November 2015

These are the countries where most adults still don’t have a smartphone

ECB’s new money bonanza handed out to help the real economy or create new bubbles?

Central Africa: Security Council concerned by ‘grave security situation’, calls for better agency cooperation

Brexit: visa-free access to the EU for UK nationals and to the UK for Europeans

Paris, Rome, Brussels and Frankfurt to confront Berlin over growth and the Athens enigma

‘Still time’ to stop a ‘bloody battle’ for Libya’s capital, insists Guterres

UN monitoring team in Yemen verifies pullout of armed forces from crucial port zones

Taking fast road to ‘e-mobility’ central to a sustainable future: COP24

Sahel States need international support ‘now more than ever’– UN peacekeeping chief

New rules make household appliances more sustainable

Improving coverage of mental health services

Guterres: Security Council’s African alliances ‘needed and appreciated more than ever’

The unique role of business in building social good

Parallel downfalls of Merkel and Deutsche Bank threaten Germany and Europe

Afghanistan: UN mission welcomes new polling dates following election delays

Tackling obesity would boost economic and social well-being

We could be sleepwalking into a new crisis. How should the business world prepare?

More Stings?

Filed Under: OECD News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s