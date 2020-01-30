You are here: Home / European Union News / Parliament wants binding rules on common chargers to be tabled by summer

Parliament wants binding rules on common chargers to be tabled by summer

January 30, 2020 by Leave a Comment
chargers

(Steve Johnson, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

The European Parliament calls on the Commission to put forward beefed-up rules on common chargers by July 2020 at the latest.

There is an “urgent need for EU regulatory action” to reduce electronic waste and empower consumers to make sustainable choices, MEPs say in a resolution approved by 582 votes to 40, with 37 abstentions, calling for the mandatory introduction of common chargers for all mobile devices.

Parliament wants the Commission to adopt the delegated act foreseen in the 2014 Radio Equipment Directive by July 2020 or, if necessary, table a legislative measure by the same date, at the latest.

Without hampering innovation, the EU executive should ensure that the legislative framework for a common charger will be “scrutinised regularly in order to take into account technical progress”. MEPs reiterate that research and innovation are vital to improve existing technologies and come up with new ones.

Parliament also wants the Commission to:

  • take measures to best ensure the interoperability of different wireless chargers with different mobile devices;
  • consider legislative initiatives to increase the volume of cables and chargers collected and recycled in EU member states;
  • ensure that consumers are no longer obliged to buy new chargers with each new device: strategies to decouple the purchase of chargers from the purchase of new devices should be introduced with a common charger solution, MEPs say, stressing however that “any measure aiming at decoupling should avoid potentially higher prices for consumers”.

According to estimates, around 50 million metric tonnes of e-waste are generated globally per year, with an average of more than 6 kg per person. In Europe, total e-waste generated in 2016 was 12.3 million metric tonnes, equivalent to 16.6 kg on average per inhabitant. Short lifecycles for some devices also lead to more e-waste, notes the resolution.

Background

In the 2014 Radio Equipment Directive, EU lawmakers called for a common charger to be developed and gave the Commission powers to pursue this via a delegated act.

The Commission’s approach of “encouraging” industry to develop common chargers fell short of the co-legislators’ objectives. However, some progress has been made, said the Commission in the plenary debate on 13 January 2020: in 2009, there were more than 30 charging solutions, while today there are three charger types.

In its resolution on the European Green Deal, Parliament called for an ambitious new circular economy action plan aiming to reduce the total environmental and resource footprint of EU production and consumption, with resource efficiency, zero pollution and waste prevention as key priorities.

The European Commission adopted its on 29 January, in which it commits to present a legislative initiative on common chargers in the third quarter of 2020.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

‘Global care crisis’ set to affect 2.3 billion people warns UN labour agency

US, Russia oblige each other in Syria and Ukraine selling off allies

ECB guarantees the liquidity of the Atlantic financial volume

UN chief welcomes ‘first concrete step’ in normalizing Eritrea-Ethiopia relationship

A Sting Exclusive: “Our ambition is by 2020 Indonesia to become an emerging power of World’s Maritime Access”, reveals the Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of Indonesia in Brussels, treating WEF, ASEAN and EU-Indonesia relations on the eve of the World Economic Forum East Asia 2015 in Jakarta

Warsaw wins 2020 Access City Award for making the city more accessible to citizens with disabilities

Eurozone stuck in a high risk deflation area; Draghi expects further price plunge

Property regimes for international couples in Europe: new rules apply in 18 Member States as of today

Libya: €2 million in humanitarian assistance to cover basic needs

Ethiopia will soon introduce visa-free travel for all Africans

External action: more funds for human rights, development and climate change

Darfur peace process at a ‘standstill’ as demonstrations against Sudanese Government continue

Barriers to healthcare: are they real?

Water pollution is killing millions of Indians. Here’s how technology and reliable data can change that

Europe split in confronting the US sanctions on Iran, Washington isolated

Global Leaders Take The Stage At MWC Shanghai 2019, in association with The European Sting

IMF: The global economy keeps growing except Eurozone

Scotland in United Kingdom: It’s either the end or the beginning of the end

Is mental health really ‘health’?

The European Youth explains the age gap in European business in the 21st century

Africa-Europe Alliance: European Commission committed to a sustainable African agri-food sector

Why home is the least safe place to be a woman

More than 30 years of US trade with China, in one chart

Health privatisation: reviving Alma-Ata

Why Eurozone can afford spending for growth

Sweden to reach its 2030 renewable energy target this year

A machine din

We can build a carbon-neutral world by 2050. Here’s how

A Sting Exclusive: “Climate Change needs to be demystified”, Anneli Jättenmäki Vice President of European Parliament underscores from Brussels

A Trumpist squad shook Davos and the world

India’s economy is growing fast, but its poorest areas lag behind. Here’s why this could be about to change

Parliament adopts its position on digital copyright rules

These are the UK’s biggest trading partners

Why skills are keeping CEOs awake at night

Supercomputing could solve the world’s problems, and create many more

MEPs want ambitious funding for cross-border projects to connect people

Why protectionism spells trouble for global economic growth

Statelessness for terrorists’ families, never an acceptable option, urges UN rights chief

Finland must focus on integrating migrant women and their children to boost their contribution to the economy and society

Closing the trust gap: how responsible data use can accelerate a sustainable society

Report on EU trade defence – effective protection against unfair trade

GSMA Announces New Keynote Speakers, Event Updates for 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”

Digital transformation and the rise of the ‘superjob’

Brexit: European Council adopts decision to extend the period under Article 50

Building an Inclusive ICT Innovation Ecosystem

Time is running out to protect Africa’s forests

US-China trade war at point of no return: Washington’s demands go beyond tariffs

Feeling the heat? This is how to keep cool as temperatures rise

Hopes for Palestinian State hit by ‘facts on the ground’ : senior UN official

ECB with an iron hand disciplines the smaller Eurozone member states; latest victim: Greece

Implementation of tax transparency initiative delivering concrete and impressive results

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: migration tragedy in the Rio Grande, drugs report, Torture Victims Day

How bad could British healthcare get for its citizens abroad post-Brexit?

How to test if Kiev’s ‘Maidan’ was an authentic revolt or a well-planned operation

Brexit talks stalled at launch; issues with European Court’s authority in Britain

How biotechnology is evolving in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Human Rights breaches in Iran, Kazakhstan and Guatemala

FROM THE FIELD: Conversations about Conservation

Our health systems are under pressure. Here are 9 ways to remedy that

“None of our member states has the dimension to compete with China and the US, not even Germany!”, Head of EUREKA Pedro Nunes on another Sting Exclusive

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s