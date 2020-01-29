You are here: Home / United Nations News / West Darfur tensions could see 30,000 flee across Sudanese border to Chad: UN refugee agency

West Darfur tensions could see 30,000 flee across Sudanese border to Chad: UN refugee agency

January 29, 2020 by Leave a Comment

©UNHCR/Modesta Ndubi Internally displaced families gather at a temporary gathering point outside a school in El Geneina town following recent intercommunal conflict in West Darfur.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

The number of people fleeing to Chad to escape ongoing tensions in Sudan’s West Darfur state, could reach 30,000 in the coming weeks, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said on Tuesday.

So far, 11,000 people have crossed the border since deadly inter-communal clashes erupted in the state capital, El Geneina, in late December, with some 4,000 fleeing in the past week alone.

The violence has also uprooted another 46,000 people within Sudan, most of whom were already displaced.

“With El Geneina only 20 kilometers from the border, thousands of refugees crossed into Chad, a number UNHCR anticipates could reach 30,000 in the coming weeks as tensions persist. UNHCR teams on the ground are hearing accounts of people fleeing after their villages, houses and properties were attacked, many burnt to the ground”, agency spokesperson Babar Baloch told journalists in Geneva.

The arrivals are scattered in several border villages in Chad, around the town of Adré, which already is hosting some 128,000 Sudanese refugees.

Mr. Baloch described their conditions as dire: “Most are staying in the open or under makeshift shelters, with little protection from the elements. Food and water are urgently needed, while health conditions are a concern.”

UNHCR and its partners are on the ground, registering refugees and providing them with food, water and other lifesaving aid.  Humanitarian workers are also assisting those refugees who require special care, such as unaccompanied children.

However, Mr. Baloch reported that the rate of arrivals “risks outpacing our capacity”, and that more resources and support are needed.  UNHCR is working with the Chadian Government to identify a new relocation site further from the border, he added.

Back in West Darfur, humanitarians continue to assist displaced people gathered at over three dozen locations.

UNHCR trucks have been rushing in relief items from its warehouses in other states in the Darfur region, with more aid expected.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Security Council should ‘nurture’ Colombian consensus against return to violence, top UN official urges

Financial system risk is elevated and global standards are essential in managing cross-border infrastructure investment

Migration: Better travel safe than sorry

How the tech world could make nonprofits a more powerful force

EU and Indian flags at EU-India Summit in New Delhi last October (copyright EU 2018, Source: EC - Audiovisual Service)

India and the EU get close to revive talks on proposed Free Trade Agreement

UN General Assembly President upholds value of multilateralism in speech closing annual debate

European Youth Forum welcomes steps towards raising awareness of youth rights by EU ministers

Bigotry ‘moving at lightning speed’ Guterres warns, as UN marks the Holocaust

Nicaragua ‘crisis’ still cause for concern amid murder, torture allegations: Bachelet

Sexual abuse of elderly likely to ‘grow dramatically’, UN expert says

A Sting Exclusive: “Consumer expectations for the 2015 UN summit on climate change”, Director General of BEUC Monique Goyens outlines from Brussels

Removing deadly mines means ‘new horizons and hope’, clears a path to SDGs, says UN chief

US life expectancy is falling – here’s why

‘Vaccines are safe’ and save lives, UNICEF declares, launching new #VaccinesWork campaign

EU agricultural production no more a self-sufficiency anchor

Yemen parties underscore ‘strong desire’ for peace, UN Envoy reports

ILO: Unemployment to increase by 8.1 million in 2013-2014

Do doctors need to know their patients’ sexual orientation and gender identity?

6 ways China and the United States could jumpstart trade reforms

EU Youth Goals – we are shapers not listeners

Why are so few women buying into Bitcoin?

FROM THE FIELD: Stopping aquatic hitchhikers to safeguard environments at sea

How the EU crisis hit countries saved the German and French mega-banks from bankruptcy and still pay the costs

Trade negotiations with US can start under certain conditions

EU Commission: Banking and energy conglomerates don’t threaten competition!

Digital technology helped create the skills gap. Here’s how it can help close it

Finland, Switzerland and New Zealand lead the way at teaching skills for the future

Britain offers more money for an orderly Brexit but the Irish question resurges

A Sting Exclusive: “Paris and beyond: EU action and what COP21 should deliver”, Green MEP Keith Taylor discusses from Brussels 

Climate Change : An Already Health Emergency

Creating shared value: an opportunity and challenge for entrepreneurship

Maros Sefcovic Canete European Commission Energy

Better late than never? Commission runs now to fight energy dependency on Russia with the sustainable energy security package

The Brexit factor in the US-China trade war and other conflicts

Global South cooperation ‘vital’ to climate change fight, development, Guterres tells historic Buenos Aires summit

Agreement reached on new EU measures to prevent electricity blackouts

COP21 Paris agreement: a non legally-binding climate pact won’t stop effectively global warming while EU’s Cañete throws hardest part to next Commission

The ethical dilemmas of medicine

This is where teachers are paid the most

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: EUR 400 million Special Measure on education adopted

EU prepares for the worst case scenario as Turkey seems to be withdrawing from the migration deal

“Who do I call if I want to call Europe?” Finally a name and a number to answer Henry Kissinger’s question

Court of Auditors: EU budget money is there to be spent not to create value

GSMA Mobile 360 Series – MENA in Dubai, in Association with The European Sting

Reintegrating former rebels into civilian life a ‘serious concern’ in Colombia: UN Mission chief

EDRi @ European Business Summit 2014: Digital Citizenship in Brussels – the case of Net Neutrality

“We need to use the momentum globally to ensure that corporations pay their fare share of taxation”, EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis outlines from the World Economic Forum 2017.

What if Trump wins the November election and Renzi loses the December referendum?

Road safety: Data show improvements in 2018 but further concrete and swift actions are needed

IQ scores have been falling for decades, new study finds

Chatterbox Rome Declaration cannot save the EU; Germany has to pay more to do that

Is South Korea set to lose from its FTA with the EU?

International Day of the Midwife: 5 things you should know

European Semester Winter Package: assessing Member States’ progress on economic and social priorities

New migration pact highlights key role of business in protecting migrants, say UN experts

It’s time to end our ‘separate but unequal’ approach to mental health

How smarter machines can make us smarter humans

How to build a digital infrastructure that benefits emerging economies

Why schools should teach the curriculum of the future, not the past

The Working Methods of the von der Leyen Commission: Striving for more at home and in the world

ZTE @ MWC14: ZTE excels in all areas at this year’s Mobile World Congress

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s