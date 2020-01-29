You are here: Home / United Nations News / Iraq: UN human rights report voices concern over conduct of ISIL fighter trials

Iraq: UN human rights report voices concern over conduct of ISIL fighter trials

January 29, 2020 by Leave a Comment

UNAMI PIO/Sarmad As-Safy UN Special Representative Hennis-Plasschaert visits Sinjar on the fifth anniversary of the gross atrocities committed by ISIL terrorists against Iraq’s Yazidi community. (August 2019)

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

A new UN report published on Tuesday shows that while considerable effort has been made by Iraqi authorities to bring former ISIL terrorist fighters to justice, there are “serious concerns” about the fairness of the proceedings.

The joint report by the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and the UN human rights office found that basic fair trial standards were not respected in terrorism-related trials, thus placing defendants at a serious disadvantage.

“A fair and just criminal justice system is a central element to the democratic way of life, and key to building trust and legitimacy, and promoting and protecting human rights”, said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet.

“Those responsible for widespread atrocities against the Iraqi population must be held to account for their crimes, and it is important that the victims see that justice is delivered. At the same time, those accused have the right to a fair trial, and these standards must be strictly applied.”

Nearly 800 trials monitored

The terrorist group ISIL, most commonly referred to in Arabic as Daesh, waged a campaign of widespread violence against the Iraqi population between June 2014 and December 2017, holding large swathes of territory across the country, as well as northern Syria, until its military defeat.

Fighters committed atrocities, including mass murder, abductions, sexual slavery and destruction, which may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and possibly genocide.

The report is based on independent monitoring of 794 criminal court trials mainly involving ISIL defendants held in eight Iraqi provinces from 1 May 2018 through 31 October 2019. The majority of the hearings, 619, concerned people facing anti-terrorism charges.

Overreliance on confessions

While proceedings were generally orderly and well organized, with judges who were routinely prepared with investigation files, UN human rights officers found defendants had ineffective legal representation and limited possibilities to present or challenge evidence.

Prosecutions mainly focused on “association” or “membership” of a terrorist organization, with no distinction being made between people who participated in violence and those who joined ISIL for their own survival, or through coercion.

For example, UNAMI observed a trial in Erbil where the wife of an ISIL fighter was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment based on an informer’s evidence that she used to cook meals for her husband and other fighters.

In another case, a 14-year-old boy in Baghdad was condemned to 15 years in jail based on the admission that his family was among civilians forced to act as “human shields” to protect ISIL fighters from aerial attack.

Furthermore, the report stated “the over-reliance on confessions, with frequent allegations of torture that were inadequately addressed—while constituting a human rights violation in itself—further added to the concerns”.

Strengthen criminal justice proceedings

Through its mission, UNAMI, the UN supports Iraq in promoting accountability, protection of human rights, and judicial and legal reform.

The joint report praises the efforts made by the authorities to seek justice and accountability for the crimes committed by ISIL, with more than 20,000 terrorism-related cases processed between January 2018 and October 2019, and thousands pending.

However, the authors call for a thorough review of trial and sentencing practices, aimed at strengthening criminal justice procedures.

Report recommendations

Recommendations include revising the anti-terrorism laws to comply with international law, and ensuring defendants have sufficient time to prepare and present their cases.

“Robust safeguards for detention, due process and fair trials not only demonstrate commitment to justice: they are a necessary building block for resilience. We are well aware that a variety of grievances, including unfair trials and detainee abuse, have been exploited in the past by ISIL to fuel its violent agenda,” said UNAMI chief, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Free and secure access needed in DR Congo conflict zone to tackle Ebola – WHO

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: sexual violence in conflict, a malaria vaccine trial, updates on Libya, Ebola in DR Congo, Sri Lanka and Mali

IMF: The near-term outlook for the U.S. economy is one of strong growth and job creation

VAT: EU Member States still losing almost €150 billion in revenues according to new figures

COP21 Breaking News_05 December: Ban Ki-Moon Closing Address at COP21 Action Day Innovation, Imagination, Faster Climate Action

Commission provides 20 cities with funding for innovative security, digital, environmental and inclusion projects

Is Germany’s political landscape becoming a breeding ground for extremism?

European Commission increases support for the EU’s beekeeping sector

Taliban-led violence during recent Afghan polls leaves record high numbers of civilians dead – UN

Climate changes and the imminent public health crises

China, forever new adventures

Brexit: Six more months of political paralysis or a May-Corbyn compromise?

How privacy tech is redefining the data economy

EU revengefully shows no mercy to Cameron by demanding a fast and sloppy Brexit now

Predicting two more years of economic stagnation

Saudi woman seeking asylum in Thailand ‘now in a secure place’ says UNHCR

Afghanistan probe: ‘at least 60 civilians’ killed after US military airstrikes on alleged drug labs

Sign language protects ‘linguistic identity and cultural diversity’ of all users, says UN chief

Finland should do more to improve job prospects of low-skilled youth

This Pacific island has banned fishing to allow the marine ecosystem to recover

Can Kiev make face to mounting economic problems and social unrest?

This is where people work the longest – and shortest – hours

IMF’s Lagarde: Ukraine must fight corruption

Why climate change matters for future health professionals

For Africa, ‘winds of hope are blowing ever stronger,’ Guterres declares at conference on development

We must help developing countries escape commodity dependence

These are the challenges facing India’s most sacred river

What could a no-deal Brexit mean for developing countries?

DR Congo: Electoral process advancing despite threat of armed groups, UN envoy tells Security Council

Davos: Why the global elites couldn’t find answers this year?

Eurozone: Despite anemic growth and shaky banks marks record trade surplus

This South African lawyer is reading while running marathons – for book donations

How to make primary healthcare a favourable career choice for medical students: Strategies and reflections

Four major resources for new European young entrepreneurs

Greenpeace’s saints and sinners in the tech world

Iran cannot be allowed to develop nuclear weapons: Israeli Foreign Minister

Here’s how the WTO can help address plastic pollution

ECB offers cheaper money despite reactions from Germany

EU allocates €50 million to fight Ebola and malnutrition in the Democratic Republic of Congo

EP leaders call for negotiations on upgraded Transparency Register to continue

How to build a paradise for women. A lesson from Iceland

Five cities short-listed to become the European Youth Capital 2017

What makes America the world’s most competitive economy?

Supermarket supply chains are driving poverty and inequality. We can do better

EU budget: Commission proposes major funding increase for stronger borders and migration

COP21 Breaking News_03 December: Europe’s children urge leaders to commit to climate action at UN Climate Summit in Paris

Hazy ‘breakthrough’ saves PM May, leaves Ireland in limbo: Brexit

EU Commission expects consumer spending to unlock growth

EU seems to fail its moderate migration promises postponing them for end 2015

Deadly earthquake kills dozens in Turkey, UN stands in solidarity and offers support

Athens urged to fast track asylum seekers amid island shelters crisis – UNHCR

Superbugs: MEPs advocate further measures to curb use of antibiotics

It’s time to move: 5 ways we can upgrade our SDG navigation systems

‘Race against time’ to help women who bore brunt of Cyclone Idai: UN reproductive health agency

Eurozone: In vicious cycle of disinflation and unemployment?

EU imposes provisional anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese solar panels

The opportunity of studying Medicine abroad

G20 LIVE: The European Sting covers online world news and the latest developments at G20 from Antalya Turkey

Code of Practice on Disinformation one year on: online platforms submit self-assessment reports

More taxpayers’ money for the banks

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s