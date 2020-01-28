You are here: Home / United Nations News / Societies must unite against ‘global crisis of antisemitic hatred’, Guterres urges

Societies must unite against ‘global crisis of antisemitic hatred’, Guterres urges

January 28, 2020 by Leave a Comment

Unsplash/Albert Laurence A rose placed on the railway tracks at the Memorial and Museum Auschwitz-Birkenau, Poland.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

Commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, and the six million Jews and others murdered on Nazi orders during the Holocaust, UN Secretary-General António Guterres told a ceremony in New York on Monday that the world must “re-commit to preventing any repetition of those crimes”.

“Our solidarity in the face of hatred is needed today more than ever, as we see a deeply worrying resurgence in antisemitic attacks around the world, and, almost unbelievable, also around us here in New York”, he said on Monday, Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Noting a rising trend in antisemitic hate crimes across the United States, he recalled that less than a month ago, a knife attack injured five at a Hannukah party in Monsey, and left four dead at a kosher supermarket in neighbouring New Jersey.

And he said that “the situation for Jews in Europe is, if anything, worse”.

Citing incidents in the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy, he also noted that 2018 saw a 74 per cent jump in antisemitic attacks in France.

“There is a global crisis of antisemitic hatred; a constant stream of attacks targeting Jews, their institutions and property”, spelled out the UN chief.

Moreover, he maintained that the antisemitic upsurge was tied to “an extremely troubling increase” in xenophobia, homophobia, discrimination and hatred in many parts of the world, targeting people based on race, ethnicity, nationality, religion, sexual orientation, disability and immigration status.

‘Normalizing hatred’

As Soviet army troops were stunned into silence while liberating Auschwitz 75 years ago, today the world must not look away at the enduring horrific details.

Mr. Guterres, called it “our duty” to continue looking, “to learn and to relearn the lessons of the Holocaust, so that it is never repeated”.

“The most important lesson is that the Holocaust…was the culmination of millennia of hatred, from the Roman Empire to the pogroms of the Middle Ages”, he continued. “My own country, Portugal, committed an act of utter cruelty and stupidity by expelling its Jewish population in the end of the fifteenth century”.

And he flagged that decades before Hitler’s rise to power, eastern Europe’s Jews were shipped to the African island of Madagascar

In recounting his visit to Yad Vashem two years ago, the UN chief was appalled to observe “the ability of antisemitism to reinvent itself and re-emerge over millennia”.

“It takes new forms; it may be spread by new techniques; but it is the same old hatred”, he said.

He pointed out that millions of people were desensitized to crimes against humanity taking place around them, warning, “we can never lower our guard”.

The Holocaust was “a complex operation arising from long-held prejudices” with societal corruption that ran throughout, from language to education and political discourse, the UN chief explained.

He urged everyone to examine their own prejudices, “guard against the misuse of our own technology and be alert to any signs that hatred is being normalized”.

Combating prejudice

When any group of people is defined as a problem, Mr. Guterres said, “it becomes easier to commit human rights abuses and to normalize discrimination against them”.

Combating prejudice requires leadership that fosters social cohesion and addresses the root causes of hatred.

An overriding objective of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is to promote human rights and address discrimination and hatred.

“The Decade of Action I launched last week is aimed at stepping up support for countries around the world to build inclusive, diverse, respectful societies that provide lives of dignity and opportunity for all”, concluded the Secretary-General.

Reminder: ‘Promote peace’

For his part, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, President of the General Assembly called the Holocaust “the most horrific genocide in human history”.

Noting the chilling accounts of the survivors, he emphasized the need to do more to ensure an “inclusive, peaceful and harmonious global community that encourages unity in diversity”.

“They should remind us of the constant need to be vigilant by collectively promote efforts that discourage hate slogans and speeches, including other intolerable vices that fuel discrimination, xenophobia and other prejudices”, said Mr. Muhammad-Bande.

Pointing out that today’s youth will be tomorrow’s leaders, he stressed the need to educate the young about this and all heinous crimes to safeguard that the “atrocities of the Holocaust are not repeated”.

“We should always remember the victims of the Holocaust and ensure that their experiences serve as a constant reminder of the need to promote peace, harmony, tolerance, cooperation and inclusion in our collective aspirations for a more peaceful and prosperous world”, concluded the Assembly President.

Stand up for tolerance, human rights: Bachelet

In her message for the day, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet highlighted that the UN was established in response to “the murderous dehumanization and hatred propagated by the Nazi regime” during World War Two, to rebuild a “world of justice and peace”.

“But today”, she lamented, “people who are viewed as different are facing many forms of hatred, with even leaders fueling discrimination or violence against Jews, Muslims, migrants or other members of minority communities”.

Ms. Bachelet underscored that humanity must not be allowed to return to “this unjust and cruel mindset”.

The High Commissioner, lauded “the women, men and young people around the world who demonstrate their courage, empathy and principle by standing up for tolerance and human rights in the face of efforts to dehumanize and demonize people”.

A “permanent rampart” against the rise of hate requires a “principled education” of minds and hearts, maintained Ms. Bachelet.

She said a human rights education not only ensures that universal human rights principles and lessons of history are absorbed, but also empowers people to hold their governments accountable.

“It fosters a sense of common humanity while aiding people to make informed choices; to resolve conflict in a non-violent manner; and to participate responsibly in their communities and societies”, she upheld, adding “and I believe every country and community can benefit from them today”.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

A win-win strategy for private equity deals

The unique role of business in building social good

EU leaders agree to delay Brexit until 31 October

DR Congo President and UN chief meet at a ‘historic moment’ for democracy in the country

Pakistan: UN strongly condemns terrorist attack that leaves scores dead and wounded at election rally

COP21 Breaking News_03 December: Transport Industry Drive for Improved Energy Efficiency and Electro-Mobility to Stem High Growth of Emissions

More women and girls needed in the sciences to solve world’s biggest challenges

After Brexit and Grexit, Brussels to deal with Poloust

Why nature is the most important stakeholder of the coming decade

Fashion has a huge waste problem. Here’s how it can change

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Press Freedom Day, Tuna Day, cultural dialogue, #GlobalGoals awards, updates on Syria, Somalia, Mali

As many as 330,000 displaced by heavy fighting in south-west Syria – UN agency

Failing to agree climate action would ‘not only be immoral’ but ‘suicidal’, UN chief tells COP24

Modern humanitarian aid at times of global crises

The European Parliament x-rays the troika’s doings

More than 30 years of US trade with China, in one chart

Parliament: Last compromise on bank single resolution mechanism

Why social working cultures are happier and more productive

EU crisis aggravates structural differences, threatens cohesion

‘World’s deadliest sea crossing’ claimed six lives a day in 2018: UN refugee agency

Making the move to more sustainable mobility – three steps for companies

FROM THE FIELD: Turning waste into a business in the slums of Yaoundé, Cameroon

People, not technology, shape the future of manufacturing

At UN, Middle East countries discuss steps towards regional nuclear-free zone

China confirms anti-state-subsidy investigation on EU wine imports

Europe united in not supporting a US attack on Syria

The new EU “fiscal compact” an intimidation for all people

UN rights chief Bachelet appeals for dialogue in Sudan amid reports ‘70 killed’ in demonstrations

A Europe that delivers: EU citizens expect more EU level action in future

Does Indonesia have the world’s most complicated elections?

We lack a global framework for saving our environment. Here’s how we change that

Voices of Afghan women ‘must be heard at the table in the peace process and beyond’ UN deputy chief tells Security Council

Autumn Fiscal Package: Commission adopts Opinions on euro area Draft Budgetary Plans

Hackers can use public USB chargers to steal personal data. Here’s what you need to know about ‘juice jacking’

The EU resumes budget support assistance to the Republic of Moldova

These chefs are fighting hunger and poverty with gastronomy

COP21 Breaking News_04 December: Commitments Made to Reduce Black Carbon, Methane and HFCs

ECB guarantees the liquidity of the Atlantic financial volume

This is the state of the world’s health, in numbers

UN, Somali Government seek $80 million in immediate relief for flood-affected populations

Rule of law in Hungary: Parliament should ask Council to act, say committee MEPs

Dual Food Quality: Commission releases study assessing differences in the composition of EU food products

Amidst high trade tensions and policy uncertainty, UN cuts economic growth forecast

What little Cameron got in Brussels seems enough to keep Britain in the EU

Taliban-led violence during recent Afghan polls leaves record high numbers of civilians dead – UN

Guinea-Bissau: Upcoming elections vital to prevent ‘relapse’ into instability, says UN envoy

Food safety: more transparency, better risk prevention

We need a global convention to end workplace sexual harassment

Tackling terrorism: MEPs approve tighter rules on homemade explosives

These companies can recycle nearly anything, from cigarette butts to fax machines

Want a Sustainable Earth? Bring on the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Macron has the deputies but not the people’s consent for his far reaching reforms

Russia and the West to partition Ukraine?

Tsipras doesn’t seem to have learned his “almost Grexit” lesson and Greece faces again financial and political dead end

Trump’s denial of Paris climate agreement; the US Republicans lash out against the world

Why medicine is relevant to the battle against climate change

How to turn a traditional business into a platform-based success

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: hate speech, dementia, Libya and Yemen, human rights in Brazil and Lebanon

DR Congo: Following second brutal assault on Ebola clinic, UN health chief vows to continue serving ‘most vulnerable’

European Innovation Scoreboard 2018: Europe must deepen its innovation edge

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s