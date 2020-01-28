You are here: Home / United Nations News / Nearly 5 million children in need due to rising violence in central Sahel: UNICEF

Nearly 5 million children in need due to rising violence in central Sahel: UNICEF

January 28, 2020 by Leave a Comment

UN OCHA/Giles Clarke Boys play in a waterhole near the town of Kaya in northern Burkina Faso.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

A surge in violence in the central Sahel region in Africa means nearly five million children will need humanitarian assistance this year, up from 4.3 million, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned on Tuesday.

The agency reported that children have been attacked, abducted or recruited into armed groups due to the spike in armed conflict and insecurity in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

Since the start of the year alone, more than 670,000 children across the region have been forced to flee their homes.

“When we look at the situation in the Central Sahel, we cannot help but be struck by the scale of violence children are facing. They are being killed, mutilated and sexually abused, and hundreds of thousands of them have had traumatic experiences”, said Marie-Pierre Poirier, UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa.

Attacks against children have risen over the past year, according to agency figures.

In Mali, 571 grave violations against children were recorded during the first three quarters of 2019, compared to 544 in 2018 and 386 in 2017.

UNICEF said violence has had a devastating impact on learning, with more than 3,300 schools in the three countries closed or non-operational by the end of 2019.  Overall, 650,000 children and 16,000 teachers have been affected.

Children and their families also face barriers in accessing essential services and food, which can put young lives at risk. As a result, more than 709,000 children under the age of five will suffer from severe acute malnutrition and require lifesaving treatment this year.

At the same time, access to safe water is dwindling, with some areas in Burkina Faso experiencing a decrease of up to 40 per cent.

In addition to calling for an end to attacks on children, UNICEF is asking for safe access to all those affected by the situation.

The UN agency has appealed for $208 million to support operations on the ground, where it is working with partners in the areas of protection, education, health, nutrition, and water and sanitation.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Plastic Oceans: MEPs back EU ban on polluting throwaway plastics by 2021

South Sudan’s foreseen genocide: from “Never Again” to “Again and Again and Again”?

7 surprising and outrageous stats about gender inequality

Primary Healthcare should be strongly connected with initial education

How drones can manage the food supply chain and tell you if what you eat is sustainable

Healing of ozone layer gives hope for climate action: UN report

5 things to know about African migration

LGBT community in Chechnya faces ‘new wave of persecution’: UN human rights experts

Parliament: No consent to EU budget until €11.2 billion unpaid bills are settled

EU Council: The US airlines may freely pollute the European air

It’s down to cities to limit global warming to 1.5°C by 2030

UN News 2018 Recap: In Case You Missed It

New labour laws in Qatar benefiting migrant workers a ‘momentous step forward’: ILO

Parliament and Council agree drastic cuts to plastic pollution of environment

Auditors say EU spending delivers limited value for money but the timing of their report poses questions

‘Immense’ needs of migrants making perilous journey between Yemen and Horn of Africa prompts $45 million UN migration agency appeal

Aviation Strategy for Europe: Commission signs landmark aviation agreements with China

GSMA Mobile 360 – Africa: Rise of the Digital Citizen, Kigali 16 – 18 July 2019, in association with The European Sting

European Youth Forum and youngest MEPs call on President Juncker to keep his promise to Europe’s youth

These will be the main cybersecurity trends in 2020

UN launches drive to highlight environmental cost of staying fashionable

Safer roads: EU lawmakers agree on life-saving technologies for new vehicles

“Asia-Pacific takes stock of ambitious development targets”, written by the Heads of UNFPA and ESCAP

Polluted lungs: health in the center of environment discussion

EU-US Trade: European Commission endorses rebalancing duties on US products

A Sting Exclusive: “Delivering on the Environmental Dimension of the new Sustainable Development Agenda”, Ulf Björnholm underscores from UNEP Brussels

OECD Secretary-General Gurría welcomes announcement of new trade agreement between the US, Mexico and Canada

How young people are turning the tide against corruption

4 steps to developing responsible AI

Preventing and resolving conflicts must form ‘backbone’ of collective efforts – UN chief

Meet Cipta: the comic book hero using her powers to tackle bullying in schools

Four ways Artificial Intelligence can make healthcare more efficient and affordable

Gender equality in STEM is possible. These countries prove it

Data capture, not disclosure, is the way to meet our climate goals

There’s a global learning crisis and it’s leaving millions without basic skills

Charlotte in Ghana

What my transgender child can teach us about the workforce of the future

Economic recovery won’t tackle youth unemployment problem

EU citizens disenchanted with Economic and Monetary Union over rising poverty and high unemployment

Climate change: Will COP23 be able to accelerate the implementation of the Paris agreement?

Eurozone: Uncertain future with unemployment ravaging the South

DR Congo: Insecurity and attacks mean Ebola will keep spreading, warns world health agency

Infinite Oath

Environment Committee MEPs vote to upgrade EU civil protection capacity

UK must end ‘unlawful’ administration of Chagos Archipelago ‘as rapidly as possible,’ top UN court rules

EU’s VAT system further equipped to tackle fraud in e-commerce and to help small businesses grow

Parliament backs a modernised EU electoral law

Yemen: Tackling the world’s largest humanitarian crisis

Amsterdam is developing a fleet of autonomous boats to reduce city traffic

The collision of these 3 geographies is creating a new world order

It’s a week dedicated to all EU budgets; seven days that can make or break the Union

Idea of ‘homogenous’ Polish culture is a myth: UN human rights expert

Ninja innovation and the future of work

How listening to patients could change the way we tackle cancer

Five-year low inflation for Eurozone and now Mario has to finally wake up the Germans

Large parts of the world are growing more fragile. Here are 5 steps to reverse course

Merkel refuses to consider the North-South schism of Eurozone

Towards the Rise of the United States of the Atlantic?

Global warming: our responsibility

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s