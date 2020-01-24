You are here: Home / United Nations News / Top UN court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from genocide

Top UN court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from genocide

January 24, 2020 by Leave a Comment

ICJ-CIJ/Wendy van Bree Judges at the International Court of Justice in The Hague consider the case against Myanmar.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

Myanmar must take steps to protect its minority Rohingya population, the top UN court unanimously ruled on Thursday.

The International  Court of Justice  (ICJ) also ordered authorities to prevent the destruction of evidence related to genocide allegations.

The case against Myanmar was brought to the ICJ in November by The Gambia, on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), arguing that the mainly-Muslim Rohingya had been subjected to genocide.

The Rohingya primarily reside in Rakhine state in northern Myanmar, a majority Buddhist country.

More than 700,000 members fled to neighbouring Bangladesh following a reported military crackdown in August 2017 during which numerous alleged human rights abuses were committed.

According to news reports, around 600,000 Rohingya remain inside the country, and remain extremely vulnerable to attacks and persecution, said the court.

In its ruling, the ICJ imposed “provisional measures” against Myanmar, ordering the country to comply with obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Myanmar is urged to “take all measures within its power” to prevent the killing of Rohingya, or causing bodily or mental harm to members of the group, including by the military or “any irregular armed units”.

The country also has to submit a report to the ICJ within four months, with additional reports due every six months “until a final decision on the case is rendered by the Court.”

Aung San Suu Kyi testimony

Last December, Myanmar’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, testified at the start of court proceedings on behalf of her country and described the case as “an incomplete and misleading factual picture” of events in Rakhine state.

She told the court military leaders would be put on trial if found guilty, stressing that “if war crimes have been committed, they will be prosecuted within our own military justice system.”

Thursday’s ruling amounts to a rejection of those arguments, and the ICJ’s orders are binding on Myanmar, despite being provisional.

The court’s orders are subject to assessment by the UN Security Council., although a final judgement in the case is expected to take years, according to news reports.

Court decision is binding: UN Secretary-General

UN chief António Guterres has welcomed the court decision, his spokesman said in a statement.

“The Secretary-General strongly supports the use of peaceful means to settle international disputes.  He further recalls that, pursuant to the  (UN) Charter and to the Statute of the Court, decisions of the Court are binding and trusts that Myanmar will duly comply with the Order from the Court,” it said.

The Secretary-General will transmit the notice about the provisional measures to the UN Security Council.

Role of the Court

The ICJ is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations and is commonly known as the world court.

It settles legal disputes submitted by States and gives advisory opinions on legal questions referred by UN entities.

The Court is composed of 15 judges, elected to nine-year terms, and is based in The Hague, in the Netherlands.

Myanmar rights expert concludes mission

Relatedly, an independent human rights expert on Thursday concluding her final mission as the UN Special Rapporteur on Myanmar.

Yanghee Lee’s last request to enter the country was denied by the Government, and she visited Thailand and Bangladesh to gather information about the situation in Myanmar from both sides of the border.

“Myanmar’s denial of access has not dissuaded me from doing everything I can to impartially report to the international community accurate first-hand information that has been provided to me during my visits to the region,” she said.

“My mission and the end of my tenure come at a critical time for human rights in Myanmar and I will continue to strive to do my utmost to improve the situation.”

Ms. Lee was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2014 and conducted biannual visits to Myanmar until she was denied entry from December 2017.

She will deliver her final report to the Geneva-based Council in Geneva in March.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

European Energy Union: Integration of markets and need for in-house energy production

How a new approach to meat can help end hunger

Reflections on the the biggest refugee crisis since World War II

Four things the UN chief wants world leaders to know, at key COP24 climate conference opening

Why salaries could finally be on the way up

Far from a healthy Health Workforce: lack of workforce planning leaves our citizens without access to proper care

The Swiss will pay dearly for voting out fellow Europeans

IMF: The global economy keeps growing except Eurozone

Almost all businesses expect to face a crisis. And how they deal with them really counts

Guinea-Bissau spotlights threats of organized crime, Sahel terrorism in speech to UN Assembly

Parliament cuts own spending to facilitate agreement on EU budget

If people aren’t responding to climate warnings, we need to change the message

Why ignoring women is costing financial services money

How I met the Panda Woman

Brexit: European Council adopts decision to extend the period under Article 50

The future of science could be in your gut. Here’s why

Banks, insurance giants are free again to abuse the real economy

Draghi reserved about Eurozone’s growth prospects

UN, African Union make significant joint commitment to global health

DR Congo: Electoral process advancing despite threat of armed groups, UN envoy tells Security Council

UN agency assists Central American caravan migrants, voices concern for receiving countries

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “Employment contracts today are a reducing share of the workforce”, scientists worry in Davos that the 4th industrial revolution threatens employment globally

Climate change and health: Raising awareness is the key for greener actions

Does the world have strong enough institutions to handle risks like Trump and Brexit?

UN human rights chief regrets closure of Burundi office following Government pressure

How well you age depends on what you think of old age

IMF: How To Deal With Failed Banks

MWC 2016 LIVE: 5G to trigger disruption, claim industry leaders

How India will consume in 2030: 10 mega trends

Top UN rights official urges transparent probe into Khashoggi disappearance

The movement of anti-vaccers: taking humanity back 200 years

Eurogroup president swallows statement on savings confiscation

New book honours UN women who made HERstory

Deepening Europe’s Economic and Monetary Union: Commission takes stock of progress

We can end TB right now. Here’s how

Can agroforestry save India’s rivers and the farms that depend on them?

Why do medical students need to emigrate to become doctors in 2017?

Quality Education on the table at the European Parliament

Britain offers more money for an orderly Brexit but the Irish question resurges

UN chief calls for ‘enlightened self-interest’ from world leaders to save ‘the whole planet’ from climate change

‘True’ peace, requires standing up for human rights, says UN chief Guterres

Australia now has 25 million people. Will it choose to keep growing?

Eurozone: New data show recession and debt closer to explosion

Fleeing violence, Cameroonian refugee arrivals in Nigeria pass 30,000, reports UN refugee agency

How fungi could save the world

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission registers ‘Stop Finning – Stop the trade’ initiative

Monday’s Daily Brief: drug-resistant diseases, Venezuelan refugees, fighting in Tripoli, and hate speech

It’s not enough to respond to crises. We need to take action before they happen

The European Union and the United States reach an agreement on imports of hormone-free beef

South Eurozone urgently needs fairer distribution of taxation burden

European Defence Fund on track with €525 million for Eurodrone and other joint research and industrial projects

Parliament approves key directive regulating professional qualifications

What is adversarial artificial intelligence and why does it matter?

Is Europe misjudging its abilities to endure more austerity and unemployment?

Technology can help us save the planet. But more than anything, we must learn to value nature

These are the best cities for tech

Juncker and Tusk killed Greece on 07 July 2015 to meet the Commission’s summer vacation plan? #Grexit #Greferendum #Graccident

Chauvinism and xenophobia will lead to global assertiveness and more wars

Millennials are transforming African farming

Tackling youth unemployment through the eyes of a European entrepreneur

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s