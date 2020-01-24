You are here: Home / United Nations News / At Davos, UN chief urges ‘big emitters’ to take climate action

At Davos, UN chief urges ‘big emitters’ to take climate action

January 24, 2020 by Leave a Comment

World Economic Forum/Boris Baldinger UN Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

The world is “doomed” in the face of climate change unless major industrial nations reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, UN Secretary-General António Guterres told business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.

The UN chief observed that while many smaller developing countries and the European Union have committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, “the big emitters” have yet to act.

If the big emitters do not rally around the principle of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, “we will be doomed because they represent a very important share”, the UN chief said.

“The G20 represents 80 per cent of the emissions that contribute to climate change.”

Government action

Mr. Guterres said Governments can take steps to help move the world towards a greener future, such as cutting subsidies for fossil fuels.

“As a taxpayer, I can’t really accept the idea that my taxes are used to boost hurricanes, or to bleach coral, or to melt glaciers”, he stated.

For the Secretary-General, climate change is the defining issue of our time, representing an “existential threat” to the entire planet and threatening development.

Mr. Guterres said he is encouraged by private sector commitment to the environment, as evidenced by increasing numbers of financial institutions and asset managers making carbon neutrality a priority in their investments.

Hope for ‘transformational decisions’

Similarly, cities, voters and young people have been mobilizing for action.

“I am hopeful that it will be possible to mobilize both the private sector and public authorities in order to take transformational decisions in the way we produce our food, power our economy, move, support industry and plan our cities – the transformational changes that are necessary for us, to reach the objectives that the scientific community tells us it is absolutely essential to do”, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Somalia advancing towards ‘inclusive and peaceful future’ for women, deputy UN chief

Confronting antimicrobial resistance of animal origin

This is how we can feed the planet while saving the ocean

Huawei answers allegations about its selling prices

What makes America the world’s most competitive economy?

Myanmar: Conflict resolution at ‘total standstill’, military commanders must answer for crimes against humanity

To beat hunger and combat climate change, world must ‘scale-up’ soil health – UN

New UN-Syrian Action Plan signals an ‘important day’ for child protection, says UN envoy

How the tech world could make nonprofits a more powerful force

This is the world’s greenest football club – and you’ve probably never even heard of it

Draghi: ECB to flood Eurozone and the world with more zero cost money; risk of drowning in cash

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

We need a reskilling revolution. Here’s how to make it happen

European Agenda on Migration: Still fragile situation gives no cause for complacency

It’s not enough to respond to crises. We need to take action before they happen

A third of world’s out-of-school youth live in conflict, disaster-affected countries: UNICEF report

MWC 2016 Live: Industrial world prepares to reap digital benefits

State aid: Commission invites comments on simplified rules for State aid combined with EU support

Why the ECB suddenly decided to flood banks with money?

Commission launches debate on a gradual transition to more efficient and democratic decision-making in EU tax policy

Samsung’s profits fall as cheaper smartphones gain market share

Chart of the day: This is why we need to protect nature’s pollinators

Children are still dying in Yemen war, despite partial ceasefire, says UNICEF chief

Fresh airstrikes kill dozens in conflict-ravaged Syria

Tsipras bewildered with Berlin’s humiliating demands; ECB expects political sign to refinance the Greek banks

The latest emoji are more inclusive – but who approves them?

International co-operation vital to improve integration of refugees

On International Youth Day the European Youth Forum calls for true youth participation

Brexit talks started with a London handicap and Brussels’ sternness

Migrants: ‘A powerful driver’ of economic growth, ‘dynamism and understanding’

Western Sahara: a ‘peaceful solution’ to conflict is possible, says UN envoy

Remarks by President Juncker at the joint press conference with President Tusk ahead of the G20 Summit

From glass ceiling to glass cliff: women are not a leadership quick-fix

EU mobilises further €15.2 million humanitarian support for food safety, epidemics preparedness and support to people in conflict areas in Latin America and Caribbean

EU Commission: The banks are not obliged to finance the real economy

The world’s coastal cities are going under. Here’s how some are fighting back

100 years on, UN labour agency mission focussed on growing inequality, says Director-General

The first new university in the UK for 40 years is taking a very different approach to education

Mass-graves found of at least 535 killed during ‘organized and planned’ inter-communal attacks in western DR Congo

Facebook has built an AI-based tool that fixes the social network when it crashes

Sustainable development funding is broken. Here’s how to fix it

Guterres underscores UN role in achieving a free, secure Internet

World Bank President steps down, Chief Executive assumes temporary role

An Eastern Wind

Rohingya emergency one year on: UN says thousands of lives saved, but challenges remain

Somalis ‘will not be deterred’ by Friday’s terror attacks – UN chief

LGBT community in Chechnya faces ‘new wave of persecution’: UN human rights experts

Cybersecurity should be a source of hope, not fear. Here are 5 reasons why

How voice technology will change your life

Vienna has the world’s best quality of living

EU Justice Scoreboard 2018: justice systems’ key role in upholding the rule of law and EU values

What do toilets have to do with climate change?

Mental health and suicide prevention: why focus on primary care

Syria: ‘Violence, displacement’ and cold kill 11 infants ‘in the past two days’

Main results of Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) – 18-19/10/2018

If on a summer’s night: is UK businesses’ “new deal” the only key to the “best of all worlds”?

Will CETA be implemented after eight long years or it will be vetoed by the EU citizen?

Europe and UN form bulwark against ‘might makes right’ worldview, EU foreign affairs chief tells Security Council

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: The health of capitalism won’t be the only worry for those who head for Davos

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s