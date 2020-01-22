You are here: Home / Economy / The world needs a circular economy. Help us make it happen

The world needs a circular economy. Help us make it happen

January 22, 2020 by Leave a Comment
boxed water

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Frans van Houten, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Philips & Naoko Ishii, Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson, Global Environment Facility

As policy-makers worldwide respond to a rising tide of climate activism and extreme weather events, the concept of the circular economy has become a key lever in the climate action tool kit.

Around 50% of the world’s current greenhouse gas emissions result from the extraction and processing of natural resources, with demand for raw materials under a ‘business-as-usual’ scenario predicted to double by 2050. Indeed, the general public is increasingly interested in the concept and its importance in preserving life on Earth. As we enter the decade to deliver on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate action, there is an emerging consensus that circular economy solutions are critical to achieving those goals by the 2030 deadline. Business-as-usual is not an option.

Fortunately, businesses are increasingly recognizing the value of going circular – a global growth opportunity valued by Accenture at $4.5 trillion over the next decade. CEOs are receiving detailed shareholder questions regarding their circular strategies, specialized private investment funds are being launched dedicated to circular companies, and public-private partnerships are being established to catalyse circular government and private-sector strategies.

We urgently need to translate this awareness into action. The latest Circularity Gap report from Circle Economy reveals that, faced with the twin headwinds of increased CO2 emissions and increased resource extraction, the global economy is only 8.6% circular. Just two years ago it was 9.1%. The global circularity gap is therefore widening. This is a major concern because of the pressure that natural resource extraction could exert on biodiversity loss, ecosystem collapse, large-scale involuntary migration and failure of climate-change mitigation and adaptation, as detailed in the latest World Economic Forum Global Risks Report.

With less than 10 years to prevent global warming from exceeding 1.5˚C and only 10 years to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it is critical to bring together leaders across industry, government and civil society to shift the global economy more aggressively toward circularity. The Platform for Accelerating the Circular Economy (PACE) has grown quickly and has emerged as an important action hub and engine for change. With more than 70 leaders and 20 communities from across the public and private sectors, PACE has become the place to ensure that good words turn into positive actions at scale.

At the beginning of 2019, PACE moved from its place of inception (The World Economic Forum) to a new host, the World Resources Institute (WRI) in the Hague, allowing it to build out its work into a well-resourced hub. It organizes its strategic activities around four key thematic areas where the circular economy has the greatest potential – electronics and capital equipment, plastics, fashion and textiles, and food and agriculture. PACE has also established a dedicated workstream that addresses cross-cutting system challenges that can unlock scale, including meaningful metrics, business models, innovation (such as the World Economic Forum’s Scale 360 initiative) and regional networks (such as the African Circular Economy Alliance and Latin-American & Caribbean Circular Economy Coalition).

In working with international organizations, including the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and the Ellen McArthur Foundation, PACE is underscoring the importance of moving towards a common set of metrics to accurately measure global progress towards the circular economy. While these initiatives focus on company metrics, PACE supports Circle Economy’s annual Circularity Gap report as a key measure of global and regional progress.

Our global resource footprint
Our global resource footprint
Image: Circularity Gap Report 2020

The need for strengthened metrics and natural resource targets to accelerate innovation and more effectively track progress towards a circular economy is emphasized in a joint paper from the International Resource Panel, the World Economic Forum and PACE published earlier this year.

Based on insights from the PACE community and relevant external stakeholders, we have defined the key topics to focus on within the four strategic themes outlined above with the aim of scaling PACE’s global impact. For 2020, we are driving forward a number of key initiatives, including the following:

· The PACE Capital Equipment Coalition will publish a new learning document, including a new transparent reporting mechanism, to help scale up equipment take-back and recycling/repurposing programmes. The Coalition is also looking to expand by adding a new group of companies based out of North America.

· PACE will continue to build on its 2019 work and establish a blended finance Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO) to handle e-waste in Nigeria as part of an extended producer responsibility (EPR) system, funded in part by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) through the United Nations Environment Programme. Testing this system will allow PACE to scale up EPR systems in other countries across the African continent, achieving scale and impact.

· In alignment with PACE’s affiliate initiative, the Global Plastic Action Partnership, national and municipal action plans will be created through funding from the GEF, multilateral development bank investment and bilateral government support.

Circular economy

What is a circular economy?

The global population is expected to reach close to 9 billion people by 2030 – inclusive of 3 billion new middle-class consumers.This places unprecedented pressure on natural resources to meet future consumer demand.

A circular economy is an industrial system that is restorative or regenerative by intention and design. It replaces the end-of-life concept with restoration, shifts towards the use of renewable energy, eliminates the use of toxic chemicals and aims for the elimination of waste through the superior design of materials, products, systems and business models.

Nothing that is made in a circular economy becomes waste, moving away from our current linear ‘take-make-dispose’ economy. The circular economy’s potential for innovation, job creation and economic development is huge: estimates indicate a trillion-dollar opportunity.

The World Economic Forum has collaborated with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation for a number of years to accelerate the Circular Economy transition through Project MainStream – a CEO-led initiative that helps to scale business driven circular economy innovations.

Join our project, part of the World Economic Forum’s Shaping the Future of Environment and Natural Resource Security System Initiative, by contacting us to become a member or partner.

Join in and scale up. Make business-as-usual a thing of the past.

None of this will happen without people – thought leaders, business leaders, politicians, policy-makers, innovators, entrepreneurs and NGO staff with the vision, commitment and determination to make sure we use the world’s natural resources in sustainable and climate-friendly ways. PACE is already a formidable force for change, but we urgently need to harmonize existing efforts and scale up best-practice circular economy solutions to make a truly global impact. We encourage you to join PACE in replacing the business-as-usual model that threatens our very existence on the planet with circular solutions that offer real hope and prosperity for the future.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

More ‘political commitment’ needed urgently for HIV prevention: UNAIDS chief

E-cigarettes are killing us softly with their vapor

Developing countries should not be liable for emissions ‘accumulated throughout history’, key UN development forum hears

Industry 4.0: Championing Europe’s fourth industrial revolution

Discovering Europe: Free EU rail pass for 18 year olds

Can Pakistan make its energy sector greener, cheaper and more reliable? The government thinks so

Human rights are ‘key’ for economic policymaking says UN expert

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: World Breastfeeding Week kickoff, Second Ebola death on DR Congo’s eastern border, UN chief lauds climate activist Thunberg, Afghan bus attack, and outgoing UN agriculture chief hands over reigns

Egypt: The road to hell paved with western advices for democracy

Finland has giant supermarkets that only stock second-hand goods

Guterres lauds UN peacekeeping, highlights need to bridge ‘critical’ gaps

‘Brutal weather’ continues as Rohingya refugee children endure devastating rainfall in Bangladesh

A Young student assesses the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)

Facebook: MEPs demand a full audit by EU bodies to assess data protection

EU-Turkey deal on migrants kicked off but to who’s interest?

UN nuclear watchdog will help verify DPRK nuclear programme, if agreement forthcoming

Ensuring the ‘lungs of the planet’ keep us alive: 5 things you need to know about forests and the UN

Jeroen Dijsselbloem new Eurogroup president

Opposite cultures: Should it be a problem?

Does the West play the Syrian game in Egypt?

Italy should boost spending and strengthen cooperation and integration of employment services to help more people into work

China’s cities are rapidly becoming more competitive. Here’s why

Respect for fundamental rights and freedoms key for peaceful polls in DRC – UN mission chief

End of plastic water bottles at European Parliament

Tourism offers much to the EU gets a little

‘Path to peace’ on Korean Peninsula only possible through diplomacy and full denuclearization: US tells Security Council

Why a global recession isn’t inevitable

5 leadership lessons I learned from doing my own ‘undercover boss’

The European brain drain and the deteriorating medical workforce

Is Erdogan ready to tear down the bridges with Europe and the West?

International community has achieved unprecedented success fighting offshore tax evasion

How to build a digital infrastructure that benefits emerging economies

How the tech sector can power the shift to a sustainable economy

China rare earth prices soar on their potential role in trade war

Move over G7. The future belongs to a more inclusive G20

EU citizens disenchanted with Economic and Monetary Union over rising poverty and high unemployment

An all-out fight for the EU budget

Failing to see reality or deceiving the masses? The EU about poverty and social exclusion

What keeps me up at night? Two strategists reply

North Korea missile tests ‘deeply troubling’: senior UN official

Immigrant integration policies have improved but challenges remain

Parliament makes EU electricity market cleaner and more consumer-friendly

‘Starvation’ now a reality for displaced Syrians stranded in camp near Jordanian border

UN’s Grandi slams ‘toxic language of politics’ aimed at refugees, migrants

Does it pay for cities to be green?

Africa must become more resilient to climate risk. Here’s how

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Climate-proofing Timor-Leste

EU’s guidelines on net neutrality see the light although grey areas do remain

Sweden’s forests have doubled in size over the last 100 years

EU Migrant Crisis: Italian Coast Guard Headquarters and Italian Navy to give host national opening addresses at Border Security 2016 in Rome

The EU adopted €297 million in concrete actions for refugees and local communities in Jordan and Lebanon

TTIP 9th Round marked by American disappointment: Will some optimism save this trade agreement?

Germany caught with selfish double standards in euro area policy

MEPs call for EU rules to better protect minorities’ rights

Dare to be vulnerable, and three other lessons in leadership

UN agency warns conditions around Yemen’s key port city of Hudaydah still ‘very bad’, as staff rush to deliver aid

Benjamin Franklin was wrong: Amazon can tax evade

Promoting Health in the Brazilian Amazon: one nation but many cultures

OECD presents revised Codes on capital flows to G20

More Stings?

Filed Under: Economy, World, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s