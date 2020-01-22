You are here: Home / United Nations News / Joint UN-Congolese strategy needed to address insecurity following deadly attacks

Joint UN-Congolese strategy needed to address insecurity following deadly attacks

January 22, 2020 by Leave a Comment

UN Photo/Martine Perret Ebola survivors and other parishioners gather at a church in Beni, in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. (August 2019)

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the UN peacekeeping operation in the country, MONUSCO, are being urged to develop a comprehensive joint strategy to address insecurity in Beni territory, located in the east.

The recommendation follows an independent assessment into deadly attacks allegedly carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) armed group during the latter part of last year, which sparked violent protests against the Government and the UN.

The assessment team—which included political, military and logistics specialists—sought to establish the circumstances surrounding the attacks in Beni, located in North Kivu province, as well as  assaults in Mambasa territory in neighbouring Ituri province targeting the national and international response to the deadly Ebola virus outbreak .

Team members were evaluating the MONUSCO Force’s ability to deliver on mandated tasks that include civilian protection, neutralizing armed groups, and providing a secure environment for those tacking the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the region.

They found that presumed ADF combatants killed more than 260 people, mostly women and children, during November and December 2019 alone. Most of the attacks occurred at night.

“The high number of civilian casualties was one of the main triggers of violent demonstrations against MONUSCO in North Kivu, including the destruction and looting of a MONUSCO Office in Beni on 25 November,” said the team.

“The attacks against civilians occurred against the backdrop of a major offensive that the Congolese Army launched against the ADF on 30 October 2019.  Since 2014, the ADF have systematically retaliated against civilians to thwart the Congolese army’s operations against them.”

In addition to the joint strategy, the assessment team recommended that the UN and countries that provide troops to the mission coordinate action towards supporting the MONUSCO Force Intervention Brigade in better addressing the “unconventional threat” posed by the ADF, particularly in a challenging environment.

Furthermore, strengthened cooperation between MONUSCO and the Congolese Army and Police is critical to sustain the gains made by the Congolese forces during this latest offensive against the ADF.

The UN Department of Peace Operations is developing an Action Plan to implement the key recommendations of the assessment.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

FROM THE FIELD: Faces and Voices of Conflict

The Syrian knot cannot be cut without devastating consequences

Road safety: Data show improvements in 2018 but further concrete and swift actions are needed

EU migrant crisis: Germany, France and UK to show the way. Will the rest of the EU follow?

Humanitarian Aid: additional €50 million to tackle drought in the Horn of Africa

Inspiring young doctors: the beginning of the change

This team of Saudi women designed an award-winning app to make the Hajj safer

EU, Brazil to hold high level Summit in Brasilia

Syria: Urgent, concrete actions needed, to protect children too young to ‘make sense of this senseless war’

Fighting cybercrime – what happens to the law when the law cannot be enforced?

Despite violence, ‘tremendous hunger’ for peace in Afghanistan: top UN official

On flight to sustainable development, ‘leave no country behind’, urges aviation agency

The new Kiev rulers ask $35 billion from the West

Climate change is destroying a barrier that protects the US from hurricanes

“Will TTIP solve the massive EU-US unemployment? Absolutely not!” A revealing Sting Exclusive with Tim Bennett from the Transatlantic Business Council

EU to manage external borders against the will of member states; Greece to be the first target

These EU countries have the most government debt

No tears for Cyprus in Brussels and Moscow

What changes in the EU as from today

‘No shortcuts to a healthier world’: WHO chief sets out health priorities for the decade

Companies that put employees first perform better

Why do medical students have to emigrate to become doctors in 2017?

How technology can help us achieve universal healthcare

UN mission welcomes Afghan government’s announcement of Eid holiday ceasefire

Drowning in the Mediterranean this summer? Many happy returns

Millennials aren’t voting – but these young leaders have a plan to change that

Here are 4 ways investors can influence more secure and responsible innovation

These companies can recycle nearly anything, from cigarette butts to fax machines

Dieselgate: Parliament calls for mandatory retrofits of polluting cars

German heavy artillery against Brussels and Paris

A voice from Syria: the positive prospect of clinical research despite the excruciating circumstances

How Costa Rica’s environment minister talks to his daughter about climate change

Commission reports on progress in risk reduction in the Banking Union and calls for faster progress on Capital Markets Union ahead of EU Leaders’ meetings

Commission’s Youth Initiative fails first hurdle by not sufficiently consulting young people

5 surprising ways major cities are going green

Alarming number of women mistreated during childbirth, new UN health agency figures show

How fixing broken food systems can help us meet all the SDGs

‘Bicycle Kingdom’ makes a comeback, as China seeks solutions to tackle air pollution crisis

Draghi’s top new year resolution: Quantitative Easing

A neo-liberal toll free Paradise for the super rich and tax hell for wage earners

Who is to profit from the quasi announced ECB rate cut?

New energy security framework will help meet growing needs in East Africa, sustainably – UN economic wing

How the powerful science of behaviour change can make us healthier

Will the European Court of Justice change data privacy laws to tackle terrorism?

Business should be joyful – just ask the sports world

3 things the G20 can do to save the World Trade Organization

Ukraine-EU deal sees the light but there’s no defeat for Russia

Two-thirds of employees would trust a robot boss more than a real one

Germany and France only care about keeping their borrowing cheap

UN spotlights digitization of audiovisual archives to preserve human history on World Day

What makes Copenhagen the world’s most bike-friendly city?

The impossible end of the war in Syria

Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) of 22/05/2018: EU relations with key trading partners

Cape Town’s crisis shows us the real cost of water

Can a Bavarian Oktoberfest beer indulger bring down the Berlin government?

Sudan: Amidst deaths, injuries, imprisonments, UNICEF stresses children’s protection ‘at all times’

Security Council urged to act with ‘one strong voice’ on raft of ills plaguing Middle East and North Africa

We must help developing countries escape commodity dependence

EU mobilises €21 million to support Palestine refugees via the UN Relief and Works Agency

Zuckerberg preaches that Artificial Intelligence will protect Data Privacy in Facebook whereas Verhofstadt demands the big European state to take charge

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s