You are here: Home / United Nations News / Major humanitarian hub in north-east Nigeria burned in attack

Major humanitarian hub in north-east Nigeria burned in attack

January 21, 2020 by Leave a Comment

United Nations Pictured is some of the damage caused to the humanitarian hub in Ngala town, Borno State, Nigeria.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

The top UN aid official in Nigeria has condemned a weekend attack against a major humanitarian facility in the north-east of the country.

Non-State armed groups targeted the humanitarian hub in Ngala, Borno state, on Saturday evening, burning an entire section of the facility as well as a vehicle used in aid deliveries.

Five UN staff were staying there at the time but escaped unharmed due to security measures in place.

Edward Kallon, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, expressed outrage over the incident.

“I am shocked by the violence and intensity of this attack, which is the latest of too many incidents directly targeting humanitarian actors and the assistance we provide,” he said on Monday.

“I am relieved all staff is now safe and secure. Aid workers, humanitarian facilities and assets cannot be a target and must be protected and respected at all times.”

Northern Nigeria has been in the grip of a Boko Haram insurgency for about a decade, which has led to widespread displacement.

Last year, more than 10,000 people arrived in Ngala, searching for security and basic services, the UN humanitarian affairs office, OCHA, reported.

‘Disastrous effect’ on vulnerable

Mr. Kallon said attacks against humanitarians have a “disastrous effect” on the vulnerable people they support.

“Many of them had already fled violence in their area of origin and were hoping to find safety and assistance in Ngala. This also jeopardizes the ability for aid workers to stay and deliver assistance to the people most in need in remote areas in Borno State,” he said.

Overall, the UN and partners are bringing vital assistance to more than seven million people in three states affected by the crisis.  Besides Borno, they also are operational in neighbouring Adamawa and Yobe states.

OCHA said aid workers in Nigeria are increasingly being targeted in attacks.  Twelve were killed last year, which is double the number killed in 2018.

Meanwhile, the UN and its humanitarian partners continue to call for the safe release of two aid workers who remain in the hands of non-State armed groups after being abducted in separate incidents in Borno state.

Grace Taku, a staff member with Action Against Hunger, was abducted alongside five male colleagues near Damasak in July 2019.  The men were all killed, according to media reports.

The other aid worker, Alice Loksha, a nurse and mother, was kidnapped during an attack in Rann in March 2018.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

‘Historic moment’ for people on the move, as UN agrees first-ever Global Compact on migration

We can feed the world in a sustainable way, but we need to act now

UN urges protection of indigenous peoples’ rights during migration

Ramp up nuclear power to beat climate change, says UN nuclear chief

Why are wildfires getting worse?

These countries have some of the highest voter turnout in the world

Asylum: deal to update EU fingerprinting database

Why do medical students have to emigrate to become doctors in 2017?

To win combat against HIV worldwide, ‘knowledge is power’, says UNAIDS report

Human health – litmus paper for the climate change?

Cyber defence: MEPs call for better European cooperation

How drones can manage the food supply chain and tell you if what you eat is sustainable

5 facts about the world’s most valuable company, Saudi Aramco

Greece @ MWC14: Greek-born mobile champions at MWC 2014

Alarming number of women mistreated during childbirth, new UN health agency figures show

How bad could British healthcare get for its citizens abroad post-Brexit?

EU Commission draws the wrong conclusions

To retire at 65, American millennials need to save almost half their paycheck

The Sahel is engulfed by violence. Climate change, food insecurity and extremists are largely to blame

The hostilities in south and eastern Ukraine resume; where could they lead?

Why the internet is yesterday’s news in China’s digital leap forward

Circular Plastics Alliance: 100+ signatories commit to use 10 million tons of recycled plastic in new products by 2025

Sassoli: Migration agreement respects fundamental principles of Parliament’s proposal

Ride-hailing apps are making the developing world’s traffic problems worse

Guterres: Security Council’s African alliances ‘needed and appreciated more than ever’

Financial transactions tax gets go ahead

Stop the waste: UN food agencies call for action to reduce global hunger

Impressive African health gains at risk from changing trends: WHO report

As human caravan moves through Mexico, ‘full respect’ needed for national control of borders: UN chief

Impossible Brexit options: WTO or new referendum?

UN News Daily #UNGA Guide: Mandela Peace Summit, Global Goals, Youth and Yemen

Brexit: EP Group leaders support a flexible extension until 31/1/20

5 ways CEOs can renew their businesses for the digital age

The power of digital tools to transform mental healthcare

External action: more funds for human rights, development and peace

Human rights: breaches in Russia, the Rakhine State and Bahrain

World in grip of ‘high impact weather’ as US freezes, Australia sizzles, parts of South America deluged

Why the Fourth Industrial Revolution could spell more jobs – not fewer

UN agencies call for action to bolster rights of Europe’s stateless children

Getting African Women into the Boardroom

Turkey’s foreign bribery enforcement framework needs to be urgently strengthened and corporate liability legislation reformed

UN welcomes Angola’s repeal of anti-gay law, and ban on discrimination based on sexual orientation

Praising Roma’s contributions in Europe, UN expert urges end to rising intolerance and hate speech

Inclusion, equality a must for ‘long-lasting peace and sustainable development’, UN official tells high-level event in Baku

UN Security Council calls for South Sudan leaders to speed up action on peace deal

No hard drivers in sight to remodel the stagnating affairs of the EU

Politicization of migrant ‘crisis’ in Hungary making them scapegoats, independent UN human rights expert warns

Commission hardens its stance against carmakers ensuring emissions reductions targets

UN summit tackles climate change-induced threat to mountain water supplies

This is the first ever photo of a black hole

Japanese law professor elected new judge at the International Court of Justice

Can indoor farming feed the world?

“Access denied”: the Greek health system under pressure

Talking the talk: the voice-recognition disruptors looking to outsmart big tech

Global Cooperation for Local Action: Fighting antimicrobial resistance

Inflation keeps falling in Eurozone

5 ways to get your business ready for AI in 2020

FROM THE FIELD: facing up to the extreme mental health pressures of conflict

JADE Spring Meeting 2017– day 1: Excellence awards, panel discussion, keynote speeches

European Young Innovators Forum @ European Business Summit 2014: Europe for StartUps, vision 2020

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s