You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / These innovations could keep us cool without warming the planet

These innovations could keep us cool without warming the planet

January 16, 2020 by Leave a Comment
air condition

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Radhika Lalit, Manager, Rocky Mountain Institute

  • The global demand for air conditioning is growing fast.
  • Most air-conditioning units are highly inefficient and use environmentally damaging refrigerants.
  • The Global Cooling Prize was launched in 2018 to drive innovation in cooling technology.
  • Its finalists were announced last year – could their solutions be the answer?

The energy demand for space cooling globally will more than triple over the next 30 years, and will account for about 37% of global electricity demand growth by 2050. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that 10 new air conditioners will be sold every second for the next 30 years. To meet this massive uptick in demand for cooling, the total power generation capacity dedicated to this end use will need to increase from 850 gigawatts (GW) in 2016 to 3,350 GW in 2050. This increase is equal to the total electricity demand of the US, Europe and India combined and will require an additional investment of over $1.7 trillion in power generation capacity alone (excluding the associated costs of fuel and transmission and distribution infrastructure), according to research by the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI).

Four countries—India, China, Brazil, and Indonesia—will account for 60% of the total additional capacity and 75% of the total investments required globally to meet the 2050 cooling demand under this business-as-usual scenario. Adding fossil-fuel-powered capacity to power this additional demand will not only derail us from our Paris Climate goals – it will also outpace planned grid infrastructure and impede other critical developmental investments in these developing countries.

The demand for cooling is inevitable and important

The last five years alone have been the hottest on record. Forty percent of the global population live in the tropics, and many are at potential risk of heat stress for more than 20 days per year. Of the 2.8 billion people living in the hottest parts of the world, only 8% currently have air conditioners. Air conditioning – once regarded as a luxury – is now necessary for development and as a solution to the problem of heat stress.

This unprecedented and inevitable growth in cooling demand is driven by global warming, urbanization and population growth. The cooling dilemma the world faces today is how to provide people access to cooling without further warming the planet.

Business-as-usual cooling will make the climate crisis worse

The most common air conditioners around the world are room and residential air conditioners (RACs). According to a recent report by RMI, developing countries are going to see a fivefold increase in demand for these entry-level air conditioners over the next three decades. RACs typically contribute indirect and direct emissions – from the electricity they consume and from the refrigerant they use, respectively.

Most RACs in the market today work on 100-year old vapour-compression technology. The best-in-class RACs have only achieved about 14% of their theoretical maximum efficiency; RMI’s research suggests that entry-level RACs, on the other hand, only achieve 6–8%.

Adding more solar to the grid will not solve the problem of indirect emissions due to the inherent inefficiency of RACs. In 2017, the 94 GW of total solar generation deployed globally was eclipsed by the incremental load of new RACs added to the grid, estimated at approximately 100 GW.

Under business as usual, these RACs will consume at least 5,400 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity by 2050 – roughly equivalent to the current annual electricity consumption of the US, Japan and Germany combined. India alone would contribute one-third of this new demand. Overall, direct and indirect emissions from RACs alone could contribute to 132 gigatonnes (GT) of CO2 emissions by 2050, putting us on a path for a further 0.5˚C of global warming by the end of the century – and preventing us from achieving our Paris climate goals.

We can’t wait for the business-as-usual scenario to play out when this is one of the single biggest end-use risks to our climate – and one that can be solved.

Extra power generation capacity and investment required to meet cooling demands in 2050
Extra power generation capacity and investment required to meet cooling demands in 2050
Image: IEA/RMI analysis

The future of cooling innovation is here

If we could make the most commonly sold, entry-level RACs four to five times more energy efficient and use low or no global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants, we could mitigate the need for an additional 2,000 GW of power generation capacity – a figure equivalent to the total global coal-powered plant capacity in operation today.

The Global Cooling Prize – which was launched by RMI, the Government of India and Mission Innovation in 2018 – set out to do just that. The prize invited innovators from across the globe to submit their ideas for an affordable breakthrough cooling solution that had at least five-times less climate impact than the most commonly sold RAC on the Indian market today. More than 2,100 teams from 95 countries registered for the prize. Out of 139 detailed technical applications submitted by teams from 31 countries, the top eight solutions were shortlisted as finalists by the prize coalition in November 2019. Collectively, the finalists comprise around 25% of the total market share of RACs globally and have the potential to drive massive transformation in the industry.

These cooling solutions give a sneak preview into the future of cooling innovation. Among the finalists’ solutions are: smart hybrid technology to optimize on efficiency and handle temperature and humidity separately; no or low-GWP climate-friendly refrigerants; reusing system-generated waste heat and water; smart controls, sensors, and automation to optimize hybrid operation based on outdoor and indoor conditions; or integration of a small solar panel on the outdoor unit to significantly reduce the overall climate impact. You can read more about the finalists’ technologies here.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about climate change?

Climate change poses an urgent threat demanding decisive action. Communities around the world are already experiencing increased climate impacts, from droughts to floods to rising seas. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report continues to rank these environmental threats at the top of the list.

To limit global temperature rise to well below 2°C and as close as possible to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, it is essential that businesses, policy-makers, and civil society advance comprehensive near- and long-term climate actions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The World Economic Forum’s Climate Initiative supports the scaling and acceleration of global climate action through public and private-sector collaboration. The Initiative works across several workstreams to develop and implement inclusive and ambitious solutions.

This includes the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, a global network of business leaders from various industries developing cost-effective solutions to transitioning to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy. CEOs use their position and influence with policy-makers and corporate partners to accelerate the transition and realize the economic benefits of delivering a safer climate.

Scaling breakthrough cooling innovations for a cooler planet

We need to imagine a world in which everyone can afford a better quality of life while looking out for the climate. Access to cooling is not only a climate issue, but also an equity issue as it improves the health, productivity and developmental outcomes of the most vulnerable sections of our society – many of whom live in hot and humid climates.

When scaled, the breakthrough cooling innovations emerging from the Global Cooling Prize have the potential to mitigate up to 75 GT CO2-equivalent emissions by 2050 and up to 0.5˚C of warming by 2100, all while providing people access to a better quality of life. This transition to a radically more climate-friendly breed of RAC will require a concerted effort by policy-makers, business leaders and financial institutions from around the globe to build a supportive market environment.

In this new age of globalization, the heat is on for us to expedite solutions for the climate. So let’s strive to challenge business as usual to provide everyone access to cooling without further warming the planet.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Modern farming is harming the planet. Tech-driven permaculture could heal it

On Google antitrust case: “Let’s face it, some companies want to hurt Google and it goes as simple as that”

Africa is set to get its first vertical forest

Living in the mouth of the shark: we are all refugees

Algeria must stop arbitrary expulsion of West African migrants in desert: UN migration rights expert

The UK remains in the EU until a new Brexit date is set

‘BioSolar Leaves’ are better at cleaning the air than trees, say the technology’s developers

Main results of EU-Japan summit: Tokyo, 17/07/2018

‘Ground-breaking innovation’ needed in cities, where battle for sustainable development will be won or lost, says UN agency chief

EU-wide protection and support for whistle-blowers

COP25 climate talks: What just happened, and what lies ahead?

Economic Outlook: Weak trade and investment threaten long-term growth

Canada grants asylum for Saudi teen who fled family: UNHCR

IMF’s Lagarde: Ukraine must fight corruption

Italian electoral results to change Eurozone climate and weight on the Cyprus issue

Employment and Social Developments in Europe: 2019 review highlights that tackling climate change can be a driver for growth and jobs

Vaccination: European Commission and World Health Organization join forces to promote the benefits of vaccines

Multilateralism must weather ‘challenges of today and tomorrow’ Guterres tells Paris Peace Forum

Consumer product quality: MEPs take aim at dual standards

EU Youth Report casts stark light on life for young Europeans

Is Germany yielding to pressures for more relaxed economic policies?

This digital currency could build a more sustainable global economy

European Parliament marks EU accession prospects for Serbia and Kosovo

From inconvenience to opportunity: the importance of international medical exchanges

This robot boat delivered a box of oysters in a breakthrough for unmanned shipping

Cities: a ’cause of and solution to’ climate change

Why do medical students have to emigrate to become doctors in 2017?

How start-ups will lead India through the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Understanding of LGBT realities ‘non-existent’ in most countries, says UN expert

Ingredients for a new life: how cooking helps refugees and migrants blend in

FROM THE FIELD: Restoring life to Ghana’s land

This is how music festivals are tackling plastic waste

Does the Greek deal strengthen the Eurozone? Markets react cautiously

What are the real targets of EU’s efforts to fight tax evasion?

EU steps up economic partnership with Kenya to boost job creation

Is your smart home as safe as you think?

Russia and the West use the same tactics to dismember Ukraine

Here are six bold ideas to accelerate sustainable energy innovation

How tech is helping the agriculture sector curb carbon emissions

UN, global health agencies sound alarm on drug-resistant infections; new recommendations to reduce ‘staggering number’ of future deaths

UN peacekeepers warn of increasing global challenges

UN condemns ‘cowardly’ attack on Libya’s national oil corporation headquarters

‘Concerted effort’ must be made to help 600 million-plus adolescent girls realize full potential: Guterres

This AI trash can is designed to stop you wasting food

Australian solar could power Singapore within a decade

The relationship between Dengue and the rainfall in Boa Vista, Brazil

London wants new skyscrapers to protect cyclists from wind tunnels

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Global Business Community Comes to Paris with Solutions for Taking On the Climate Challenge Across the Board

Why flexible workspaces are the key to winning the talent war

What cybersecurity professionals can learn from triathletes

These Dutch tomatoes can teach the world about sustainable agriculture

MEPs reject making EU regional funding dependent on economic targets

Europe split in confronting the US sanctions on Iran, Washington isolated

MEPs back update of rail passenger rights across EU

A new Europe for people, planet and prosperity for all

Schengen is losing ground fast revealing Europe’s clear inability to deal with migration crisis

EU tourism industry expects a new record year in 2014

‘A new chapter’ dawns for democracy in Guinea-Bissau: top UN official

Parliament approves €34m in EU aid to Greece, Poland, Lithuania and Bulgaria

AI could be a silver bullet for healthcare in ASEAN

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s