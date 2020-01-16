Number of members in Parliament’s committees to change after Brexit

Following the vote in Parliament’s plenary meeting on Wednesday, the European Parliament redefined the number of members sitting in its committees and subcommittees as shown below, to become effective immediately after the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

AFET Foreign Affairs 71 AGRI Agriculture and Rural Development 48 BUDG Budgets 41 CULT Culture and Education 31 DEVE Development 26 ECON Economic and Monetary Affairs 60 EMPL Employment and Social Affairs 55 ENVI Environment, Public Health and Food Safety 81 (+5) IMCO Internal Market and Consumer Protection 45 INTA International Trade 43 (+2) ITRE Industry, Research and Energy 78 (+6) JURI Legal Affairs 25 LIBE Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs 68 REGI Regional Development 43 TRAN Transport and Tourism 49 AFCO Constitutional Affairs 28 PECH Fisheries 28 PETI Petitions 35 FEMM Women’s Rights and Gender Equality 35 CONT Budgetary Control 30 DROI Human Rights (Subcommittee) 30 SEDE Security and Defence (Subcommittee) 30

The list of members will be finalised after the new composition of Parliament has been confirmed, following the redistribution of seats among member states. The final list of new MEPs will be based on official notification sent by member states.

Rules on the composition of committees

According to Parliament’s Rules of Procedure (Rule 209), the composition of its committees and subcommittees should as far as possible reflect the composition of Parliament as a whole.

The proportional distribution of seats among political groups must not depart from the nearest whole number, with the Conference of Presidents (i.e. the EP President and the leaders of the political groups) resolving any disputes between groups on their proportional weight.

The political groups and non-attached Members decide internally who is appointed to each committee and subcommittee. Seat trading between groups is not allowed.