Number of members in Parliament’s committees to change after Brexit

Following the vote in Parliament’s plenary meeting on Wednesday, the European Parliament redefined the number of members sitting in its committees and subcommittees as shown below, to become effective immediately after the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.
|
AFET
|
Foreign Affairs
|
71
|
AGRI
|
Agriculture and Rural Development
|
48
|
BUDG
|
Budgets
|
41
|
CULT
|
Culture and Education
|
31
|
DEVE
|
Development
|
26
|
ECON
|
Economic and Monetary Affairs
|
60
|
EMPL
|
Employment and Social Affairs
|
55
|
ENVI
|
Environment, Public Health and Food Safety
|
81 (+5)
|
IMCO
|
Internal Market and Consumer Protection
|
45
|
INTA
|
International Trade
|
43 (+2)
|
ITRE
|
Industry, Research and Energy
|
78 (+6)
|
JURI
|
Legal Affairs
|
25
|
LIBE
|
Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs
|
68
|
REGI
|
Regional Development
|
43
|
TRAN
|
Transport and Tourism
|
49
|
AFCO
|
Constitutional Affairs
|
28
|
PECH
|
Fisheries
|
28
|
PETI
|
Petitions
|
35
|
FEMM
|
Women’s Rights and Gender Equality
|
35
|
CONT
|
Budgetary Control
|
30
|
DROI
|
Human Rights (Subcommittee)
|
30
|
SEDE
|
Security and Defence (Subcommittee)
|
30
The list of members will be finalised after the new composition of Parliament has been confirmed, following the redistribution of seats among member states. The final list of new MEPs will be based on official notification sent by member states.
Rules on the composition of committees
According to Parliament’s Rules of Procedure (Rule 209), the composition of its committees and subcommittees should as far as possible reflect the composition of Parliament as a whole.
The proportional distribution of seats among political groups must not depart from the nearest whole number, with the Conference of Presidents (i.e. the EP President and the leaders of the political groups) resolving any disputes between groups on their proportional weight.
The political groups and non-attached Members decide internally who is appointed to each committee and subcommittee. Seat trading between groups is not allowed.
