Number of members in Parliament’s committees to change after Brexit

January 16, 2020
On Wednesday, MEPs voted on the post-Brexit size of Parliament’s 20 committees and two subcommittees.

Following the vote in Parliament’s plenary meeting on Wednesday, the European Parliament redefined the number of members sitting in its committees and subcommittees as shown below, to become effective immediately after the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

AFET

Foreign Affairs

71

AGRI

Agriculture and Rural Development

48

BUDG

Budgets

41

CULT

Culture and Education

31

DEVE

Development

26

ECON

Economic and Monetary Affairs

60

EMPL

Employment and Social Affairs

55

ENVI

Environment, Public Health and Food Safety

81 (+5)

IMCO

Internal Market and Consumer Protection

45

INTA

International Trade

43 (+2)

ITRE

Industry, Research and Energy

78 (+6)

JURI

Legal Affairs

25

LIBE

Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs

68

REGI

Regional Development

43

TRAN

Transport and Tourism

49

AFCO

Constitutional Affairs

28

PECH

Fisheries

28

PETI

Petitions

35

FEMM

Women’s Rights and Gender Equality

35

CONT

Budgetary Control

30

DROI

Human Rights (Subcommittee)

30

SEDE

Security and Defence (Subcommittee)

30

The list of members will be finalised after the new composition of Parliament has been confirmed, following the redistribution of seats among member states. The final list of new MEPs will be based on official notification sent by member states.

Rules on the composition of committees

According to Parliament’s Rules of Procedure (Rule 209), the composition of its committees and subcommittees should as far as possible reflect the composition of Parliament as a whole.

The proportional distribution of seats among political groups must not depart from the nearest whole number, with the Conference of Presidents (i.e. the EP President and the leaders of the political groups) resolving any disputes between groups on their proportional weight.

The political groups and non-attached Members decide internally who is appointed to each committee and subcommittee. Seat trading between groups is not allowed.

