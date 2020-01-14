You are here: Home / United Nations News / Global Goals top General Assembly President’s priority list

Global Goals top General Assembly President’s priority list

January 14, 2020 by Leave a Comment

United Nations UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande meets cadets participating in a military and peacekeeping training programme at Khawla bint Al Azwar Military Academy for Women in Abu Dhabi.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

The President of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on Monday set out his 2020 priorities, which aim to make the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) a reality by the start of the next decade.

Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, spelled out that these encompass peace and security, quality education, zero hunger, climate action, poverty eradication, and inclusion.

“International peace and security is key to achieving the SDGs, as no development can happen in the absence of peace”, he stated.

Stressing the need to work harder, he spelled out: “If ever diplomacy should achieve its purpose, this is one urgent area it must show its face” – including in finding solutions to the Israel-Palestine conflict, Syria, Yemen, Libya and all other conflicts.

He recalled that the second International Day of Education will be celebrated on 24th January with the participation of actors in the education system, governments, the private sector and civil society organizations.

“Ensuring access to free and quality primary and secondary education, as well as affordable and inclusive vocational and technical education, is important, and I will continue to reach out to you…on how best we can continue to collaborate”, maintained Mr. Muhammad-Bande.

Turning to zero hunger, he announced that he would host an event in February to discuss the topic “Targeting Hunger: South-South and Triangular Cooperation for Transforming Agriculture”.

“It is my hope that member States will use that opportunity to deepen discussion” on better cooperation, “particularly through partnerships in the agricultural sector”, he said.

“We can end hunger and help to eradicate poverty if we deepen cooperation in modernizing the agricultural sector, particularly as it concerns availability and affordability of industrial machineries, irrigation systems, high yield seedlings and access to finance”, said Mr. Muhammad-Bande.

Climate action at the fore

Spotlighting climate action, he flagged that an Ocean Conference will be held from 2-6 June in Lisbon, Portugal.

From 4-5 February, a preparatory meeting will determine the themes of seven interactive dialogues as well as provide initial inputs for a declaration to be adopted at its conclusion.

He also highlighted a Biodiversity Summit, whose preparatory process will begin on Thursday, saying “we must do our best to tackle the environmental emergencies that we currently face”.

“We must build on the political momentum generated by the Paris Agreement in 2015 and the Climate Summit last September, to accelerate action to save the planet from the peril that inaction can unleash”, emphasized Mr. Mr. Muhammad-Bande, especially “in the light of our disappointment that we could not reach consensus on important issues during COP25 in Madrid”.

And to “review the progress made in the fight against desertification, land degradation and drought”, he also said he would convene a High-Level dialogue in collaboration with the Secretariat of the UN Convention on Combating Desertification on 9 June.

Combat illicit finances

He also spoke about an initiative on international financial accountability, transparency and integrity to promote international cooperation to combat illicit financial flows, with a view to foster sustainable development.

“It is my hope that as an outcome of this initiative, Member States will have a basis to take action to more effectively close the current financial gaps due to Illicit Financial Flows, Corruption, money laundering and tax evasion”, he said, adding that details would be shared at a briefing on 28 January 2020.

‘Inclusion is key’

“Inclusion is key to our world”, Mr. Muhammad-Bande said, noting that “exclusion has been a major source of instability in all societies”.

Underscoring that “there is absolutely no reason to exclude anyone – whether they are a woman, youth, disabled, or because of their faith, color or where they are from”, he urged all delegations to be involved in the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women; 20th anniversary of Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security; and the 10th anniversary of UN Women.

On 31 March he said he would convene a High-Level Youth Plenary so young people can participate in devising a strategy to tackle immediate problems, such as the lack of quality education and unemployment.

“Be most assured, always, of my firm commitment to work with all, in line with both the Charter of our Organization, and in view of the urgency of the issues before us”, concluded Mr. Muhammad-Bande.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

World Pride underscores that all people are born ‘free and equal’ in dignity and human rights

World Mental Health Day is a chance to listen to those with the condition – the biggest experts of all

France is building a village for people with Alzheimer’s

Permanent structured cooperation (PESCO) on the table of NATO Defense Ministers amid US concerns

We need a new approach to cutting greenhouse gas emissions: and it’s all about innovation

These are the world’s best universities

Turkey remains numb while its economy is expected to shrink further due to a cocktail of EU and US sanctions

Brexit mission impossible: Theresa May was so desperate that had to appoint Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary

3 ways blockchain can revolutionize global supply chains

Why feeding the planet doesn’t have to mean sacrificing our forests

Main results of Environment Council of 09 October 2018

Businesses are thriving, societies are not. Time for urgent change

Global Compact on Refugees: How is this different from the migrants’ pact and how will it help?

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: €5.6 billion out of €6 billion now allocated in support of refugees

We underestimate the power of data at our peril. This is why

Guinea-Bissau: Upcoming elections vital to prevent ‘relapse’ into instability, says UN envoy

OECD warns global economy remains weak as subdued trade drags down growth

England’s beavers are back, and they’ve already made a big impact

Economic sentiment and business climate stagnate in miserable euro area

This is how people in Europe are helping lead the energy charge

Europe’s richest regions actively seek investment from China’s biggest banks

Brazilian healthcare and the Global Compact for safe orderly and regular migration

New UN bullying report calls for ‘safe, inclusive’ schools for all children

Macron has the deputies but not the people’s consent for his far reaching reforms

From mental health to suicide: the interruption of this chain reaction by prevention

Brexit: visa-free access to the EU for UK nationals and to the UK for Europeans

Step up action to protect the planet during wartime: UN environment chief

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Lake Chad trees keep deadly drought at bay

Obama, Crimea and the TTIP pill

Genocide threat for Myanmar’s Rohingya greater than ever, investigators warn Human Rights Council

At last a good price for the Greek debt!

6 ways to future-proof universities

One person dies by suicide every 40 seconds: new UN health agency report

As Marvel’s first comic book fetches $1.26 million, here are five things to know about the superhero business

Unemployment is down across the world’s largest economies

A challenge for inclusion in the Dominican Republic’s health care services

UN resolution paves way for mass use of driverless cars

The future of suicide and depression prevention

This Mexican company is making biofuel from cactus plants

Eurozone: Uncertain future with unemployment ravaging the South

Biggest London City Banks ready to move core European operations to Frankfurt or Dublin?

Draghi tells the Parliament the ECB to use all its weaponry; euro slides to parity with the dollar

Security Council calls for dialogue in Haiti

Trump in London poisons UK and Europe

Environmental labelling, information and management schemes are central to the circular economy

UN mission in DR Congo appeals for calm as violent protests continue

Could implants treat people with brain disease? A young scientist explains

Internet Forum: Prioritize technologies most needed for sustainable development

At epicentre of Indonesia disaster, Guterres praises resilience of Sulawesi people

World Health Organization calls crisis meeting over deadly Ebola outbreak in DR Congo

Putin becomes the ‘perfect enemy” for the West

7 of the world’s 10 most polluted cities are in India

Europe divided: 30 years on from the fall of the Berlin Wall

Indian cities are running out of water

How to harness data to tackle rare diseases

Europe to turn the Hamburg G20 Summit into a battlefield

How UN cultural treasures helped set the stage for Game of Thrones

Nuclear non-proliferation treaty an ‘essential pillar’ of international peace, says UN chief

Electronic or conventional cigarettes – which is safer?

The 8 pieces of digital DNA we need to thrive in the AI age

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s