UN chief pays tribute to 'enduring contributions' to regional, international diplomacy of Oman's late Sultan Qaboos

UN Photo/Mark Garten United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres (file).

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has extended his profound condolences to the Royal family, the Government and people of Oman on the passing of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, who passed away late Friday at the age of 79.

“Sultan Qaboos led Oman for 50 years and spearheaded the transformation of Oman into a prosperous and stable country,” the Secretary-General said in a statement issued by a UN spokesperson.

The UN chief said the Sultan was also committed to spreading messages of peace, understanding and coexistence in the region and globally, earning the respect of his people and those in the region and beyond.

“The Secretary-General pays tribute to His Majesty’s enduring contributions in the field of regional and international diplomacy,” the statement concluded.

